Where to Eat in Vienna, Virginia

Scenes From the Pumpkin Orchard
Butler’s Orchard in Germantown.
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Where to Pick Your Own Apples and Pumpkins Near D.C.

Enjoy the crisp weather by stocking up on fall produce for DIY pies

by Emily Wishingrad Updated
Butler’s Orchard in Germantown.
| Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images
by Emily Wishingrad Updated

As October comes to a close, there are only a few more weeks to pack in apple and pumpkin-picking excursions. In addition to pick-your-own activities, local cider, treats, and weekend (or daily) fall festivals, many of these farms, orchards, and patches provide a day’s worth of fall fun with corn mazes, barnyard animals, and hayrides.

Milburn Orchards

A trip to the Maryland-Delaware border will bring you to 120-year old Milburn Orchards’ apple picking and festival grounds. Apple picking is available on weekends through the end of October and the Fall Festival, also on weekends, with corn and straw mazes, barn animals and pony rides, lasts through the first weekend of November. A bake shop sells pies, cider, apple cider donuts and caramel apples. Online tickets are required. About 100 miles from D.C.

1495 Appleton Rd, Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-1349
Catoctin Mountain Orchard

Pick your own apples in Maryland’s northern Catoctin Mountains on weekends through the end of October. You can also cut your own flowers in varieties like Zinnias, Celosia, Statice, Asters, and Sunflowers daily through the end of the month. But if your picking style is more suited to the aisles of a shop, the Farm Market (open through the end of the year) offers flowers, fruits, veggies, and an array of baked goods. Newly-launched applesauce and apple juice are made from Evercrisp and Goldrush varieties. About 70 miles from D.C.

15036 N Franklinville Rd, Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-2737
Baugher's Orchards & Farm

Apple, pumpkin, and sunflower picking are available on weekends though the end of the month at this Westminster, Maryland orchard and farm. With over 600 acres of land to traverse, visitors can save their stamina by hopping on a hayride to the pumpkin patch or wagon to the orchard. A restaurant, food mart, and bakery are also on the premises to fuel your picking excursions. Its on-site Baugher’s Restaurant, opened since 1948, features offers country-style breakfast, lunch, and dinners. About 70 miles from D.C.

1015 Baugher Rd, Westminster, MD 21158
(410) 848-5541
Rock Hill Orchard

Apples and pumpkins are ripe for picking at this Montgomery County orchard this fall but its cows might be the star of the show. A small herd roams a pasture year-round, producing dairy for the on-site creamery’s milk and cheese production. During weekend fall festivities, visitors can watch as the cows are robotically milked and pet the calves. On the produce side of the operation, pumpkin picking is available through the end of October and apple picking through early November. Other weekend activities include a pumpkin cannon and 15-acre corn maze. Online reservations required. About 40 miles from D.C.

28600 Ridge Rd, Mt Airy, MD 21771

Larriland Farm Inc

You can get your classic pumpkin or apple picking experience at Larriland Farm but some less common pick-your-own options are also available. Raspberries, chard, turnips, kale, beets, and broccoli are ready for harvesting this time of year. Check in with the online harvest forecast about availability. Hayrides, a straw maze, a “boo barn” (kids ages 4 to 6), and food trucks are there to fill out the festivities. About 45 miles from D.C.

2415 Woodbine Rd, Woodbine, MD 21797
(410) 442-2605
Butler's Orchard

It’s a celebration of pumpkins at this Germantown orchard. Gourd picking is available Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of the month, while the Pumpkin Festival runs Wednesday through Sunday. Attractions include a corn maze, giant slides, hayrides, and cornhole. Adults can venture to adjacent Doc Waters Cidery for the fall boozy classic. The cidery also has apple picking for the whole family, available on weekends. About 30 miles from D.C.

22222 Davis Mill Rd, Germantown, MD 20876
(301) 428-0444
Marker-Miller Orchards

Five generations into its existence, Marker-Miller Orchards offers pick-your-own apples, pumpkins, and flowers. The 325-acre apple orchard was hit by hail this spring, so the fruit may have some small cosmetic blemishes on them. Owners say they still taste just as good, but they’re reducing the price for pick-your-own this year. Visitors can round out a full day of activities at the farm with wagon and cow train rides, and a trip to the playground. A Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 22 offers vendors, crafters, and pumpkin goodies like pies, rolls, bars, and doughnuts. About 85 miles from D.C.

3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22602
(540) 662-1391
Homestead Farm

Just less than an hour drive from downtown D.C., this Maryland farm offers fall apple and pumpkin picking seven days a week – rain or shine. Visitors can also view farm animals and peruse the market, which sells apple cider, local honey, and farm-grown produce. Homestead Farm is open through the end of October. About 30 miles from D.C.

15604 Sugarland Rd, Poolesville, MD 20837
Growing pumpkins at Homestead Farms.
Homestead Farms/official photo

Great Country Farms

Pick your own pumpkins through the end of the month at this Bluemont, Virginia farm with a Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival ticket. In addition to a wagon ride to the patch, weekday visitors can weave their way through a corn maze, feed goats, and traverse a 12-acre play area. Weekends offer additional activities like marshmallow roasting, pig races, and cider pressing demos. And at the end of the season, get rid of your gourds at the farm’s Pumpkin Chuckin Festival (November 5 and 6). Online ticket purchases are encouraged. About 60 miles from D.C.

18780 Foggy Bottom Rd, Bluemont, VA 20135
(540) 554-2073
Hollin Farms

You can pick your own apples and pumpkins – but also dig your own potatoes and harvest your own peanuts and fall greens – at this Delaplane, Virginia farm through the end of October. Farm-grown grass-fed beef is also available; the farm is taking orders for January 2023. Hollin Farms is usually open Wednesdays through Sundays, but check the website for updates. About 60 miles from D.C.

1584 Snowden Rd, Delaplane, VA 20144
(540) 623-8854
Hollin Farms/official photo

Cox Farms

The Centreville, Virginia, farm has a huge selection of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, plus local apples, cider, kettle corn, and pies from Mom’s Apple Pie Company for purchase. Swing by its fall market through Tuesday, November 8 (open daily). About 40 miles from D.C.

15621 Braddock Rd, Centreville, VA 20120
(703) 830-4121
Cox Farms

Related Maps