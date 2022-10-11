Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around D.C.

PSL season seems to start earlier every year, and by the time October comes around, taste buds are in search of a seasonal alternative. With the changing leaves comes a flavor shift from bright and tangy to warm, rich, hot, and spiced. Apple cider doughnuts, cakey and coated with cinnamon sugar, are synonymous with autumnal excursions to an apple-picking orchard.

There’s no shortage of the fall favorite at Maryland and Virginia farms. Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market, Mackintosh Fruit Farm, Great Country Farms, and Butler’s Orchard have apple cider doughnuts available. But if you don’t want to head too far out of the city, here are some spots to secure the circular fall classic closer to home.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.