Baltimore’s 38 Essential Restaurants

This map aims to represent Charm City’s current culinary identity, showcasing a mix of Baltimore’s emblematic crab cakes and treats from the Chesapeake Bay, plus globetrotting restaurants where chefs showcase dishes from Venezuela, France, Japan, Egypt, Mexico, and Ethiopia as they add new flavors to local eateries.

The pandemic forced some of Baltimore’s favorites to shutter temporarily or forever. Woodberry Kitchen, the Obamas’ go-to restaurant in the area, is currently open only for private events. Meanwhile, Larder, known for its collection of fermented and other preserved foods, closed permanently in December 2021.

And while the pandemic hasn’t stopped plenty of new and noteworthy spots from opening in Baltimore, like Mera Kitchen Collective’s new brick-and-mortar, restaurants on this map must be at least six months old.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.