Share All sharing options for: Beautiful Beet Cocktails Hog the Limelight at D.C. Bars This Winter

Share All sharing options for: Beautiful Beet Cocktails Hog the Limelight at D.C. Bars This Winter

Beet cocktails are having a big moment under the wintertime sun. Sweet, earthy, and beautifully hued, the root vegetable adds flavor complexity and visual excitement to alcoholic and zero-proof cocktails alike. And area restaurants are here for all the beet-related puns, with cocktail names like “Drop the Beet” and “Beet the Heat.”

From Michelin-rated restaurants to acclaimed cocktail bars, here are 10-plus spots to sip a beet-centric cocktail around D.C.