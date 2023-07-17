 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A Barbie doll sitting on a table next to a beer.
NoMa’s Wunder Garten just flipped into a Mattel paradise.
Wunder Garten/Facebook

Where to Find Barbie-Themed Specials Around D.C.

Celebrate the summer blockbuster by soaking up hot-pink cocktails, parties, and pop-ups galore

by Vinciane Ngomsi
NoMa’s Wunder Garten just flipped into a Mattel paradise.
| Wunder Garten/Facebook
by Vinciane Ngomsi

Last summer, pop culture enthusiasts couldn’t contain themselves when images of the Barbie film surfaced online. Fast forward a year later, and the whimsical film directed by Greta Gerwig is finally opening in theaters on Friday, July 21.

A number of bars across D.C. are capitalizing on the fun with their own Barbie-centric activations. Ahead are some pink-tastic options for consideration, from themed cocktails to an all-night soiree, sure to reignite memories of playing with the plastic doll as a child.

DC9 Nightclub

The film community will be divided on what to watch first on July 21: Barbie, or the Christopher Nolan-directed thriller, Oppenheimer. At DC9, attendees can have the best of both worlds with a Barbenheimer party. Expect food and drink deals for anyone dressed in costume to celebrate the double-header premiere. The first 50 guests enter for free and the first 100 will be gifted a rose-colored glass.

1940 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 483-5000
(202) 483-5000

McClellan's Retreat

A Barbie Dream Bar pop-up menu is in full summer swing at Dupont standby McClellan’s Retreat. Each $15 drink is named after specific personalities, like the Dreamtopia Barbie and a Four Loko Barbie, along with homages to supporting characters Ken and Skipper. There’s also a $70 Barbie tea party experience made with hibiscus-infused Stoli vodka, Curacao and cinnamon syrup. The pinkies-up affair served in tea cups is fit for up to four.

2031 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 265-6270
(202) 265-6270

Cotton & Reed

There’s a free Barbie-themed party at Cotton and Reed in Union Market on Friday, July 21, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Come dressed to impressed and enjoy a photo booth, themed cocktails, and live music.

1330 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 544-2805
(202) 544-2805

Ghostburger

Ghostburger’s hot-pink dining room is the perfect spot to try the Barbie Girl burger. It’s made with provolone, pickled jalapeno, red onion, cabbage, chipotle mayo, and arugula.

1250 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 827-5237
(202) 827-5237
Three burgers from Ghostburger
Ghostburger’s headlining offering.
Ghostburger/Facebook

Wunder Garten

The NoMa beer garden just transformed into a Barbie wonderland starring life-sized Mattel box photo ops, cabana packages with themed swag (sunglasses, frisbees, movie tickets), and plenty of soirees. Swing by at 7 p.m. for Barbie-themed trivia and music parties (July 17 and 19) and a Barbie paint-and-sip event (July 25). A Malibu pool party on July 30 rounds out its pink-filled festivities.

1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Ciel Social Club

Join some of the city’s most popular drag queens for a Absolut-sponsored Barbie Drag Brunch hosted by KC B. Yoncé. The dress code is pink, sequins, tiaras, and everything else that emulates the Barbie aesthetic. Guest performers include Stella Rey, Nubia Love Jackson, Rigatoni, and Tara Ashleigh Austin. There will also be a Barbie Box for all Instagram-worthy shots. Tickets are $35 and include the live show and a Barbie-themed welcome cocktail.

601 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 831-4100
(202) 831-4100

Lucha Rosa

Head to Lucha Rosa for a Barbie fix to sip on the Bed of Roses cocktail. Tequila, Campari, grapefruit, rose, and pink peppercorn combine in the rooftop space adorned in magenta flowers.

1011 K St NW 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20001
(771) 999-3900
(771) 999-3900

Immigrant Food at the Planet Word Museum

Immigrant Food’s summer cocktail flight just added two new Barbie-centric cocktails to its roster: the Tokyo Flower Power and Arancia Rosmarino. The first is made with Japanese shochu, infused lavender, Junmai sake, and hibiscus ginger beer, while the latter features Malfy gin, blood orange and rosemary syrup, lime, and blood orange ginger beer. Order these two and a third for a $24 flight, or individually.

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
(202) 888-0760

Conrad Washington, DC

Now through the end of July, Conrad DC gets into the Barbie spirit. Both Estuary and its Summit Rooftop bar are pouring themed sips like a Barbie Land Sunset, Ken’s Special-TEA, Barbie Fever, and more. The rooftop perch will also offer free Barbie movie tickets at nearby Landmark Theater upon reservation of a Pod on July 23.

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5900
(202) 844-5900

Top of the Gate

Gather a group of fellow fans to treat yourselves to the ultimate Barbie experience. For $1,959, the pricey “dream package” deal includes a secluded section of the scenic venue to sip a giant martini glass topped with pink cotton candy, punch bowl, carafe of Veuve Clicquot rosé, and to eat, a charcuterie board. Reservations are required, but walk-ins are fine after saying the secret password (“Barbie Land”).

2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
(844) 617-1972
(844) 617-1972

Wilson Hardware

Across the Potomac River, Wilson Hardware boats one of the few rooftops in Clarendon. Hot-pink florals match similarly colored drinks like the Screw Him with lychee and hibiscus ($12) or a new Grapefruit Rose Spritz made with Ketel One Botanicals and rose syrup ($14).

2915 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 527-4200
(703) 527-4200

as you are. DC

The coffee house and bar on Capitol Hill is getting into the cinema spirit with a pink party. On Saturday, July 22, dance to a live DJ, with the best Barbie ensembles receiving a prize. The fun runs from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., and a $20 wristband promises unlimited drinks.

500 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 506-1440
(202) 506-1440

Blue Rock

A two-hour drive from the city, picturesque Blue Rock is bitten with the Barbie bug for a few days this month. The Blue Ridge Blossom cocktail starts either Ketel One Citroen or Botanist gin and includes Cointreau, blackberry basil syrup, fresh lemon, and egg white, with an edible flower garnish. Order it in the tasting room and restaurant from July 21 to 23.

12567 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747
(540) 987-3388
(540) 987-3388

Related Maps