Here Are the 2024 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Finalists for D.C.

The James Beard Foundation today announced its finalist nominees for its 2024 awards, narrowing down the list of semifinalists from January to a final crop of contenders across 22 categories.

D.C. was picked as this year’s U.S. city to host the finalist announcements during a ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC (Hilton is a headlining sponsor of this year’s awards).

The annual honors continue to address the findings of an extensive 2021 audit to confront the longstanding biases baked into the awards process. A newer Emerging Chef category doesn’t have an age cutoff. Locally, that finalist nod goes to Masako Morishita of Adams Morgan’s Japanese showpiece Perry’s (who was also Eater DC’s 2023 Chef of the Year).

The semifinalist list for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic showed love for representatives from Eater 38 spots Anju, Bronze, and Rooster & Owl, among others. Chef Kevin Tien, who recently reopened his modern Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit in Penn Quarter, was ultimately named the sole D.C. finalist in the category. And his colleague Susan Bae also advanced as a finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef in the U.S. Meanwhile, Albi chef Michael Rafidi is up for Outstanding Chef — a huge nationwide accolade that went to Oyster Oyster chef Rob Rubba last year.

Winners of the “Oscars” of the food world will be unveiled during a glitzy gala in Chicago on Monday, June 10.

Here’s the full list of locals looking to win big:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells and others), D.C.

Outstanding Chef

Michael Rafidi, Albi, D.C.

Emerging Chef

Masako Morishita, Perry’s, D.C.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit, D.C.

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Tail Up Goat, D.C.

Outstanding Bar

Clavel Mezcaleria, Baltimore, Maryland

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown, Maryland

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, Maryland

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, D.C.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.