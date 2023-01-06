 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
D.C.’s beloved drag queen Tara Hoot regularly co-hosts weekend brunch at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Capitol Hill.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s

9 Fabulous Drag Show Brunches to Try in D.C.

Consider a lively weekend meal full of entertainment, buffets, bottomless beverages, and more

by Tierney Plumb
D.C.’s beloved drag queen Tara Hoot regularly co-hosts weekend brunch at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Capitol Hill.
| Crazy Aunt Helen’s
by Tierney Plumb

Brunching is already a popular pastime in D.C., but the addition of all-inclusive drinks and well-dressed drag queens working a room to hit songs makes it even better. D.C. is home to a few legendary drag show brunches, from Perry’s in Adams Morgan to City Tap House Dupont, and the packed daytime party is finally back in full swing in a post-pandemic world. Mt. Vernon Triangle’s Bar Chinois debuts monthly drag brunch this weekend.

Remember to bring dollar bills to tip performers, and because many seatings sell out fast, be sure to secure tickets in advance.

Perry's Restaurant

Adams Morgan’s sushi stalwart is also home to one of the most popular drag brunches in town. There’s two seatings every Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ($39.95 per person). Reservations are highly encouraged and shows typically sell out a week in advance (email perrysdragbrunch@gmail.com to lock down a spot). The kitchen got a big boost last year with the hire of rising Japanese chef Masako Morishita, most recently of Maxwell Park.

1811 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 234-6218
(202) 234-6218

Harlot DC Lounge & Restaurant

Now in its seventh year, DC Drag Brunch takes place every Saturday at Shaw club Harlot. Hosted by D.C. drag queen vet Monet Dupree, each week features celebrity impersonators like Tina Turner, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Cher, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Barbara Streisand, Rihanna, and more. Admission includes an all-you-can-eat buffet brunch and one themed cocktail on the house, with mimosa buckets and kits available for sale. The $50 ticket requires a $20 deposit to secure a seat, and the remaining balance is due in cash on the day of the event.

2001 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 986-7159
(202) 986-7159

Nellie's Sports Bar

The U Street NW sports bar does drag brunch every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for $57.95 per person. The weekend meal features Sapphire Blue and her team of drag performers from all over the DMV, along with an all-you-can-eat buffet full of pork ribs, cheesy grits, scrambled eggs, bacon, mini empanadas, pastas, steamed vegetables, homemade soups, desserts and more. The first mimosa or “Zing Zang” bloody mary is included with each ticket. Customers are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before show time.

900 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 332-6355
(202) 332-6355
Nellie’s Sports Bar host an epic drag brunch on weekends.
Nellie’s Sports Bar

City Tap House Dupont

The sports bar chain’s Dupont outpost hosts a long-running drag brunch every Saturday and Sunday with specials like bottomless mimosas for $35 per person (noon to 2 p.m.); $10 shooters with names like Bridezilla, Little Hot Mess, and Single Ladies; and beermosas and bloody marys for $9 a pop.

1250 Connecticut Ave NW suite 105, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 984-7110
(202) 984-7110

Sign of the Whale

The Dupont dive recently resurfaced after sustaining fire damage, and D.C.’s long-running Class Act Drag Brunch is part of its comeback story. Hosted by Tiffany D. Carter, the lively affair runs every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the cost of entry is $9.09. Book a table on Resy.

1825 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 964-6200
(202) 964-6200

Red Bear Brewing Co

The “Brewed Up Drag Brunch” is back at NoMa’s LGBTQ-owned brewery on Sunday, January 8, kicking off 2023 with an Ariana Grande and Rihanna theme. Hosted by Desiree Dik, the $25 admission includes two drink tickets and $5 bloody marys and mimosas. The pop icon party starts at 12 p.m. and occurs the second Sunday of every month.

209 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 849-6130
(202) 849-6130

Bar Chinois

The Mt. Vernon Triangle hot spot hosts its first-ever drag brunch this Sunday, January 8, and will go down the first Sunday of each month going forward. Festivities are headlined by Cake Pop, Washington Blade’s 2022 DC Drag Queen of the Year, with two seating times (noon or 3 p.m.). Each $55 ticket includes entertainment and bottomless drinks (mimosas, Stateside vodka spritzers, or beers), and customers are free to mix and match. Bar Chinois also just dropped new brunch dishes like duck confit Benedict and vegetable congee.

455 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 838-9633
(202) 838-9633

Officina at The Wharf

The Wharf’s tri-level Italian restaurant kicked off a DJ-driven drag brunch series on its stylish rooftop last year. The next one is set for Sunday, February 12, and a special “drag king” brunch is scheduled for March 12. The brunch, complete with a welcome cocktail and a la carte menu, typically occurs the third Sunday of every month.

1120 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 747-5222
(202) 747-5222
Officina hosts a drag brunch the third Sunday of every month.
Officina

Crazy Aunt Helen's

Capitol Hill’s color-soaked diner does drag brunch every Sunday. DJ Phil Reese and drag queen Tara Hoot alternate between groovy disco funk or Broadway show tunes (this Sunday, January 8 is Broadway week). The cover-free party starts at 10 a.m. And on Saturday, January 28, a special two-seating brunch stars Shi-Queeta-lee and her cast of ladies performing gospel classics. The $38 ticket includes entry and an entree, plus bottomless mimosas and other drink specials. And twice a month on Saturdays, Hoot entertains the kids—or kids at heart—with songs and story time ($10 and free for kids under 8). A portion of proceeds goes towards Open Book Foundation. The next two available shows are February 11 and 25. Go here to book all of the above.

713 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 750-8140
(202) 750-8140
Themed drag brunches at Crazy Aunt Helen’s are co-hosted by Tara Hoot.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s

