As October comes to a close, there are only a few more weeks to pack in apple and pumpkin-picking excursions. In addition to pick-your-own activities, local cider, treats, and weekend (or daily) fall festivals, many of these farms, orchards, and patches provide a day’s worth of fall fun with corn mazes, barnyard animals, and hayrides.Read More
Where to Pick Your Own Apples and Pumpkins Near D.C.
Enjoy the crisp weather by stocking up on fall produce for DIY pies
Milburn Orchards
A trip to the Maryland-Delaware border will bring you to 120-year old Milburn Orchards’ apple picking and festival grounds. Apple picking is available on weekends through the end of October and the Fall Festival, also on weekends, with corn and straw mazes, barn animals and pony rides, lasts through the first weekend of November. A bake shop sells pies, cider, apple cider donuts and caramel apples. Online tickets are required. About 100 miles from D.C.
Catoctin Mountain Orchard
Pick your own apples in Maryland’s northern Catoctin Mountains on weekends through the end of October. You can also cut your own flowers in varieties like Zinnias, Celosia, Statice, Asters, and Sunflowers daily through the end of the month. But if your picking style is more suited to the aisles of a shop, the Farm Market (open through the end of the year) offers flowers, fruits, veggies, and an array of baked goods. Newly-launched applesauce and apple juice are made from Evercrisp and Goldrush varieties. About 70 miles from D.C.
Baugher's Orchards & Farm
Apple, pumpkin, and sunflower picking are available on weekends though the end of the month at this Westminster, Maryland orchard and farm. With over 600 acres of land to traverse, visitors can save their stamina by hopping on a hayride to the pumpkin patch or wagon to the orchard. A restaurant, food mart, and bakery are also on the premises to fuel your picking excursions. Its on-site Baugher’s Restaurant, opened since 1948, features offers country-style breakfast, lunch, and dinners. About 70 miles from D.C.
Rock Hill Orchard
Apples and pumpkins are ripe for picking at this Montgomery County orchard this fall but its cows might be the star of the show. A small herd roams a pasture year-round, producing dairy for the on-site creamery’s milk and cheese production. During weekend fall festivities, visitors can watch as the cows are robotically milked and pet the calves. On the produce side of the operation, pumpkin picking is available through the end of October and apple picking through early November. Other weekend activities include a pumpkin cannon and 15-acre corn maze. Online reservations required. About 40 miles from D.C.
Larriland Farm Inc
You can get your classic pumpkin or apple picking experience at Larriland Farm but some less common pick-your-own options are also available. Raspberries, chard, turnips, kale, beets, and broccoli are ready for harvesting this time of year. Check in with the online harvest forecast about availability. Hayrides, a straw maze, a “boo barn” (kids ages 4 to 6), and food trucks are there to fill out the festivities. About 45 miles from D.C.
Butler's Orchard
It’s a celebration of pumpkins at this Germantown orchard. Gourd picking is available Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of the month, while the Pumpkin Festival runs Wednesday through Sunday. Attractions include a corn maze, giant slides, hayrides, and cornhole. Adults can venture to adjacent Doc Waters Cidery for the fall boozy classic. The cidery also has apple picking for the whole family, available on weekends. About 30 miles from D.C.
Marker-Miller Orchards
Five generations into its existence, Marker-Miller Orchards offers pick-your-own apples, pumpkins, and flowers. The 325-acre apple orchard was hit by hail this spring, so the fruit may have some small cosmetic blemishes on them. Owners say they still taste just as good, but they’re reducing the price for pick-your-own this year. Visitors can round out a full day of activities at the farm with wagon and cow train rides, and a trip to the playground. A Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 22 offers vendors, crafters, and pumpkin goodies like pies, rolls, bars, and doughnuts. About 85 miles from D.C.
Homestead Farm
Just less than an hour drive from downtown D.C., this Maryland farm offers fall apple and pumpkin picking seven days a week – rain or shine. Visitors can also view farm animals and peruse the market, which sells apple cider, local honey, and farm-grown produce. Homestead Farm is open through the end of October. About 30 miles from D.C.
Great Country Farms
Pick your own pumpkins through the end of the month at this Bluemont, Virginia farm with a Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival ticket. In addition to a wagon ride to the patch, weekday visitors can weave their way through a corn maze, feed goats, and traverse a 12-acre play area. Weekends offer additional activities like marshmallow roasting, pig races, and cider pressing demos. And at the end of the season, get rid of your gourds at the farm’s Pumpkin Chuckin Festival (November 5 and 6). Online ticket purchases are encouraged. About 60 miles from D.C.
Hollin Farms
You can pick your own apples and pumpkins – but also dig your own potatoes and harvest your own peanuts and fall greens – at this Delaplane, Virginia farm through the end of October. Farm-grown grass-fed beef is also available; the farm is taking orders for January 2023. Hollin Farms is usually open Wednesdays through Sundays, but check the website for updates. About 60 miles from D.C.
Cox Farms
The Centreville, Virginia, farm has a huge selection of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, plus local apples, cider, kettle corn, and pies from Mom’s Apple Pie Company for purchase. Swing by its fall market through Tuesday, November 8 (open daily). About 40 miles from D.C.