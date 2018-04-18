Share All sharing options for: Eateries Open 24 Hours Around D.C. and Beyond

Where to find hearty breakfast plates, fish tacos, and Korean-style hangover soup at any hour of the day

Share All sharing options for: Eateries Open 24 Hours Around D.C. and Beyond

D.C.’s dining scene is diverse, but 24-hour spots are few and far between around this commuter city — even more so since many restaurants have scaled back hours because of issues born out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reliable standards like Steak ‘n Egg Kitchen and Tastee Diner that previously operated around the clock now close up shop around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. each night.

With zesty tacos and cult hoagies to bracing Korean soups, there’s nourishment available at any hour if you know where to look. Here are spots around D.C. and beyond that are giving it everything they’ve got 24 hours a day.

Know of another can’t miss 24-hour eatery? Sound off in the comments or shoot us an email (dc@eater.com).

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.