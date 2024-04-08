D.C.’s Popular Gay Club Town, Long Slated to Reopen in NoMa, Sues Its Landlord

As D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community preps to host World Pride 2025 — just over a year away — it was just dealt a huge blow to learn “Town2.0” nightclub isn’t making its highly anticipated comeback as originally planned.

On Tuesday, April 2, Town2.0 filed a civil complaint in D.C. Superior Court against Jemal’s Sanctuary LLC, an affiliate of Douglas Development Corporation. The mega landlord with millions of square feet across D.C. has owned the prominent red-brick building in NoMa since March 2017 (1001 North Capitol Street NE). Town’s owners inked a lease there in September 2019, and the lawsuit alleges breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation. Town’s team is requesting a declaratory judgement and damages of $450,000.

The complaint alleges that Jemal’s Sanctuary has failed to fulfill its obligations of performing specific “landlord work” as required by the lease that was signed over four years ago.

Nightlife vets and business partners John Guggenmos, Ed Bailey, and Jim Boyle envisioned Town 2.0 “as a culmination of their careers,” per a statement. Their original version of the club, dubbed Town Danceboutique, opened in late 2007 in Shaw on the 2000 block of 8th Street NW. It was the largest gay-owned bar and club in the city until its untimely closure in July 2018. The trio had leased the space from several owners until the last one ultimately decided to convert the building into luxury residential units. Town Danceboutique boasted two levels of dance floors, community events, drag shows, a lounge, and weekend patio that came online later.

In the suit, Town 2.0 alleges that “according to the agreed-upon terms of the lease, Jemal’s Sanctuary was obligated to perform critical life safety structural work and other work on the premises.” That includes neglect of repairing and maintaining antique stained glass windows; non-completion of roof replacement and related structural repairs; unfinished re-pointing of the brick on the building; failure to repair and replace cornices, chimney, and exterior stairs; lack of assurances regarding structural integrity of walls, foundation, and roof; inadequate cleaning and sanitation, including areas soiled by wildlife infestation; and non-performance of essential tasks such as leveling of the second floor and sealing the edifice.

Built in 1891, the 16,200-square-foot structure listed on the D.C. Inventory of Historic Sites housed St. Phillips Baptist Church since 1948 (the congregation later relocated to Temple Hills, Maryland).

According to the complaint received by Eater (attached below), the lease stated an anticipated delivery date of September 1, 2020, contingent on completing this landlord work. Town 2.0 had taken several steps to address these and other underlying structural issues, and alleges that Jemal “was increasingly deflecting and resisting a response.”

Town 2.0 therefore took the steps to terminate the lease, which was to have been a 20-year term. The suit alleges breach of contract, negligent representation, a declaratory judgement, and unjust enrichment.

This is a developing story, and as an ongoing legal matter, the owners were not granting interviews. Douglas did not respond to Eater’s request for comment.

—Tierney Plumb contributed to this report