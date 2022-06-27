12 D.C. Bars With Pool Tables

Pool is a classic bar pastime — and the opposite of trendy indoor mini golf courses and modern arcades. The old-school game has lots appeal. For one, it’s easy for beginners to learn and provides plenty of challenge for experienced players. And taking turns between shots leaves ample downtime to sip on a cold beer or dig into some bar snacks.

D.C.’s best pool bars range from neighborhood dives to nightlife mainstays. Some, like Cleveland Park’s Atomic Billiards, are (literally) underground. Others, like Players Club and Carpool, offer tables alongside a variety of other gaming options, like pinball and darts.

The following are some of the area’s go-to bars to strike up a game of pool, and where both regulars and newcomers come to test their ball-striking skills.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.