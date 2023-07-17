Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Barbie-Themed Specials Around D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Barbie-Themed Specials Around D.C.

Last summer, pop culture enthusiasts couldn’t contain themselves when images of the Barbie film surfaced online. Fast forward a year later, and the whimsical film directed by Greta Gerwig is finally opening in theaters on Friday, July 21.

A number of bars across D.C. are capitalizing on the fun with their own Barbie-centric activations. Ahead are some pink-tastic options for consideration, from themed cocktails to an all-night soiree, sure to reignite memories of playing with the plastic doll as a child.