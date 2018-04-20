Share All sharing options for: 15 Outstanding Burgers to Try in D.C.

Share All sharing options for: 15 Outstanding Burgers to Try in D.C.

A naturally portable food item that’s affordable by design, the humble hamburger has been a big seller for D.C. restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. D.C. has long had a high-low love affair with ground beef patties from high-end hotels and steakhouses — Bourbon Steak’s lounge burger checks both boxes — to powerhouse chains with Mid-Atlantic roots (Shake Shack, Five Guys), pop-ups and food trucks done good (Mélange, Swizzler), and, more recently, cheffed-up ghost kitchens like Ghost Burger.

Most restaurants on this updated map are hyper-focused on the quality of beef they use and which cuts they blend into patties. Gourmet condiments and interesting accents abound. This list is all about animal protein, but veggie burger fans should plan a trip to D.C.’s meat-free hitmakers Plnt Burger and Bubbie’s.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.