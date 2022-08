Share All sharing options for: 18 Destinations for a Late Summer Cocktail Around D.C.

Soak up the last month of summer with a deliciously refreshing drink

Share All sharing options for: 18 Destinations for a Late Summer Cocktail Around D.C.

The hottest days of summer are (hopefully) behind us, but patio season remains in full effect around D.C. Rather than phasing out fruity and thirst-quenching cocktails, some area bars opt to embrace or even unleash new seasonal sippers to sign off on summer.

Take advantage of D.C.’s knack for extended sunshine and flock to one of these 18 spots before bartenders start turning to pumpkin spice. For prime patios around town, go here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.