Where to Stock Up on Beignets for Mardi Gras — Or All Year Long — In D.C.

Beignets became an American classic when they were introduced to New Orleans by French settlers in the 1700s. Since then, the square-shaped pillow pastries have become a staple at Cajun and Creole restaurants, bakeries, and beyond.

With Mardi Gras one week away (Tuesday, February 21), many D.C. establishments are putting their best beignets on display. Though best known in its original form—a puffed pastry covered in powdered sugar—the beignet is actually quite versatile. The dough can be sweetened with fruits and topped with sauces or it can serve as the foundation for savory dishes.

Here are over a dozen destinations for original or experimental spins on the delicious treat.