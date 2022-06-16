 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Emmy Squared Pizza’s “Streetbird” pie is a new collaboration chef Marcus Samuelsson in honor of Father’s Day.
Emmy Squared

14 Last-Minute Food and Drink Ideas for Father’s Day in D.C.

Where to book a boozy brunch, put in a big barbecue takeout order, sip and shop with dad, and more

by Vinciane Ngomsi
Emmy Squared Pizza’s “Streetbird” pie is a new collaboration chef Marcus Samuelsson in honor of Father’s Day.
| Emmy Squared
by Vinciane Ngomsi

Still stuck on how to celebrate dad? With just days until Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, D.C. restaurants are ready to help all those procrastinator planners out there. From splurge-worthy options for dining in to more casual or takeout alternatives, rest assured dad still remains the center of attention — with no one stuck cleaning dishes or storing leftovers.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Emmy Squared Pizza (multiple locations)

1924 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 921-3669
Pops craving pizza? Emmy Squared has the remedy. In collaboration with celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, customers can try The Streetbird, a twist on its traditional Detroit-style pizza invoking Samuelsson’s take on hot and spicy fried chicken at his Streetbird eatery. The Detroit-style pie is topped with julienned collard greens, Calabrian chili, crispy chicken, pecorino cheese and Marcus’ signature Streetbird honey. Order it from Wednesday, June 15 all the way through mid-July at all area locations (Shaw, Old Town, and Navy Yard).

Emmy Squared’s new Father’s Day pie collab with Marcus Samuelsson.
Emmy Squared

2. BRESCA

1906 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 518-7926
He deserves the best, so why not celebrate at this Michelin-rated mainstay with a four-course or chef’s tasting menu with an optional pairing from winemaker Ashes & Diamonds ($96-$150). Reserve a seat via Tock.

3. Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 729-6990
If festivities are more casual this year, perhaps Baker’s Daughter is the best option. With locations in downtown’s Eaton Hotel, Chinatown, and Ivy City, the boutique cafe by chef and dad Matt Baker (Michelin-rated Gravitas and Michele’s) has a party package fit for a picnic or casual dinner. Packages start at $44 for the health-conscious father figure and go up to a $68 with a choice of four sandwiches, two sides, and a couple starters. (And as a shameless plug, Eater DC’s turkey-salami melt is currently taking on Washingtonian’s summer BLT — $10 each — as part of a new month-long Sammie Standoff series at Baker’s Daughter.)

4. Shinola Logan Circle Store

1631 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 470-0200
Detroit-born watch and leather goods maker Shinola teams up with mobile bartending service SHKR to offer complimentary beer, wine, and a tequila-based cocktails on Saturday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Logan Circle flagship. After dad picks out his Father’s Day present, challenge him to a friendly match of cornhole outside.

5. Dolce Vita Coastal Mediterranean Cuisine

1610 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 506-4872
Dolce Vita offers a special Father’s Day menu by chef Elier Rodriguez to compliment the Mediterranean restaurant’s new jazz brunch. Specials from the $55-per-person deal include grilled branzino and mango panna cotta with fresh berries. In addition to this holiday offering, consider its $35 “social” brunch featuring a bottle of bubbly, juice mixers, a salad to share, and two mains.

A look at the dining room and open kitchen at Dolce Vita.
Laura Chase de Formigny/Dolce Vita

6. Apéro

2622 P St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 525-1682
Georgetown’s glamorous Champagne bar offers a special Father’s Day cocktail for brunch this weekend, featuring Sagamore Spirit Rye, Dolin Blanc, strawberry, lime, and mint. To fancy up the meal, consider a 10-gram serving of Black River Osetra with savory waffles and accoutrements for $25.

7. Juniper Restaurant

2401 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 457-5020
Dad can feast on backyard barbecue without doing the leg work thanks to Juniper. Perched inside The Fairmont, executive chef Jordi Gallardo assumes the grilling responsibilities and his menu includes whole roasted pig, jumbo shrimp with honey chili lime marinade, smoked sausage and a Father’s Day burger from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. All guests can order from the regular menu, too.

8. dLeña

476 K St NW Suite D
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 560-5999
At dLeña, padre can choose from two specialty dishes on Sunday. Reservations are required, but it’s worth it to feast on ribeye tacos with truffle pico de gallo and grilled scallops with spicy pickled vegetables.

9. Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum

925 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
In honor of Father’s Day weekend, Michelin-rated chef Enrique Limardo rolls out a deal for dad at both D.C. locations. At Planet Word, guests can partake in a “Bleu Burger and Global Beer Combo” special at its newly opened patio for $28. White House visitors can opt for the “Immigrant Burger and Global Beer Combo” for $22. Reserve on Tock for The White House spot and Resy if heading to Planet Word.

10. Karma Modern Indian

611 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 898-0393
Treat dad to an Indian meal he’ll never forget. For $75 a person ($55 for children under 10), he’ll have his pick of a menu loaded with dishes like pan seared scallops, fennel chicken, lobster masala, mushroom biryani, and broken rice pudding (rose phirni) as a sweet treat.

11. Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
Chef Andrew Darneille sends out series of Father’s Day packages for six to eight, including everything from personalized nachos, a St. Louis rib platter (two racks of dry-rubbed ribs, choice of sauce), and of course, the barbecue sampler platter (one-pound portions of pulled pork, pulled chicken, smoked turkey, prime brisket, jalapeno cheddar sausage, one rack of St. Louis ribs, pork belly, choice of two sauces, pickles and pickled onions), as well as platters of wings, smoked avocado deviled eggs, and more.

12. Moon Rabbit DC

801 Wharf St SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 878-8566
Chef Kevin Tien’s contemporary Vietnamese spot assembles to-go Father’s Day this year. Starting at $249, the old man can enjoy six-hour roasted lemongrass pork shoulder in fish sauce caramel, pickled jalapeno garlic, and daikon radish, along with Vietnamese coffee cake and more. The catch? Orders must be placed by today (Thursday, June 16).

A portrait of Kevin Tien at the Wharf
A portrait of Kevin Tien at the Wharf.
Moon Rabbit [official]

13. All-Purpose Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 629-1894
Dad can drink for free at both All Purpose locations on Father’s Day. The Navy Yard and Shaw outposts will pour him a complimentary pint of Full Count Lager, a brew that’s part of their exclusive DC Brau collab.

Pair salmon carpaccio with bottomless brunch at All-Purpose.
All-Purpose

14. 2941 Restaurant

2941 Fairview Park Dr
Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 270-1500
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the upscale Falls Church favorite will serve an a la carte menu filled with yellowfish tuna, crispy calamari, a special Japanese wagyu, roasted chicken, truffle risotto and for dessert, blackberry cheesecake and lemon meringue tart. Day-of specials also include Maine lobster and sea scallop with crispy potato confit, ramps, and grilled portobello.

