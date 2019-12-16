8 Places to Enjoy Extravagant Afternoon Tea Around D.C.

Afternoon tea might be rooted in English traditions, but the elegant pastime lives on in many of D.C.’s most luxurious hotels (and a few other special spots). According to legend, Anna Maria Russell, Duchess of Bedford, popularized afternoon tea time in the 19th century because she got hungry between meals. The practice really became fashionable among England’s upper classes during that same century.

Several favorites have departed the list with this update. The afternoon tea at the Washington National Cathedral is currently on hiatus during the Covid-19 crisis. Brothers and Sisters in the trendy Adams Morgan Line Hotel has closed. Elegant and popular Lady Camellia has paused its service to focus on the tearoom reopening at the Waterfront Old Town Alexandria. And, the Four Seasons, making a return after a 10-year hiatus at the last update, is on hiatus again.

The pretty Parisian Ladurée in Georgetown and the Tavern at the Henley Park are new to the list. Also to know are a few pop-up tea events, like the Cherry Blossom Le Goûter at Opaline that starts pouring every Saturday between March 19 through April 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Here are 8 places around D.C. to find spreads of scones, pastries, and tea sandwiches served with steaming pots of tea.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.