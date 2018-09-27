20 Essential Breweries Around D.C.

Where to drink craft beers in and around the District

The D.C. region is beefing up its credentials as a craft beer destination, with breweries pouring ales and lagers at taprooms throughout the District proper and in the surrounding suburbs.

Pioneers like Atlas Brew Works, DC Brau and Port City Brewing have been at for a decade or more and are now household names in the District. Newcomers in the city include City-State Brewing and Lost Generation, as well as several new locations of Northern Virginia favorites. Visitors can experience everything from tours and tastings at full-scale production warehouses to sipping a flight or a pint at a neighborhood pub.

Here are 20 essential breweries for local beer fans.