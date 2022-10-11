 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around D.C.

These seasonal spheres celebrate the fall fruit

by Emily Wishingrad
by Emily Wishingrad

PSL season seems to start earlier every year, and by the time October comes around, taste buds are in search of a seasonal alternative. With the changing leaves comes a flavor shift from bright and tangy to warm, rich, hot, and spiced. Apple cider doughnuts, cakey and coated with cinnamon sugar, are synonymous with autumnal excursions to an apple-picking orchard.

There’s no shortage of the fall favorite at Maryland and Virginia farms. Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market, Mackintosh Fruit Farm, Great Country Farms, and Butler’s Orchard have apple cider doughnuts available. But if you don’t want to head too far out of the city, here are some spots to secure the circular fall classic closer to home.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Donut Run

This cult-favorite vegan doughnut shop currently fries up the cinnamon-sugary fall classic. The Takoma newcomer’s menu changes daily, so check its Instagram story before heading over with your heart set on the autumnal staple.

6904 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012
(202) 506-3264
(202) 506-3264

Milk Bar Logan Circle Flagship

Trendy bakery brand Milk Bar puts the apple cider doughnut motif front and center on its fall menu. Its Apple Cider Donut Cake stacks fluffy doughnut sugar frosting and apple cider jam between layers, while bite-sized Apple Cider Donut Truffles are coated in white chocolate and sugar sand. D.C.’s Logan Circle location offers pickup and delivery.

1525 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 506-1357
(202) 506-1357
Apple Cider Donut Truffles at Milk Bar.
Milk Bar

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Netflix hit Stranger Things is the spooky muse for this wild Demogorgon Doughnut at Astro. A red apple cider glaze surrounds a square yeasted doughnut that’s stuffed with raspberry jam and chocolate buttercream. A replica of the Demogorgon — the show’s unnamed monster — is made from fresh strawberries. Pre-order for pickup at its Astro’s G Street NW and Falls Church locations through October.

1308 G St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 809-5565
(202) 809-5565
The Demogorgon Doughnut at Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken.
Scott Suchman

Mac’s Donuts

This Arlington-based doughnut truck is the self-proclaimed inventor of the “stick-o-donuts.” Find their mini doughnuts skewered together on Saturdays at Arlington’s Courthouse farmers market.

Plaza, Arlington, VA 22201

Mama’s Donut Bites 

This hot pink fry shop on wheels travels between area farmers markets to send out mini apple cider doughnuts. The Falls Church farmers market is one of its more popular parking spots. Track its location via Mama’s Donut Bites social media accounts.

300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 532-1050
(703) 532-1050

District Doughnut (multiple locations)

District Donuts riffs on the classic apple cider with a sauteed apple cider glaze encasing the fried dough. Apple Cider sits on the fall menu through November alongside other autumnal flavors like Pumpkin Glazed and Maple Butter Pecan. A sampler box unites fall flavors by the dozen or half-dozen.

5 Market Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 836-4222
(202) 836-4222
District Doughnut’s Barracks Row digs.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

Just Fine Donuts at The Dairy Godmother

Located inside a Del Ray frozen custard and sweet shop, vegan doughnut maker Just Fine Donuts cranks out apple ciders on Saturdays all year long. Also available are twists on the classic cider doughnut, including old fashioned, coffee crumb, and caramel apple cider doughnuts. 

2310 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 683-7767
(703) 683-7767
Year-round sweets from Just Fine Donuts.
Just Fine Donuts

St. Elmo's Coffee Pub

Northern Virginia’s three St. Elmo’s coffee houses sell apple cider doughnuts from Ashbank Farm in Markham, Virginia year-round. They’re sold individually or by the half-dozen at locations in Del Ray, Farlington, and North Old Town.

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 739-9268
(703) 739-9268

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

Old Town’s frozen custard shop in a 90-year-old ice house celebrates the apple cider doughnut all year with The Big Apple — a “donutwich” that sandwiches vanilla custard between a halved apple cider doughnut with a caramel drizzle. But in the fall, customers can secure a dozen apple ciders to go, Friday through Sunday. Pre-orders are available via direct message on Instagram.

200 Commerce St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(202) 630-6455
(202) 630-6455
Apple cider doughnuts at Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats.
Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

