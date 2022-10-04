 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Out of Office’s new Malecón cocktail is named after Puerto Vallarta’s boardwalk.
Manifest

12 Fall Cocktails to Sip Right Now in D.C.

Where to find bourbon-spiked drinks, pumpkin slushies, and more

by Kalina Newman
Out of Office’s new Malecón cocktail is named after Puerto Vallarta’s boardwalk.
| Manifest
by Kalina Newman

Mother Nature just made this year’s transition from summer to fall pretty fast. As the leaves change and temperatures continue to drop, cozy up to these fresh new autumn cocktails in D.C.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Pommeau at Capitol Cider House

Stop by Petworth’s Capitol Cider House to sip some District-exclusive pommeau. The cidery compares the fall release to an apple version of port wine, made by blending raw, unfermented cider with apple brandy. Flavors include “Amaro,” featuring caramel and candied orange peel, and “Gold Rush,” a bourbon barrel-aged pommeau with notes of honey and butterscotch. Both one- and three-ounce servings are available.

3930 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
(202) 621-0982
(202) 621-0982

Fôg al-Nakhal at The Green Zone

It’s officially date season, and Green Zone pays tribute to the stone fruit with a seasonal “Fôg al-Nakhal” cocktail that’s named after a beloved Iraqi folk song. The drink features clarified dates and whiskey, stirred with whey from Erivan Dairy yogurt to help balance acidity.

2226 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 579-9606
(202) 579-9606

Costa Chica at Manifest

Nestled above Manifest, D.C.’s matte-black bar Out of Office (OOO) looks to top travel destinations to come up with cocktails. The “Costa Chica,” for instance, is made with spirit-forward bourbon and lemon juice ($18). Since opening a year ago, the 30-seat speakeasy has welcomed the likes of rapper Wale to Wizards players.

1807 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 903-0300
(202) 903-0300
Out of Office’s new Costa Chica cocktail.
Manifest

Stuck on Metro at McClellan's Retreat

This Dupont watering hole unleashes several timely cocktails for fall, but the “Stuck on Metro” sounds the most relatable these days. This cocktail ($15) is made with vanilla-infused Old Forester bourbon, barrel-aged maple syrup, and Smoke & Salt’s Crude bitters line. For a pick-me-up, the “Alarm Didn’t Go Off” ($15) is a coffee-infused concoction topped with homemade spiced whipped cream and shaving of fresh nutmeg.

2031 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 265-6270
(202) 265-6270

Pumpkin Frozen at Electric Cool-Aid

The slushy autumn special at the all-outdoor bar is a “Pumpkin Frozen” ($11) comprised of pumpkin spice and whiskey. If the orange gourd isn’t your speed, there’s also the “Bee’s Freeze” ($12) with Barr Hill gin (distilled with honey), lemon, and more honey — with the option to have it served inside of a honey bear.

512 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 921-9021
(202) 921-9021

Tir Na Nog at Doyle

Dupont’s Mad Men-styled cocktail lair just released a crop of fall cocktails that includes the “Tir Na Nog” (Irish whiskey, raspberries, and Cocchi Rosa) for $19.

1500 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 448-4301
(202) 448-4301
The fruity and boozy Tir Na Nog at Doyle.
Doyle

PB+J at Residents Cafe & Bar

While this hip day-to-night cafe keeps its “Mexican Coffee” cold brew cocktail ($16) on the menu all year long, try the seasonal “PB+J” for round two. The drink ($17) features cognac, concord grape juice and dark rum, with a dusting of peanut butter sure to transport you to back-to-school days of packed lunches.

1306 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 733-7143
(202) 733-7143
Residents’s PB&J cocktail.
Hawkeye Johnson for Residents

Seelbach at St. Anselm

Cold weather tends to call for drinks that pack more of a punch, as seen in St. Anslem’s “Seelbach” ($17) — a bourbon-based spritz made with Old Forester and sparkling wine.

1250 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 864-2199
(202) 864-2199

Basil Bourbon Smash at Lady Madison

Whiskey lovers will feel right at home at the Madison Hotel’s pretty lobby bar, where they can order the “Basil Bourbon Smash” (spiced rum, simple syrup, muddled blackberries, raspberries and basil) with a brown spirit of choice.

1177 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 862-1600
(202) 862-1600
Basil Bourbon Smash at Lady Madison.
Lady Madison

Slow Burn at Morris American Bar

At this Shaw cocktail bar, mezcal fans looking for a spiced drink can sip on the Slow Burn ($16), made with Ilegal, Dolin dry vermouth, Lazzaroni amaretto, Campari, and black pepper.

1020 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(833) 366-7747
(833) 366-7747
SLOW BURN at Morris American Bar
Morris American Bar/MoKi Media

Boozy Affogato at Puro Gusto Cafe

The all-day, Milan-born cafe opened its first D.C. outpost downtown in 2021. For the fall season, Puro Gusto introduces a caffeinated cocktail series that includes a Boozy Affogato. Made with Frangelico, Appleton Estate rum, Scrappy’s burnt lemon bitters, espresso, and vanilla gelato.

1345 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 347-6752
(202) 347-6752
Boozy Affogato at Puro Gusto cafe
Redplus Media

Cinnamon Cider Slushy at Quincy Hall

The massive beer hall in Ballston features more than a dozen beers and ciders on tap, including seasonal pumpkin varieties from Masthead Brewing and Blake’s Hard Cider Co. But for those who don’t mind keeping frozen drinks flowing all year long, Quincy also serves a cold concoction of Downeast Cider, Murlarkey cinnamon whiskey, and simple syrup.

4001 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA 22203
(703) 567-4098
(703) 567-4098

