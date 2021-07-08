 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A scenic vista in historic Harpers Ferry
A scenic vista in historic Harpers Ferry.
Tim Ebner/Eater D.C.

13 Places to Eat and Drink After Hiking in Harpers Ferry

Where to find bacon walnut cinnamon buns, hibachi steak, and craft beer

by Tim Ebner and Kalina Newman Updated
A scenic vista in historic Harpers Ferry.
| Tim Ebner/Eater D.C.
by Tim Ebner and Kalina Newman Updated

Located along the Appalachian Trail about 90 minutes west of D.C., Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, is a city steeped in history. For outdoor enthusiasts and Civil War buffs, this is a must-visit full of top-notch hiking, climbing, mountain biking, and views of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers. Harpers Ferry is also great for a leisurely stroll, overnight campout, or a weekend getaway to a quaint bed-and-breakfast. Here are 13 places to grab some R&R after a long day of sightseeing or tubing on the Potomac River.

Kelley Farm Kitchen

This all-vegan restaurant serves up meat-free tacos, burgers, and ramen. New for the summer season is soft serve vanilla and chocolate ice creams made with oat milk. Stop in for grab-and-go lunch, or take in a leisurely breakfast.

1112 Washington St, Bolivar, WV 25425
(304) 535-9976
(304) 535-9976

H. B. Snallygaster's General Store & Cafe

Stock up on provisions here before setting up the campsite, or make a pit-stop at their coffee bar to get properly caffeinated before a hike. A deli in the back serves West Virginia pepperoni rolls on Bolivar Bread Bakery sourdough, and customers can also find craft beer, baked goods, and a selection of customizable martinis, mules and Old Fashioneds.

1102 W Washington St, Bolivar, WV 25425
(304) 268-6464
(304) 268-6464

The Anvil Restaurant

Head over to this historic Harpers Ferry restaurant that specializes in seafood and classic American dishes. Entrees swing from shrimp, scallop and crab ravioli with vodka sauce to sizable crab cakes to smoked meats like chicken, ribs, and pulled pork.

1290 W Washington St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 535-2582
(304) 535-2582

Almost Heaven Pub and Grill

Give into the urge of singing John Denver at Almost Heaven, a tavern still located in a building that dates back to 1836. Dishes include tavern classics like fried chicken wings and jumbo pretzels, as well as crab cake sandwiches and fried green beans.

177 Potomac St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 535-8710
(304) 535-8710

The Rabbit Hole

Spent hikers duck into the Rabbit Hole for craft beer, burgers, and plates like loaded pork fries made with Pecanwood smoked pork butt served over a bed of smothered cheese fries. A selection of specials including potato and cheese pierogis are available on a limited basis, so make sure to call ahead to check. Diners can eat indoors or sit outside to take in views of the Maryland Heights trail.

186 High St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 535-8818
(304) 535-8818

Battle Grounds Bakery & Coffee

This old-school, family-owned coffee house has been open since 2017, with breathtaking views from a backyard balcony. The food here leans into hearty and homestyle cooking, including sausage and gravy, ham-and-cheese pastries, and cinnamon buns decorated with caramel, bacon, and walnuts.

180 High St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 535-8583
(304) 535-8583

Cannonball Deli

This quick, accessible deli located next to John Brown’s Fort serves individually wrapped sandwiches that are easy to stuff in a backpack before hitting the Appalachian Trail. In addition to cold cuts, Cannonball Deli makes gyros, salads, pizzas, and quesadillas.

125-129 Potomac St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 535-1762
(304) 535-1762

Country Café

This reliable, roadside breakfast and lunch spot is open Wednesday through Sunday until 3 p.m. and attracts locals and tourists alike. Fuel up before the trailhead with orders of fried pickles, country ham, chicken and waffles, and sandwiches—and if you’re really hungry, pack a “Whole Pie” for dessert for $15.52.

1715 Washington St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 535-2327
(304) 535-2327

Harpers Ferry Brewing

Perched on the Potomac River by the Sandy Hook Bridge, Harpers Ferry Brewing offers a view that are tough to beat. An in-house kitchen serves pizza, soft pretzels, snacks, and seasonal ice cream, plus a resident food truck offers nachos and loaded fries. Outside of traditional brews like pilsners and pale ales, Harpers Ferry Brewing crafts a “Harpers Cherry” cider and a “Pineapple Whitewater” hard seltzer.

37412 Adventure Center Ln, Purcellville, VA 20132
(571) 420-2161
(571) 420-2161
Scenic beers at Harpers Ferry Brewing.
Harpers Ferry Brewing/official

Yatai Hibachi

This pan-Asian food trailer opened in 2020 with plenty of outdoor picnic tables. Dig into hearty helpings of hibachi-style steak, chicken, and shrimp, as well as sushi rolls, tempura burritos, bulgogi, and Panang curry. It’s located about five minutes outside Harpers Ferry if you need a post-hike meal before hitting the road.

36 Bakerton Rd, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 433-6675
(304) 433-6675

Harpers Ferry Ice Cream Shoppe

This ice cream shoppe is scooping 16 different flavors from local creamery Garbers’ Ice Cream located in Winchester, VA. Cool down after a hot summer hike with a scoop of “Blue Panda,” made with chocolate and sugar cookie ice cream, or enjoy a variety of sundaes and 16 oz. millkshakes.

4330 William L Wilson Fwy, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 535-6302
(304) 535-6302
A delicious to-go sundae from Harpers Ferry Ice Cream Shoppe.
Harpers Ferry Ice Cream Shoppe/official photo

White Horse Tavern

Located in front of the Clarion Hotel just steps away from the Lower Town Trailhead, this sports bar features indoor and patio dining and live music on the weekends. Fuel up for a day outdoors with their “Crabby Pretzel Sticks” topped with house made crab dip and cheddar cheese or beer battered fish & chips, and make sure to try fried green tomatos while they’re still in season!

4328 William L Wilson Fwy, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 535-6314
(304) 535-6314

Alstadts Ale House

This restaurant recently opened inside of the River Riders Family Adventure Resort with a menu featuring burgers and toppings like green chili, pimento cheese, bacon, and more. An extensive cocktail menu boasts a signature “River Retreat” made with Malibu rum, tequila, blue Curacao and cream of coconut, garnished with a gummy fish.

408 Alstadts Hill Rd, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
(304) 557-1214
(304) 557-1214

