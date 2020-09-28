 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A runny egg sandwich on milk bread from I Egg You.
An egg sandwich on milk bread from I Egg You inside Chiko.
I Egg You [official]

15 Sunny Breakfast Sandwiches to Brighten Up a D.C. Morning

Where to bite into the breakfast of champions

by Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter Updated
An egg sandwich on milk bread from I Egg You inside Chiko.
| I Egg You [official]
by Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter Updated

Some mornings call for the breakfast delicacies to be stuffed between two pieces of bread. When the COVID-19 pandemic spiked demand for comfort food and takeout-friendly items, chefs spent time perfecting their sandwich game — and many of those have now become fixtures on menus around town.

From croissant sandwiches dusted in za’atar to Korean milk bread spread with whipped butter and stuffed with brown butter-fried eggs, gooey cheese, and crispy sausage, the area in and around D.C. has plenty of reasons to get out of bed in the morning.

Here’s a look at 15 breakfast sandwiches that rise above the rest.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. butter me up

7101 Democracy Blvd SPC 1158
Bethesda, MD 20817
(301) 347-7370
(301) 347-7370
The new Butter Me Up serves decadent breakfast sandwiches on Panorama Bakery’s soft, slightly sweet butter rolls. Try the “Staycation,” soft scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, goat cheese, avocado, and sriracha mayo.

2. Ellē

3221 Mt Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
(202) 652-0040
(202) 652-0040
At Eater D.C.’s 2018 Restaurant of the Year, satisfying breakfast fillings come stuffed between sesame-speckled potato buns. The smoked brisket with farm eggs and cheddar stands out.

A pastrami breakfast sandwich from Ellē.
A pastrami breakfast sandwich from Ellē
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

3. Call Your Mother (Multiple locations)

3301 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
This fast-expanding, wood-fired bagel shop and deli has built a loyal following with outposts quickly taking root across the D.C. area. The Sun City breakfast sandwich is the classic bodega-style egg-and-cheese option, available with bacon, pastrami, or no meat at all.

4. Florida Avenue Grill

1100 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 265-1586
(202) 265-1586
D.C.’s preeminent soul food spot serves all-day breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Go for the hearty egg and half-smoke sandwich.

Eater Scenes, Florida Avenue Grill
A scene from outside Florida Avenue Grill taken before the pandemic
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

5. Cracked Eggery

1921 8th St NW Suite 110
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 351-6167
(202) 351-6167
Shaw’s new neon-lit egg parlor serves up a menu of egg sandwiches, loaded tots, and French toast sticks in a squeaky clean space that vibes with ‘80s-era nostalgia. A “next-level” BLT called “Southern Charm” stacks a fried green tomato, pimiento cheese, arugula, bacon, egg, and lemon aioli on a challah bun.

A close-up of the Southern Charm from Cracked Eggery, a BLT with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, arugula, and lemon aioli on a challah bun.
The Southern Charm from Cracked Eggery is a BLT with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, arugula, and lemon aioli on a challah bun.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

6. Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002
At Baker’s Daughter, chef Matt Baker (also behind Gravitas and Michele’s) serves breakfast all day. His top-selling breakfast sandwich is the “chef’s breakfast sandwich,” bacon, ham, sliced avocado, baby arugula, espelette aioli, and a fried egg stuffed between toasted sourdough. Baker says it took him two months to perfect the sandwich.

7. The Village Cafe

1272 5th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Wilson high school alums Kevon King, Mahammad Mangum, and Ryan William founded this cafe and community hub near Union Market. An “a.m. sandwich” on brioche comes with Canadian bacon, a fried egg, truffle gouda, grainy mustard, and apricot jam.

An “a.m. sandwich” from Village Cafe.
An “a.m. sandwich” from Village Cafe.
Village Cafe [official]

8. Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122
Located in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, this popular diner from chef-owner David Deshaies sends out a daily brunch menu (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) that includes a S”eggs”y sandwich with bacon, cheese, “sexy” sauce, scallions, and fries for $13.

Will Reintzell/Unconventional Diner

9. Pearl's Bagels

1017 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
This small Mount Vernon Square business boosts the quality of D.C.’s bagel scene with chewy slices of sourdough bagels bookending fillings like cage-free eggs and sharp cheddar. Try the “Frenchie,” a gooey combo of ham, melted gruyere, eggs, and Dijon.

10. Northside Social Coffee & Wine (Multiple locations)

3211 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 465-0145
(703) 465-0145
Breakfast sandwiches are available all day at this Northern Virginia coffee house (Arlington, Falls Church) from the group that owns Liberty Tavern. Options include a honey IPA roll topped with country ham, apricot jam, and arugula; house-smoked salmon and a poached egg with cream cheese and arugula on a honey IPA roll; and a feather Italian loaf packed with maple butter, poached eggs, and bacon made on-site.

11. I Egg You

423 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 558-9934
(202) 558-9934

At this breakfast spot inside Chiko in Capitol Hill, toasted Korean milk bread (from O’ Bakery) forms the basis for detail-oriented breakfast sandwiches. The kitchen fills the sandwiches with eggs cooked in nutty brown butter, plus fontina cheese and crispy Logan’s sausage. Open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12. Sidekick Bakery

4238 Wilson Blvd, Suite 1130 SK
Arlington, VA 22203
(703) 848-0640
(703) 848-0640
This spunky sibling bakery attached to Ted’s Bulletin in Ballston sells a variety of breakfast sandwiches on black sesame sweet potato brioche. Try one filled with steak and eggs and chimichurri; egg, cheddar, and chive; or egg, asiago, and bacon.

A steak and egg “Slidekick” from Sidekick.
A steak and egg “Slidekick” from Sidekick.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

13. La Famosa

1300 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 921-9882
(202) 921-9882
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Navy Yard’s sleek Puerto Rican cafe makes grilled ham and swiss bocadillos and ham, egg, and cheese mañaneros pressed in between slices of pan de agua or on sweet mallorca rolls. Vegetarians can substitute avocado or a veggie patty for $2.

Brown wooden tables, blue chairs, and a concrete floor help give the interior of La Famosa a brutalist, urban design. Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

14. Yellow the Cafe

1346 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 921-9592
(202) 921-9592
While customers wait on the standalone Yellow taking root in Georgetown, the original inside Albi in Navy Yard reliably blends French pastry with Middle Eastern flavors during daytime hours. A breakfast pita comes with scrambled eggs, labneh, and a chopped salad, with the option of adding ground lamb kefta for $3. Or try the za’atar fried egg croissant with smoked peppers and labneh.

15. Stomping Ground

2309 Mt Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 567-6616
(703) 567-6616
Chef and owner Nicole Jones makes some of the finest buttermilk biscuits around D.C. at her cafe in Del Ray. A plain biscuit runs just over $3, and customers can build their own sandwiches with options like bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar, poached or baked eggs, and sorghum butter. Her “not-so-classic” fried chicken biscuit comes with benne seed tahini, hot sauce, honey, red onion, and za’atar. Breakfast is available Tuesday through Sunday.

