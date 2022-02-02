Share All sharing options for: 14 of the Most Romantic Restaurants in D.C.

Power lunches with the politically elite may come to mind when considering dining in the nation’s capitol, but the D.C. area has a soft spot. From caviar and Champagne at an intimate row house in Georgetown to charming countryside inns with noteworthy restaurants to top notch Indian cuisine that lures the likes of Mick Jagger, D.C. is full of romantic places to dine.

Each of the spots on this map offers pretty dining spaces, excellent service, and food that is noteworthy on its own, whether the occasion calls for first-date drinks, a special occasion splurge, or something in between.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.