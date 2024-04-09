Here Are the 2024 Rammy Awards Finalists

D.C.’s resident dining association announced the finalists for its 42nd annual Rammy Awards, providing a snapshot of top performers and favorites across the local restaurant industry. The nominee ceremony returned to its longtime downtown venue, the Hamilton Live, on Monday, April 8. Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) will announce the winners during a black tie soiree on Sunday, July 21, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Nominees must be members of RAMW, and several categories have requirements regarding the length of time a restaurant has been operational or chef has been at the helm. An anonymous panel of judges in food and media ultimately chooses nominees and honorees.
The winners of five categories* are picked by the public: Best Bar, Best Brunch, Favorite Fast Bites, Favorite Gathering Place, and Hottest Sandwich Shop of the Year. Voting for winners starts today, Tuesday, April 9, and runs through Friday, May 31.
And now, this year’s nominees:
New Restaurant of the Year
- Dear Sushi
- Ellie Bird
- Hiraya
- I Egg You
- Petite Cerise
Cocktail Program of the Year
- Amazonia
- Bar Spero
- Jane Jane
- Mercy Me
- Silver Lyan
Beer Program of the Year
- Atlas Brew Works
- Red Bear Brewing Co.
- TallBoy
- The Midland’s Beer Garden
- Zinnia
Wine Program of the Year
- Apéro
- ERA
- Irregardless
- Lulu’s Wine Garden
- St. Anselm
Rising Culinary Star of the Year
- Jennifer Castaneda-Jones, Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier
- Ria Montes, Estuary
- Masako Morishito, Perry’s
- Matt Sperber, Any Day Now
- Jovana Urriola, Café Unido
Casual Restaurant of the Year
- Kirby Club
- La Famosa
- Stellina Pizzeria
- Supra
- Taco Bamba
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year
- Anju
- Chez Billy Sud
- Lutèce
- Queen’s English
- Shilling Canning Company
Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year
- Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit
- Gregory Baumgartner, Cranes
- Rochelle Cooper, Eastern Point Collective
- Isabel Coss, Lutèce, Pascual
- Mary Mendoza, (formerly) Bantam King, Hole in the Wall, Tonari
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
- Blue Rock
- Causa/Amazonia
- Oyster Oyster
- Rania
- The Dabney
Chef of the Year
- Angel Barreto, Anju
- Carlos Delgado, Causa/Amazonia
- Jeremiah Langhorne, The Dabney
- Katarina Petonito, Eastern Point Collective
- Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat
Restaurateur of the Year
- José Andrés, José Andrés Restaurants
- Kyle Bailey, Jon Ball, Jeremy Carman, Gavin Coleman, and Paul Holder, Long Shot Hospitality
- Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza, Call Your Mother, Turu’s, Mercy Me
- Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger, Seven Reasons Group
- Zubair, Omar, Fatima, and Shamim Popal, The Popal Group
Favorite Gathering Place*
- Brookland’s Finest
- Glory Days Grill
- Lulu’s Winegarden
- Millie’s
- Mi Vida
Best Brunch*
- ala
- Duke’s Counter
- Makan
- Seasons at the Four Seasons
- The Park at 14th
Best Bar*
- Bar Chinois
- Residents Café and Bar
- The Green Zone
- Royal Sands Social Club
- Slash Run
Favorite Fast Bites*
- Andy’s Pizza
- Arepa Zone
- Bantam King
- Fava Pot
- Hi/Fi Tex-Mex BBQ
Hottest Sandwich Spot*
- Colada Shop
- Lucky Buns
- Queen Mother’s
- Roaming Rooster
- Your Only Friend
Employee of the Year
- Michael Wyatt, Annabelle Restaurant
- Kodjo “Olivier” Etenda, Lutèce
- Hilda Claro Duran, Residents Café and Bar
- Kristen Wilson, Causa
- Jonathan Aseff, Shilling Canning Company
Manager of the Year
- Janice McLean, Estuary at the Conrad Hotels
- Rachid Hdouche, ilili DC
- Uros Jojic, Ambar Capitol Hill
- Angel Guillen, El Cielo
- Victoria Gradia, KNEAD Hospitality + Design
Service Program of the Year
- Filomena
- Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
- Le Diplomate
- Reveler’s Hour
- Xiquet by Danny Lledó
Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year
- Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School
- Ecolab
- Harmony Group, Inc.
- Keany Produce & Gourmet
- Preferred Insurance Services, Inc.