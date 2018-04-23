18 Essential Bars in D.C.

D.C. is a drinking town through and through. A work-hard, play-hard ethic is pervasive across a city full of young professionals that can be found unwinding with craft beer, natural wine, and complicated cocktails just about every night of the week. Whether a drinker’s preference is to splurge on futuristic cocktails at Minibar, grab a rare beer at Churchkey, or indulge in a frozen, minty hard lemonade at Green Zone, there’s no shortage of standout bars around the District.

