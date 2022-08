Share All sharing options for: 15 Picks for a Celebratory Night Out in D.C.

It’s time to go all out with bubbles, sparklers, caviar, and more

Finding time for a night out with friends, whether it be a quiet dinner or dancing the night away at a club, can be tricky. Once a date is selected that works for everyone’s hectic schedules, the next challenge is finding a location to match the desired vibe of the evening. Luckily, D.C. is home to plenty of places for every party size, palate, appetite, and mood.

Ahead are 15 suitable spots for a proper night out, from upscale hotels to rooftop clubs to swanky speakeasies and more.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.