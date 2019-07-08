Where to Find Outstanding Barbecue Around D.C.

D.C. is notorious for its population of transient workers, so it’s only natural that the local barbecue has evolved to satisfy a range of regional sensibilities. Many popular places serve brisket, the king of Texas meats, alongside pulled pork and ribs, which are more popular throughout the Southeast. Inside the District, Federalist Pig and DCity Smokehouse have attracted some of the most fervent followings. Texas Jack’s has risen to prominence in Northern Virginia. 2Fifty Texas BBQ and Money Muscle BBQ are two impressive options in Maryland.

This list provides options for people looking to stay inside city limits, and for those willing to follow their noses a little farther out.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.