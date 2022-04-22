25 Essential Restaurants in Charlottesville, Virginia

Known for scenic wineries and steeped in early American history, Charlottesville, Virginia has a simmering food scene that’s totally worthy of a road trip. In a town where many of the best restaurants are known as ‘institutions,’ new faces and new flavors are making their presence felt in a surprising variety of delicious ways. From the bold Oaxacan menu at Conmole in Belmont to the ethereal beauty of the plates at Broadcloth, Charlottesville has plenty of hidden gems if you know where to look for them.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.