A platter of meats and Salvadoran-influenced sides from 2Fifty Texas BBQ
A platter of meats and Salvadoran-influenced sides from 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Where to Find Outstanding Barbecue Around D.C.

For sliced brisket, pulled pork, sausage, ribs, and more

by Gabe Hiatt, Vinciane Ngomsi, and Eater Staff Updated
A platter of meats and Salvadoran-influenced sides from 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
| Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.
by Gabe Hiatt, Vinciane Ngomsi, and Eater Staff Updated

D.C. is notorious for its population of transient workers, so it’s only natural that the local barbecue has evolved to satisfy a range of regional sensibilities. Many popular places serve brisket, the king of Texas meats, alongside pulled pork and ribs, which are more popular throughout the Southeast. Inside the District, Federalist Pig and DCity Smokehouse have attracted some of the most fervent followings. Texas Jack’s has risen to prominence in Northern Virginia. 2Fifty Texas BBQ and Money Muscle BBQ are two impressive options in Maryland.

This list provides options for people looking to stay inside city limits, and for those willing to follow their noses a little farther out.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Money Muscle BBQ

8630 Fenton St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 646-7006
(301) 646-7006
Based in Silver Spring — but able to venture further thanks to a food truck — Money Muscle pitmaster and Emporia, Virginia, native Ed Reavis augments his pulled pork, brisket, and bone-in beef ribs with standout sauces namedropping regional styles from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kansas. Load up on exceptional sides like tender collards, campenelle noodle mac and cheese, and cheddar sriracha biscuits.

A “poultry party” from Money Muscle BBQ comes with wings, barbecue chicken, and a brined turkey leg. Melena DeFlorimonte/M. Shonell Photography

2. 2Fifty Texas BBQ (Multiple locations)

4700 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale Park, MD 20737
(323) 761-4535
(323) 761-4535
Oak smoke and fatty, wagyu-grade beef make the brisket stand out at this destination for Texas-style barbecue in Riverdale Park. Owners Fernando González and Debby Portillo are part of a large restaurant family in El Salvador. Their barbecue shop, and outgrowth of a farmers market stand, offers giant beef ribs, sausage links, turkey, and pork ribs, too. In 2021, the couple opened a 2Fifty’s stand with a condensed menu in D.C.’s Union Market.

The new 2Fifty’s stand inside Union Market sells a tight menu that includes sandwiches and a three-meat platter Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

3. Backyard Smoke Spot BBQ

4701 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 733-4204
(202) 733-4204
Located inside Midnight Deli on Georgia Avenue NW, Backyard Smoke Spot churns out all of chef Jason Ford’s recipes using a cherrywood smoker on the side of the corner store’s property. Find specialities like jerk ribs, wingettes, and stuffed salmon.

4. Cinder BBQ

800 Upshur St NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 450-6795
(202) 450-6795
Cinder has given Petworth’s main drag a place to get generously spice-rubbed barbecue from longtime mobile pitmaster Bill Coleman. The space that formerly housed Latin American wine bar Ruta del Vino now serves rare whiskeys from the central square bar.

Cinder barbecue brisket Rey Lopez/For Cinder

5. Fat Pete's BBQ

3407 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 362-7777
(202) 362-7777
From its perch in the center of Cleveland Park, Fat Pete’s serves a wide variety of meats with a sauce selection that acts as a regional catchall. There’s Alabama white sauce, North Carolina vinegar sauce, Texas mop sauce, sweet Memphis sauce, spicy Kansas City sauce, and South Carolina mustard sauce. Ribs are a smart order here, and speciality sandwiches include a burnt ends grilled cheese.

6. Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 827-4400
(202) 827-4400
Rob Sonderman is one of the biggest names in D.C.’s small barbecue scene. The pitmaster was schooled at Hill Country and drew acclaim for brisket and fried onion sandwiches and crispy Brussels sprouts when he founded DCity Smokehouse. He’s gained steam at Federalist Pig, where the wings are a big hit, too. Sonderman and partner Steve Salis added a space in Hyattsville to plant a bigger location where they can smoke without the gas-assisted rigs they have to use in D.C., and there’s also an outpost in Bethesda food hall Ensemble.

Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

7. Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company (Multiple locations)

2418 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-2558
(202) 333-2558
Started in Glover Park in 1990, this D.C. outfit has locations in Alexandria and Arlington and a presence in Capital One Arena and Nationals Park. In addition to mainstay meats, Rocklands has grilled lamb and a pit beef sandwich built with spicy peppers.

8. Garden District

1801 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Along with fried pickles and one of the better burgers in town, this beer garden on 14th Street serves a mean smoked brisket sandwich.

9. DCity Smokehouse

203 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 733-1919
(202) 733-1919
DCity’s “brisket squad” smokes a little bit of everything for a menu boasting tender beef, wings, turkey breast, pulled pork, pork belly, ribs, rib tips, and a house half-smoke. For $10, customers can get a signature DCity half-smoke covered in brisket chili, cheddar-jack cheese, onions, and mustard.

10. Hill Country Barbecue Market

410 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 556-2050
(202) 556-2050
This outpost of a Central Texas-style barbecue joint from New York is a destination for brisket, Shiner Bock, and live music. Prices fit for tourist-heavy Penn Quarter and lapses in consistency can make Hill Country feel like a Disneyland version of Texas ‘cue, but traditional touches like sausages shipped in from Kreuz Market in Lockhart help make up for it.

11. Sloppy Mama’s BBQ

5731 Langston Blvd
Arlington, VA 22207
(703) 269-2718
(703) 269-2718
Former high school teacher and football coach Joe Neuman built up enough of a following with a (now retired) barbecue truck. Neuman opened a permanent home for Sloppy Mama’s wood-fired barbecue, located in an old Pizza Hut building in July 2019. Find smoked sausage, chicken, brisket, turkey, pork, and ribs (and vegan jackfruit) by the pound.

Sloppy Mama’s owner Joe Neuman Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

12. Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791
When he’s not collecting awards at local barbecue competitions, chef and owner Andrew Darneille is usually up well before sunrise prepping his meat to welcome hungry customers at this Clarendon hotspot. Smokecraft promises that every item on their menu is smoked, from the smoked avocado on deviled eggs to the Chesapeake smoked crab cakes and St. Louis-style ribs. Even sweet treats like chocolate brownie s’mores start with a cedar plank smoked brownie.

Cedar plank chocolate brownie s’mores from Smokecraft Smokecraft [official]

13. District BBQ

O Dunn loring metro, 2670 Avenir Pl
Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 573-2370
(703) 573-2370
Owners Ahmad and Aladdin Ashkar started this place as an Oklahoma Joe’s franchise, then split off on their own a couple years ago to focus on barbecue (including halal meats) from their hometown of Kansas City. So burnt ends caramelized in barbecue sauce are a speciality.

14. Texas Jacks Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 875-0477
(703) 875-0477
Thick, peppery bark marks some of the area’s best brisket at this polished smokehouse in Arlington. In addition to hefty beef ribs and St. Louis style spare ribs, there’s Mexican street corn, veggie burritos, and banana pudding with dulce de leche.

15. Ruthie's All-Day

3411 5th St S
Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 888-2841
(703) 888-2841
The family-friendly spot tucked away in suburban Arlington guarantees all-day plates of smoked brisket, sticky spare ribs and grilled salmon and squash from chef and owner Matt Hill. Thanks to the “meat and two/three” format, diners can also load up on sides of creamy dill potato salad, grits, crispy Brussels sprouts, and, of course, mac and cheese. In addition to a spacious indoor venue and patio, Ruthie’s All Day also offers takeout and delivery.

Smoked brisket and duck or grilled steaks and chicken are available as the main items in “meat and three” combos at Ruthie’s All Day Rey Lopez/Under a Bushel

