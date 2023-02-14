 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Beautiful Beet Cocktails Hog the Limelight at D.C. Bars This Winter

The Most Lovable Dive Bars Around D.C.

The 14 Hottest New Bars in D.C., February 2023

Perfectly powdered beignets at Dauphine’s.
Dauphine’s

Where to Stock Up on Beignets for Mardi Gras — Or All Year Long — In D.C.

Tracking original and creative takes on the tasty puffed pastry

by Abi Newhouse
Perfectly powdered beignets at Dauphine’s.
| Dauphine’s
by Abi Newhouse

Beignets became an American classic when they were introduced to New Orleans by French settlers in the 1700s. Since then, the square-shaped pillow pastries have become a staple at Cajun and Creole restaurants, bakeries, and beyond.

With Mardi Gras one week away (Tuesday, February 21), many D.C. establishments are putting their best beignets on display. Though best known in its original form—a puffed pastry covered in powdered sugar—the beignet is actually quite versatile. The dough can be sweetened with fruits and topped with sauces or it can serve as the foundation for savory dishes.

Here are over a dozen destinations for original or experimental spins on the delicious treat.

Miss Toya’s Creole House

Downtown Silver Spring’s new Miss Toya’s doesn’t mess with a classic. No extras, no different sauces, just a perfectly crisp, deliciously powdered sweet dessert ($8) to cap off any of its Creole mains. 

923 Ellsworth Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(240) 641-5925
(240) 641-5925

Sonny & Sons

Located in the new Le Fantome food hall in Riverdale Park, this hot chicken stall from Top Chef: D.C. (Season 7) winner Kevin Sbraga also specializes in New Orleans-style beignets ($12 for four). The beignets—along with Hurricanes and French 75 cocktails—are priced at $7 as a celebratory special for Mardi Gras weekend only.

4502 Van Buren St, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Sonny & Sons sends out beignets for Mardi Gras.
Scott Suchman

Chez Dior

This off-the-grid Senegalese restaurant offers beignets as a finisher to their extensive menu. France’s influence on Senegal is evident across many of Chez Dior’s offerings, but their beignets stray from the traditional French style. They’re smaller, crispier, and at five per order, worth investigating ($4.99).

5124 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781
(240) 696-5907
(240) 696-5907

Silver

At Silver, the beignets are made with apples ($9). They’re covered with innovative toppings like hazelnut powder, cinnamon sugar, and caramel drizzle. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a side of honey thyme butter to round out the flavors. 

3404 Wisconsin Ave, Washington, DC 20016
(202) 851-3199
(202) 851-3199

doi moi

Logan Circle’s Vietnamese street foods spot takes a stab at beignets with a twist that makes perfect sense. The beignets are full of one of Southern Vietnam’s key ingredients: coconuts. Made with coconut sugar, sweetened condensed coconut milk, and topped with coconut chips, this dessert feels familiar and novel all at once ($9.50).

1800 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 733-5131
(202) 733-5131

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

Pearl Dive makes beignets their own with a twist on the original recipe. Ricotta beignets comes with an almond caramel dip, adding tasty-yet-understated flavors to a malleable base ($10).

1612 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 319-1612
(202) 319-1612

L'Avant-Garde

L’Avant-Garde’s beignets swing on the savory side. It’s almost a surprise to see the word “beignet” in this menu item: a duck foie gras caramelized beignet with a port wine reduction ($35). The textures, ingredients, and delivery offer a departure from the beignet’s expected preparation (not to mention price).

2915 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 652-1855
(202) 652-1855

Dauphine’s

At Dauphine’s, beignets are paired with a mini frozen milk punch, treating the dessert like a signature dish ($9). At this New Orleans-influenced restaurant, where classics get an upscale twist, this fan favorite fits right in.

1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 758-3785
(202) 758-3785

Farmers Fishers Bakers

The beignets at this American chain come with a variety of dipping sauces: raspberry, chocolate, and caramel. They’re listed as “Uncle Buck’s Beignets” ($10.99). The Founding Farmers that started it all on Pennsylvania Avenue NW offers the same order.

3000 K St NW, The Washington, Harbour at The Georgetown Waterfront, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 298-8783
(202) 298-8783

Po Boy Jim Bar and Grill

Po Boy’s pillow pastries are served with strawberries and heaps of powdered sugar ($6). The dough is so light, there’s no sugar rush with this dessert. It’s easy—maybe too easy—to order another round.

709 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 621-7071
(202) 621-7071
A plate of beignets at Po Boy Jim Bar and Grill.
Danny Kim

Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery

Bayou’s New Orleans-born chef David Guas brought reliable Southern cuisine to Arlington in 2010. His beignets—also known as “ben-yays!”—sit prominently at the top of the menu. Fried in refined peanut oil, Bayou’s “donuts of New Orleans” are handed out three at a time ($3.75). A Fat Tuesday “Pardi” (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) includes fixed parade specials ($22 for booze; $16 for grub; and $18 for brews) and live jazz.

1515 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-2410
(703) 243-2410
Bayou Bakery’s best-selling beignets.
Rey Lopez for Bayou

Chasin' Tails Seafood (multiple locations)

At Chasin’ Tails, the beignets are served with a strawberry coulis ($9). The dessert stands up on its own, but the option to add vanilla ice cream is a welcome touch.

2200 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA 22213
(703) 538-2565
(703) 538-2565

RT's Restaurant

Alexandria’s Southern staple offers a savory, beignet-based main that strays from its original roots. Whole shrimp and crawfish are wrapped with angel hair pasta and laid over beignets, served with a garlic dipping sauce ($11.95). Versatile in texture as well as flavor, the beignet adds a crispy element to a dish already full of unexpected flair.

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305
(703) 684-6010
(703) 684-6010

Related Maps