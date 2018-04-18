 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., July 2022

Where to Eat and Drink in Delaware Beach Towns

15 Hot New Happy Hours Around D.C.

Plates of potatoes, eggs, toast.
Assorted breakfast dishes at Bob & Edith’s.
Bob & Edith’s/Facebook

Eateries Open 24 Hours Around D.C. and Beyond

Where to find hearty breakfast plates, fish tacos, and Korean-style hangover soup at any hour of the day

by Eater Staff Updated
1 comment / new
View as Map
Assorted breakfast dishes at Bob & Edith’s.
| Bob & Edith’s/Facebook
by Eater Staff Updated
1 comment / new

D.C.’s dining scene is diverse, but 24-hour spots are few and far between around this commuter city — even more so since many restaurants have scaled back hours because of issues born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reliable standards like Steak ‘n Egg Kitchen and Tastee Diner that previously operated around the clock now close up shop around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. each night.

With zesty tacos and cult hoagies to bracing Korean soups, there’s nourishment available at any hour if you know where to look. Here are spots around D.C. and beyond that are giving it everything they’ve got 24 hours a day.

Know of another can’t miss 24-hour eatery? Sound off in the comments or shoot us an email (dc@eater.com).

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

IHOP

Copy Link

This reliable chain has beckoned late night warriors with the sweet smell of pancake syrup for years. Besides pancakes, IHOP has branched out with burgers, burritos, bowls, and gluten-free options. And for anytime cravings for burgers, fries, pancakes, milkshakes, and more, diner chain Denny’s also does the trick. D.C. is home to two 24-hour Denny’s outposts (both in Northeast), plus two in Maryland (Laurel and College Park) and one in Virginia (Falls Church).

3100 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
(202) 939-0500
(202) 939-0500

Also Featured in:

Subway

Copy Link

Situated at the nightlife nexus of 14th and U Street NW, this 24-hour Subway stalwart is still going strong. It’s also possible to grab a footlong or wrap around the clock at a nearby Howard University locale, plus another 24-hour spot across town in Southeast.

2001 14th St NW 1st Floor, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 506-7885
(202) 506-7885

Surfside (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

The Tex-Mex arm of the Georgetown Events family of restaurants (Millie’s, Due South, Jetties) has two locations in D.C., but the Dupont Circle stand is the only one that serves gourmet tacos, burritos, and more around the clock.

1800 N St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 466-1830
(202) 466-1830

Also Featured in:

Wawa (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

This regional chain features a full range of gourmet coffee, display cases full of assorted baked goods, and, of course, Wawa’s made-to-order hoagies and breakfast sandwiches. There are several 24-hour locations across the D.C. area.

1111 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 869-2286
(202) 869-2286

Also Featured in:

Bob & Edith's (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

This homegrown chain with outposts sprinkled throughout Northern Virginia features breakfast favorites (biscuits with sausage gravy, country-fried steak and eggs, western omelettes), grill fare (patty melts, half-smokes, steak and cheese subs), and classic comfort foods (fried chicken, meatloaf, pork chops with mashed potatoes). Need something sweet? Try chocolate chip pancakes, pecan waffles, or any of the rotating desserts in the display case.

2310 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 920-6103
(703) 920-6103

Also Featured in:

Kabob Palace

Copy Link

The quarter-century old neighborhood Afghan eatery located in Crystal City serves kebabs (chicken, lamb chops, seasoned ground beef) as well as specialty dishes (curry chicken, spicy trotters, spinach-potato stews). Located about 10 minutes from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, it’s an ideal stop at whatever hour the flight touches down or takes off.

2315 S Eads St, Arlington, VA 22202
(703) 486-3535
(703) 486-3535

Also Featured in:

Gom Tang E

Copy Link

This friendly Korean restaurant in Centreville is best known for its nourishing soups laden with oxtail, chicken, tofu, and seafood. In the darkest hours of the night, consider haejanggukmade, a reliable go-to stew known as a hangover helper in Korea.

13840 Braddock Rd, Centreville, VA 20121
(703) 830-1131
(703) 830-1131
A hearty soup at Gom Tang E.
A hearty soup at Gom Tang E.
Gom Tang E/Facebook

Tosokchon

Copy Link

This lauded Korean restaurant, with lighter-than-air blood sausage, umami-packed soups, and springy noodles, satisfies hungry diners around the clock. Ordering involves pressing a button at the table to alert the servers to attend to the table. The menu is in Korean and English.

7031 Little River Turnpike #21D, Annandale, VA 22003
(703) 333-3400
(703) 333-3400
A bowl of stew at Tosokchon with greens and cloudy broth in a black bowl.
A bowl of stew at Tosokchon.
Tosokchon [official]

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

IHOP

3100 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

This reliable chain has beckoned late night warriors with the sweet smell of pancake syrup for years. Besides pancakes, IHOP has branched out with burgers, burritos, bowls, and gluten-free options. And for anytime cravings for burgers, fries, pancakes, milkshakes, and more, diner chain Denny’s also does the trick. D.C. is home to two 24-hour Denny’s outposts (both in Northeast), plus two in Maryland (Laurel and College Park) and one in Virginia (Falls Church).

3100 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
(202) 939-0500
(202) 939-0500

Subway

2001 14th St NW 1st Floor, Washington, DC 20009

Situated at the nightlife nexus of 14th and U Street NW, this 24-hour Subway stalwart is still going strong. It’s also possible to grab a footlong or wrap around the clock at a nearby Howard University locale, plus another 24-hour spot across town in Southeast.

2001 14th St NW 1st Floor, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 506-7885
(202) 506-7885

Surfside (Multiple locations)

1800 N St NW, Washington, DC 20036

The Tex-Mex arm of the Georgetown Events family of restaurants (Millie’s, Due South, Jetties) has two locations in D.C., but the Dupont Circle stand is the only one that serves gourmet tacos, burritos, and more around the clock.

1800 N St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 466-1830
(202) 466-1830

Wawa (Multiple locations)

1111 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

This regional chain features a full range of gourmet coffee, display cases full of assorted baked goods, and, of course, Wawa’s made-to-order hoagies and breakfast sandwiches. There are several 24-hour locations across the D.C. area.

1111 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 869-2286
(202) 869-2286

Bob & Edith's (Multiple locations)

2310 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204

This homegrown chain with outposts sprinkled throughout Northern Virginia features breakfast favorites (biscuits with sausage gravy, country-fried steak and eggs, western omelettes), grill fare (patty melts, half-smokes, steak and cheese subs), and classic comfort foods (fried chicken, meatloaf, pork chops with mashed potatoes). Need something sweet? Try chocolate chip pancakes, pecan waffles, or any of the rotating desserts in the display case.

2310 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 920-6103
(703) 920-6103

Kabob Palace

2315 S Eads St, Arlington, VA 22202

The quarter-century old neighborhood Afghan eatery located in Crystal City serves kebabs (chicken, lamb chops, seasoned ground beef) as well as specialty dishes (curry chicken, spicy trotters, spinach-potato stews). Located about 10 minutes from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, it’s an ideal stop at whatever hour the flight touches down or takes off.

2315 S Eads St, Arlington, VA 22202
(703) 486-3535
(703) 486-3535

Gom Tang E

13840 Braddock Rd, Centreville, VA 20121
A hearty soup at Gom Tang E.
A hearty soup at Gom Tang E.
Gom Tang E/Facebook

This friendly Korean restaurant in Centreville is best known for its nourishing soups laden with oxtail, chicken, tofu, and seafood. In the darkest hours of the night, consider haejanggukmade, a reliable go-to stew known as a hangover helper in Korea.

13840 Braddock Rd, Centreville, VA 20121
(703) 830-1131
(703) 830-1131
A hearty soup at Gom Tang E.
A hearty soup at Gom Tang E.
Gom Tang E/Facebook

Tosokchon

7031 Little River Turnpike #21D, Annandale, VA 22003
A bowl of stew at Tosokchon with greens and cloudy broth in a black bowl.
A bowl of stew at Tosokchon.
Tosokchon [official]

This lauded Korean restaurant, with lighter-than-air blood sausage, umami-packed soups, and springy noodles, satisfies hungry diners around the clock. Ordering involves pressing a button at the table to alert the servers to attend to the table. The menu is in Korean and English.

7031 Little River Turnpike #21D, Annandale, VA 22003
(703) 333-3400
(703) 333-3400
A bowl of stew at Tosokchon with greens and cloudy broth in a black bowl.
A bowl of stew at Tosokchon.
Tosokchon [official]

Related Maps