15 Sunny Breakfast Sandwiches to Brighten Up a D.C. Morning

Where to bite into the breakfast of champions

Some mornings call for the breakfast delicacies to be stuffed between two pieces of bread. When the COVID-19 pandemic spiked demand for comfort food and takeout-friendly items, chefs spent time perfecting their sandwich game — and many of those have now become fixtures on menus around town.

From croissant sandwiches dusted in za’atar to Korean milk bread spread with whipped butter and stuffed with brown butter-fried eggs, gooey cheese, and crispy sausage, the area in and around D.C. has plenty of reasons to get out of bed in the morning.

Here’s a look at 15 breakfast sandwiches that rise above the rest.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.