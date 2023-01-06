Share All sharing options for: 9 Fabulous Drag Show Brunches to Try in D.C.

Brunching is already a popular pastime in D.C., but the addition of all-inclusive drinks and well-dressed drag queens working a room to hit songs makes it even better. D.C. is home to a few legendary drag show brunches, from Perry’s in Adams Morgan to City Tap House Dupont, and the packed daytime party is finally back in full swing in a post-pandemic world. Mt. Vernon Triangle’s Bar Chinois debuts monthly drag brunch this weekend.

Remember to bring dollar bills to tip performers, and because many seatings sell out fast, be sure to secure tickets in advance.