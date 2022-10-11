 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

18 Essential Fried Chicken Sandwiches Around D.C.

These D.C. Restaurants Crush Dessert

The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.

More in Washington DC See more maps
Year-round sweets from Just Fine Donuts.
Just Fine Donuts

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around D.C.

These seasonal spheres celebrate the fall fruit

by Tierney Plumb and Emily Wishingrad Updated
View as Map
Year-round sweets from Just Fine Donuts.
| Just Fine Donuts
by Tierney Plumb and Emily Wishingrad Updated

PSL season seems to start earlier every year, and by the time October comes around, taste buds are in search of a seasonal alternative. With the changing leaves comes a flavor shift from bright and tangy to warm, rich, hot, and spiced. Apple cider doughnuts, cakey and coated with cinnamon sugar, are synonymous with autumnal excursions to an apple-picking orchard.

There’s no shortage of the fall favorite at Maryland and Virginia orchards and farms, with apple cider doughnuts available at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market, Mackintosh Fruit Farm, Great Country Farms, Butler’s Orchard, Gaver Farm, Miller Farms, Rock Hill Orchard, and the Apple House. But if you don’t want to head too far out of the city, here are some spots to secure the circular classic closer to home.

Read More

Donut Run

Copy Link

This cult-favorite vegan doughnut shop currently fries up the cinnamon-sugary fall classic. The Takoma newcomer’s menu changes daily, so check its Instagram story before heading over with your heart set on the autumnal staple.

6904 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012
(202) 506-3264
(202) 506-3264

Also featured in:

Mac’s Donuts

Copy Link

This Arlington-based doughnut truck is the self-proclaimed inventor of the “stick-o-donuts.” Find their mini doughnuts skewered together on Saturdays at Arlington’s Courthouse farmers market.

Plaza, Arlington, VA 22201

Depaul's Urban Farm

Copy Link

The Vienna farm’s annual selection of apple cider doughnuts drops at the end of September. Check its social media for updates on sphere shipments, which could be available all week or just on weekends this year.

2599 Chain Bridge Rd, Vienna, VA 22181
(703) 537-0744
(703) 537-0744

Mama’s Donut Bites 

Copy Link

This hot pink fry shop on wheels travels between area farmers markets to send out mini apple cider doughnuts. The Falls Church and Vienna farmers markets are some its more popular parking spots. Track its location via Mama’s Donut Bites social media accounts.

300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 532-1050
(703) 532-1050

Cox Farms

Copy Link

Along with pumpkin picking and Christmas tree shopping, the 50-year-old Centreville standby draws big weekend crowds for its cinnamon-sugar sweets made with Rinkler’s Apple Cider from Virginia. Available on weekends during its annual Fall Festival and Winter Wonderland.

15621 Braddock Rd, Centreville, VA 20120
(703) 830-4121
(703) 830-4121

Also featured in:

District Doughnut (multiple locations)

Copy Link

Save the date for Friday, October 27, when apple cider doughnuts steal the show at all four District Doughnuts locations, made with apple cider batter and glaze with a cinnamon sugar dusting. Ongoing autumnal flavors include pumpkin-flavored cake bites, spiced old fashioned, maple bacon, and caramel apple. A sampler box unites fall flavors by the dozen or half-dozen.

5 Market Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 836-4222
(202) 836-4222
District Doughnut’s Barracks Row digs.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

Just Fine Donuts at The Dairy Godmother

Copy Link

Located inside a Del Ray frozen custard and sweet shop, vegan doughnut maker Just Fine Donuts cranks out apple ciders on Saturdays all year long. Also available are twists on the classic cider doughnut, including coffee crumb and caramel apple cider doughnuts. 

2310 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 683-7767
(703) 683-7767
Year-round sweets from Just Fine Donuts.
Just Fine Donuts

Also featured in:

St. Elmo's Coffee Pub

Copy Link

Northern Virginia’s three St. Elmo’s coffee houses sell apple cider doughnuts from Ashbank Farm in Markham, Virginia year-round. They’re sold individually or by the half-dozen at locations in Del Ray, Farlington, and North Old Town.

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 739-9268
(703) 739-9268

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

Copy Link

Old Town’s frozen custard shop in a 90-year-old ice house celebrates the apple cider doughnut all year with The Big Apple — a “donutwich” that sandwiches vanilla custard between a halved apple cider doughnut with a caramel drizzle. But in the fall, customers can secure a dozen apple ciders to go, Friday through Sunday. Pre-orders are available via direct message on Instagram.

200 Commerce St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(202) 630-6455
(202) 630-6455
Apple cider doughnuts at Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats.
Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Donut Run

6904 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012

This cult-favorite vegan doughnut shop currently fries up the cinnamon-sugary fall classic. The Takoma newcomer’s menu changes daily, so check its Instagram story before heading over with your heart set on the autumnal staple.

6904 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012
(202) 506-3264
(202) 506-3264

Mac’s Donuts

Plaza, Arlington, VA 22201

This Arlington-based doughnut truck is the self-proclaimed inventor of the “stick-o-donuts.” Find their mini doughnuts skewered together on Saturdays at Arlington’s Courthouse farmers market.

Plaza, Arlington, VA 22201

Depaul's Urban Farm

2599 Chain Bridge Rd, Vienna, VA 22181

The Vienna farm’s annual selection of apple cider doughnuts drops at the end of September. Check its social media for updates on sphere shipments, which could be available all week or just on weekends this year.

2599 Chain Bridge Rd, Vienna, VA 22181
(703) 537-0744
(703) 537-0744

Mama’s Donut Bites 

300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046

This hot pink fry shop on wheels travels between area farmers markets to send out mini apple cider doughnuts. The Falls Church and Vienna farmers markets are some its more popular parking spots. Track its location via Mama’s Donut Bites social media accounts.

300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 532-1050
(703) 532-1050

Cox Farms

15621 Braddock Rd, Centreville, VA 20120

Along with pumpkin picking and Christmas tree shopping, the 50-year-old Centreville standby draws big weekend crowds for its cinnamon-sugar sweets made with Rinkler’s Apple Cider from Virginia. Available on weekends during its annual Fall Festival and Winter Wonderland.

15621 Braddock Rd, Centreville, VA 20120
(703) 830-4121
(703) 830-4121

District Doughnut (multiple locations)

5 Market Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

Save the date for Friday, October 27, when apple cider doughnuts steal the show at all four District Doughnuts locations, made with apple cider batter and glaze with a cinnamon sugar dusting. Ongoing autumnal flavors include pumpkin-flavored cake bites, spiced old fashioned, maple bacon, and caramel apple. A sampler box unites fall flavors by the dozen or half-dozen.

5 Market Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 836-4222
(202) 836-4222
District Doughnut’s Barracks Row digs.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

Just Fine Donuts at The Dairy Godmother

2310 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Located inside a Del Ray frozen custard and sweet shop, vegan doughnut maker Just Fine Donuts cranks out apple ciders on Saturdays all year long. Also available are twists on the classic cider doughnut, including coffee crumb and caramel apple cider doughnuts. 

2310 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 683-7767
(703) 683-7767
Year-round sweets from Just Fine Donuts.
Just Fine Donuts

St. Elmo's Coffee Pub

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Northern Virginia’s three St. Elmo’s coffee houses sell apple cider doughnuts from Ashbank Farm in Markham, Virginia year-round. They’re sold individually or by the half-dozen at locations in Del Ray, Farlington, and North Old Town.

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 739-9268
(703) 739-9268

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

200 Commerce St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Old Town’s frozen custard shop in a 90-year-old ice house celebrates the apple cider doughnut all year with The Big Apple — a “donutwich” that sandwiches vanilla custard between a halved apple cider doughnut with a caramel drizzle. But in the fall, customers can secure a dozen apple ciders to go, Friday through Sunday. Pre-orders are available via direct message on Instagram.

200 Commerce St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(202) 630-6455
(202) 630-6455
Apple cider doughnuts at Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats.
Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

Related Maps