14 Last-Minute Food and Drink Ideas for Father's Day in D.C.

Where to book a boozy brunch, put in a big barbecue takeout order, sip and shop with dad, and more

Still stuck on how to celebrate dad? With just days until Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, D.C. restaurants are ready to help all those procrastinator planners out there. From splurge-worthy options for dining in to more casual or takeout alternatives, rest assured dad still remains the center of attention — with no one stuck cleaning dishes or storing leftovers.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.