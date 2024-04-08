D.C.’s Newest Vegan Restaurant Sprouts in Logan Circle

Planta Cocina, a Latin-leaning member of the growing Planta group out of Toronto, debuted at a prime P Street NW corner in late March.

Planta planted its first flag here in 2022 with its namesake cafe in Bethesda, followed up by Asian-influenced Planta Queen in the West End last spring. With a national presence in Florida, New York, LA, Chicago, and Atlanta, the DMV is now the only metro area to call all three Planta brands home.

Planta Cocina is “conceptualized from Latin roots,” says owner Steven Salm, who was attracted to the Northwest neighborhood’s “youthful energy. It’s such a cool part of town.”

Salm owned several carnivorous restaurants when he became vegan in 2016. He divested, and opened Planta soon after. The goal, he says, is “to reimagine, reinvent, and revitalize the plant-based dining experience.” Planta Cocina sits two blocks east of another meat-free restaurant, DC Vegan, which features a subterranean cocktail den as well as a cheesemonger and deli.

About half of Planta Cocina’s menu draws from the company’s broader offerings, which includes its top-selling bang bang broccoli and full sushi line. Vegetables stand in for a host of traditional rolls: watermelon is ahi tuna, eggplant transforms into unagi, hearts of palm sub in for crab, and the dragon roll is constructed with avocado and broccoli.

The balance is “for further interpretation for how to creatively express ourselves with fruit and veggies.” A crab tostada built with hearts of palm is topped with cabbage slaw, tomatillo, chipotle, and lime “crema.” Other chilled apps include sweet potato ceviche and a beet tartare served with taro chips. On the warm side, a cashew queso with salsa macha is made for sharing, along with mushroom “bacon” croquetas.

Planta Cocina (1460 P Street NW) imports weekly events from other locations, including unlimited maki rolls on Monday nights, half-priced wine bottles on Wednesdays, and bottomless brunches. A sprawling 45-seat patio is set to open later this spring.

Cocina also features a robata grill to make streetside staples like elote with parsley and crema, and mushrooms smothered in ancho barbecue sauce and chimichurri. There’s just a couple large plates, including a potato chorizo al pastor bowl and fried rice punched up with tempeh bacon for an umami flavor blast.

Drinks range from “bright and crushable to boozy and serious,” says Salm, with a focus on agave spirits and tropical flavors. Cocktail names bring in a touch of side-eye. The “Lych Please” loops in lychee, gin, and citrus. Salm’s personal favorite — “Herb Your Enthusiasm” — is tequila-based and shot through with chile de arbol, mixed with citrus and pineapple.

Non-alcoholic cocktails also get equal attention. “This is where people are heading – whether low- or no-ABV,” he says. That includes infused Seedlip drinks and a mango sour with white miso and black cardamom. Planta recognizes the deep beer bench of the city by pouring Atlas, DC Brau, and Anxo, along with a N/A option.