12 Spots for Seasonal Blueberry Treats Around D.C.

The squishy summer fruit shows up at local cafes, bakeries, and Michelin-rated restaurants for the next month

Blueberries, everyone’s favorite plump, circular, and deep blue-hued superfood, is a treat for the eyes and taste buds alike this time of year. But by the end of September, the treasured summertime snack will be out of season. Luckily, plenty of D.C. eateries are packing the time-sensitive spheres in everything from doughnuts to cocktails to cakes.

Here are a dozen places to find blueberries in their freshest form right now.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.