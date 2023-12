Share All sharing options for: 12 Winter-Ready Cocktails to Try Right Now in D.C.

Get into the holiday spirit with spiked eggnog, cinnamon-spiced drinks, and other festive flavors

When temperatures drop, the obvious thing to do is to trade in summery and fruity beverages for something more reflective of the season. Across the District, bartenders are doing their part to come up with something warm to clutch all night and elixirs with wintertime tasting notes.

Brave the cold, recruit some pals, and dash to these spots to try one (or all) of these December refreshers. And for a running list of D.C.’s top holiday pop-up bars, go here.