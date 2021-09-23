Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront

Find a jam-packed assortment of cuisines at the Wharf development and beyond

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront

Anchored by the oldest open-air fish market in the U.S. to the south and the International Spy Museum to the north, D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront has boomed in recent years with a wealth of drinking and dining options that swing from casual places for happy hour beers or ice cream cones to high-brow options for rooftop Champagne. The Anthem, a 6,000-seat live music venue, is booked almost nightly, which drives traffic to bars and restaurants peppered throughout the Wharf development.

Newer options on-site include a huge waterfront edition of Lucky Buns, Southern-leaning Milk & Honey, Mason’s Lobster, and Bartaco. Other area chains worth a stop include Colada Shop, which recently added a big turquoise-tinged side patio, Toastique, and Surfside. Takeout pizza from Union Pie’s kiosk is also a good weekend call.

Here are 18 essential options for a fancy meal, quick drink, and everything in between.