Head to the bayside capital city for a taste of Chesapeake crab, preserve-packed New American cooking, and historic inn fare

With postcard-perfect views of the Chesapeake Bay and a constant parade of United States Naval Academy midshipmen marching around in dress whites, Annapolis, Maryland, is an idyllic capital city full of prime dining options and iconic crab houses like Cantler’s and The Point, plus Baltimore’s Choptank coming soon. The historic town is located about 30 miles away from the District, making it a roughly 45-minute drive up U.S. 50 East (on a good day). For those wanting to leave the car at home, Maryland Transit runs a convenient bus line for a few bucks near Union Station.

This map highlights a few standbys in the quaint downtown district, but some of the best cafes, bakeries, and restaurants are actually located in Eastport — a quick walk across the bridge.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.