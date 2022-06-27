 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Still Spot Soft Shell Crabs Around D.C.

13 Hearty Half-Smokes Around D.C.

Where to Drink Tiki and Tropical Cocktails in D.C.

CarPool returned to Arlington last year after a four-year hiatus.
Carpool/Facebook

12 D.C. Bars With Pool Tables

Play pool at these local sports bars and dives

by Travis Mitchell
View as Map
CarPool returned to Arlington last year after a four-year hiatus.
| Carpool/Facebook
by Travis Mitchell

Pool is a classic bar pastime — and the opposite of trendy indoor mini golf courses and modern arcades. The old-school game has lots appeal. For one, it’s easy for beginners to learn and provides plenty of challenge for experienced players. And taking turns between shots leaves ample downtime to sip on a cold beer or dig into some bar snacks.

D.C.’s best pool bars range from neighborhood dives to nightlife mainstays. Some, like Cleveland Park’s Atomic Billiards, are (literally) underground. Others, like Players Club and Carpool, offer tables alongside a variety of other gaming options, like pinball and darts.

The following are some of the area’s go-to bars to strike up a game of pool, and where both regulars and newcomers come to test their ball-striking skills.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Copy Link
7900 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 465-0777
(240) 465-0777
Visit Website

There are a few pool tables available in the Brewer’s Lounge, which overlooks the main dining room of this spacious sports bar and brewpub. Summer seasonal drinks include a blood orange seltzer and “Lumpy Dog,” a crisp, Kolsch-style lager.

Also Featured in:

2. Toro Bar

Copy Link
3708 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
(202) 723-2393
(202) 723-2393
Visit Website

Beers starting at $3 and affordable cocktails (including a hibiscus margarita) are reason enough to settle in at this upper 14th Street NW bar. The narrow but welcoming space is outfitted with a few pool tables and TVs.

3. Atomic Billiards

Copy Link
3427 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 363-7665
(202) 363-7665
Visit Website

This underground dive is a longtime anchor of the Cleveland Park strip. The pool tables are well-spaced with prices based on the number of players and day of the week. An annual membership program allows for free play daily before 7 p.m. and bar tab discounts.

Pool hall Atomic Billiards is one of a handful of D.C. bars that serves Mt. Pleasant Whiskey.
Atomic Billiards

Also Featured in:

4. The Thirsty Crow

Copy Link
3400 11th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
(202) 730-2295
(202) 730-2295
Visit Website

Don’t stress if there’s a wait for one of the pool tables at this Columbia Heights sports bar. The kitchen’s tasty Malaysian menu and the bar’s creative cocktails are more than worth a visit. Head upstairs to sister restaurant Makan before or after for a full-on dinner.

Bright blue pool tables line the back of Thirsty Crow.
Thirsty Crow/Facebook

Also Featured in:

5. Bedrock Billiards

Copy Link
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-7665
(202) 667-7665
Visit Website

Bedrock Billiards has become an Adams Morgan institution since it opened in 1992. Though the low-lit basement pool hall may lack some luster, the reasonably priced pool table rates and basic bar drinks keep customers coming back.

Bedrock Billiards/Facebook

Also Featured in:

6. Death Punch

Copy Link
2321 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 450-2151
(202) 450-2151
Visit Website

Longtime Washingtonians will know chef Darren Norris from his work at Kushi, the trailblazing Japanese izakaya that closed in 2014. At Death Punch he’s created a snug cocktail bar and lounge complete with a pool table and a weekly 32-player tournament on Wednesdays and Thursdays (DM the bar to register). Norris also has a stake in Black Whiskey, another prime pool perch on 14th Street NW.

7. Breadsoda Bar, Deli & Billiards

Copy Link
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-7445
(202) 333-7445
Visit Website

Breadsoda is a Glover Park favorite, known for serving deli-inspired sandwiches alongside a solid craft beer list. Its pool tables have a decent amount of elbow room, with lots of seating and railings around for larger groups to gather.

Breadsoda/Facebook

8. Players Club

Copy Link
1400 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 986-4730
(202) 986-4730
Visit Website

The throwback ‘70s vibe of this Logan Circle arcade bar make it a crazy popular spot on weekends. The good news is that there are multiple pool tables to choose from, along with many other entertainment options to suit everything from a date night to an after-work outing.

The Hilton brothers’ Players Club has rows of pool tables available for play.
Players Club

Also Featured in:

9. Rocket Bar

Copy Link
714 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 628-7665
(202) 628-7665
Visit Website

This Chinatown dive bar feels like old school D.C., featuring $4 happy hour rail drinks and cheap beer no matter the hour. It’s a good bet for a casual pool session, especially before or after Capital One Arena events.

10. Continental Pool Lounge

Copy Link
1911 Fort Myer Drive @ the corner of Lee Hwy &, N Moore St
Arlington, VA 22209
(703) 465-7675
(703) 465-7675
Visit Website

Across the Potomac, Continental offers regular pool leagues with both eight-ball and nine-ball games. Table rates are half-priced before 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A back area at Continental sports a tiki vibe.
Continental/Facebook

11. Lola's

Copy Link
711 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 847-3523
(202) 847-3523
Visit Website

This wood-accented Capitol Hill tavern has a pool table and bar upstairs, ideal for a relaxed game or two over a pint. It’s also available to book for private gatherings.

Also Featured in:

12. CarPool

Copy Link
900 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
(703) 516-7665
(703) 516-7665
Visit Website

As the name suggests, four pool tables are among the games available at this auto-themed sports bar in Ballston. There are also dozens of beers on tap with a focus on local picks and a sizable menu of bar appetizers and entrees. After a 20-year Arlington run, then four years in Fair Lakes, CarPool returned to a new Arlington space last year.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

There are a few pool tables available in the Brewer’s Lounge, which overlooks the main dining room of this spacious sports bar and brewpub. Summer seasonal drinks include a blood orange seltzer and “Lumpy Dog,” a crisp, Kolsch-style lager.

7900 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 465-0777
Visit Website

2. Toro Bar

3708 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Beers starting at $3 and affordable cocktails (including a hibiscus margarita) are reason enough to settle in at this upper 14th Street NW bar. The narrow but welcoming space is outfitted with a few pool tables and TVs.

3708 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
(202) 723-2393
Visit Website

3. Atomic Billiards

3427 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Pool hall Atomic Billiards is one of a handful of D.C. bars that serves Mt. Pleasant Whiskey.
Atomic Billiards

This underground dive is a longtime anchor of the Cleveland Park strip. The pool tables are well-spaced with prices based on the number of players and day of the week. An annual membership program allows for free play daily before 7 p.m. and bar tab discounts.

3427 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 363-7665
Visit Website

4. The Thirsty Crow

3400 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Bright blue pool tables line the back of Thirsty Crow.
Thirsty Crow/Facebook

Don’t stress if there’s a wait for one of the pool tables at this Columbia Heights sports bar. The kitchen’s tasty Malaysian menu and the bar’s creative cocktails are more than worth a visit. Head upstairs to sister restaurant Makan before or after for a full-on dinner.

3400 11th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
(202) 730-2295
Visit Website

5. Bedrock Billiards

1841 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Bedrock Billiards/Facebook

Bedrock Billiards has become an Adams Morgan institution since it opened in 1992. Though the low-lit basement pool hall may lack some luster, the reasonably priced pool table rates and basic bar drinks keep customers coming back.

1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-7665
Visit Website

6. Death Punch

2321 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Longtime Washingtonians will know chef Darren Norris from his work at Kushi, the trailblazing Japanese izakaya that closed in 2014. At Death Punch he’s created a snug cocktail bar and lounge complete with a pool table and a weekly 32-player tournament on Wednesdays and Thursdays (DM the bar to register). Norris also has a stake in Black Whiskey, another prime pool perch on 14th Street NW.

2321 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 450-2151
Visit Website

7. Breadsoda Bar, Deli & Billiards

2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
Breadsoda/Facebook

Breadsoda is a Glover Park favorite, known for serving deli-inspired sandwiches alongside a solid craft beer list. Its pool tables have a decent amount of elbow room, with lots of seating and railings around for larger groups to gather.

2233 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-7445
Visit Website

8. Players Club

1400 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
The Hilton brothers’ Players Club has rows of pool tables available for play.
Players Club

The throwback ‘70s vibe of this Logan Circle arcade bar make it a crazy popular spot on weekends. The good news is that there are multiple pool tables to choose from, along with many other entertainment options to suit everything from a date night to an after-work outing.

1400 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 986-4730
Visit Website

9. Rocket Bar

714 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

This Chinatown dive bar feels like old school D.C., featuring $4 happy hour rail drinks and cheap beer no matter the hour. It’s a good bet for a casual pool session, especially before or after Capital One Arena events.

714 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 628-7665
Visit Website

10. Continental Pool Lounge

1911 Fort Myer Drive @ the corner of Lee Hwy &, N Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209
A back area at Continental sports a tiki vibe.
Continental/Facebook

Across the Potomac, Continental offers regular pool leagues with both eight-ball and nine-ball games. Table rates are half-priced before 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

1911 Fort Myer Drive @ the corner of Lee Hwy &, N Moore St
Arlington, VA 22209
(703) 465-7675
Visit Website

11. Lola's

711 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

This wood-accented Capitol Hill tavern has a pool table and bar upstairs, ideal for a relaxed game or two over a pint. It’s also available to book for private gatherings.

711 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 847-3523
Visit Website

12. CarPool

900 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203

As the name suggests, four pool tables are among the games available at this auto-themed sports bar in Ballston. There are also dozens of beers on tap with a focus on local picks and a sizable menu of bar appetizers and entrees. After a 20-year Arlington run, then four years in Fair Lakes, CarPool returned to a new Arlington space last year.

900 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
(703) 516-7665
Visit Website

Related Maps