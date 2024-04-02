Share All sharing options for: A Wonderland of Middle Eastern Delights Await at Adams Morgan’s New Namak

A new standard in Middle Eastern hospitality arrives today in the former Mintwood Place space in Adams Morgan. Namak — the latest venture from D.C. hospitality vets and longtime friends Saied Azali and John Cidre — welcomes diners with warm spices, sharable meze, freshly baked pide, and an overwhelming sense of home (1813 Columbia Road NW).

Under the culinary leadership of Turkish-American chef Tolgahan Gulyiyen, who previously cooked at José Andrés’ Mediterranean standby Zaytinya, Namak is an ode to Azali’s origins in Iran. “This is the closest thing to home that I’ve created,” he tells Eater. Given the countries’ adjoining borders, Azali noted that Turkish and Iranian culture — especially around food — share a lot in common.

Keeping menu items true to Tolgahan’s Turkish roots was also critical for the team, especially given his deep ties to his native country. When the chef first met Azali and Cidre over Zoom, he had returned to Turkey during COVID-19.

“We actually flew to Turkey to meet with him, and traveled all over Turkey to make sure that we had a deep understanding of the kind of food we wanted to offer our diners back home,” says Azali, who’s also a partner at next-door Japanese spot Perry’s. (Cidre, meanwhile, is a partner at Shaw’s all-day standby Unconventional Diner.)

Namak’s family-style menu starts off with a “Dip and Rip” section full of Turkish takes on Mediterranean spreads that go beyond traditional hummus.

Meze highlights include Kotlet-E-Kadoo, zucchini patties that are lightly bound with flour, deep fried, and served with a yogurt sauce, garlic confit, olive oil, and lemon.

Salads include the popular Iranian starter Zeytoon Parvardeh, a blend of olives, pomegranate, walnut, fresh mint, garlic, and chard tossed in olive oil. The heavy vegetal focus of the menu reflects both Tolgahan and Azali’s respective upbringings.

Carnivores can turn to a skewer section that includes the torsh kebab, a Persian dish that highlights the often-sour and acidic flavor profiles of the region. “Torsh means sour,” explained Azali, “So we add pomegranate, walnut, cilantro, and garlic to our beef kebab to tenderize it and make it special.” Larger mains include Kuzu Incik, a braised lamb shank served over a smoked eggplant puree with chickpeas and beans.

“Shortening our menu was honestly the hardest part of opening the restaurant,” says Cidre, Azali’s longtime friend and business partner. “We can’t put out everything we want right now, which is great — instead, we’ll keep evolving our options to keep things fresh and interesting.”

Tolgahan also puts his own spin on traditional Turkish dishes. Chicken kebabs at Namak are not only spiced with Tolgahan’s special blend of herbs, but also made using breast meat instead of the traditional thigh meat. “Don’t worry,” Cidre said, “It’s still incredibly moist and tender.”

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant, situated along the cozy Columbia Road stretch away from the Northwest neighborhood’s bar-heavy corridor, maintains its homey feel following the makeover. Handmade tiles, framed woven rugs, and original art were all brought to Namak from the team’s multiple trips to and from Turkey.

The team also added soundproofing elements “to make it easier for people to have conversations while they’re eating,” says Cidre, which was often a problem during its long run as buzzy French bistro Mintwood Place.

“Namak means salt in Farsi, but it’s so much more than that,” says Azali. “Two thousand years ago, when you would give salt to someone, it was a sign of friendship and appreciation because salt was so expensive — we want our guests to feel appreciated when they walk through the door and like a part of our family.”