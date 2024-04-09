Here Are the 2024 Rammy Awards Finalists

D.C.’s resident dining association announced the finalists for its 42nd annual Rammy Awards, providing a snapshot of top performers and favorites across the local restaurant industry. The nominee ceremony returned to its longtime downtown venue, the Hamilton Live, on Monday, April 8. Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) will announce the winners during a black tie soiree on Sunday, July 21, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Nominees must be members of RAMW, and several categories have requirements regarding the length of time a restaurant has been operational or chef has been at the helm. An anonymous panel of judges in food and media ultimately chooses nominees and honorees.

The winners of five categories* are picked by the public: Best Bar, Best Brunch, Favorite Fast Bites, Favorite Gathering Place, and Hottest Sandwich Shop of the Year. Voting for winners starts today, Tuesday, April 9, and runs through Friday, May 31.

And now, this year’s nominees:

New Restaurant of the Year

Dear Sushi

Ellie Bird

Hiraya

I Egg You

Petite Cerise

Cocktail Program of the Year

Amazonia

Bar Spero

Jane Jane

Mercy Me

Silver Lyan

Beer Program of the Year

Atlas Brew Works

Red Bear Brewing Co.

TallBoy

The Midland’s Beer Garden

Zinnia

Wine Program of the Year

Apéro

ERA

Irregardless

Lulu’s Wine Garden

St. Anselm

Rising Culinary Star of the Year

Jennifer Castaneda-Jones, Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier

Ria Montes, Estuary

Masako Morishito, Perry’s

Matt Sperber, Any Day Now

Jovana Urriola, Café Unido

Casual Restaurant of the Year

Kirby Club

La Famosa

Stellina Pizzeria

Supra

Taco Bamba

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year

Anju

Chez Billy Sud

Lutèce

Queen’s English

Shilling Canning Company

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit

Gregory Baumgartner, Cranes

Rochelle Cooper, Eastern Point Collective

Isabel Coss, Lutèce, Pascual

Mary Mendoza, (formerly) Bantam King, Hole in the Wall, Tonari

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Blue Rock

Causa/Amazonia

Oyster Oyster

Rania

The Dabney

Chef of the Year

Angel Barreto, Anju

Carlos Delgado, Causa/Amazonia

Jeremiah Langhorne, The Dabney

Katarina Petonito, Eastern Point Collective

Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat

Restaurateur of the Year

José Andrés, José Andrés Restaurants

Kyle Bailey, Jon Ball, Jeremy Carman, Gavin Coleman, and Paul Holder, Long Shot Hospitality

Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza, Call Your Mother, Turu’s, Mercy Me

Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger, Seven Reasons Group

Zubair, Omar, Fatima, and Shamim Popal, The Popal Group

Favorite Gathering Place*

Brookland’s Finest

Glory Days Grill

Lulu’s Winegarden

Millie’s

Mi Vida

Best Brunch*

ala

Duke’s Counter

Makan

Seasons at the Four Seasons

The Park at 14th

Best Bar*

Bar Chinois

Residents Café and Bar

The Green Zone

Royal Sands Social Club

Slash Run

Favorite Fast Bites*

Andy’s Pizza

Arepa Zone

Bantam King

Fava Pot

Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ

Hottest Sandwich Spot*

Colada Shop

Lucky Buns

Queen Mother’s

Roaming Rooster

Your Only Friend

Employee of the Year

Michael Wyatt, Annabelle Restaurant

Kodjo “Olivier” Etenda, Lutèce

Hilda Claro Duran, Residents Café and Bar

Kristen Wilson, Causa

Jonathan Aseff, Shilling Canning Company

Manager of the Year

Janice McLean, Estuary at the Conrad Hotels

Rachid Hdouche, ilili DC

Uros Jojic, Ambar Capitol Hill

Angel Guillen, El Cielo

Victoria Gradia, KNEAD Hospitality + Design

Service Program of the Year

Filomena

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Le Diplomate

Reveler’s Hour

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year

Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School

Ecolab

Harmony Group, Inc.

Keany Produce & Gourmet

Preferred Insurance Services, Inc.