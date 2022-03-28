D.C. Cafes and Restaurants With Free Wi-Fi

Sometimes the work day calls for getting outside of the house, laptop in tow, and posting up at a place more enticing than an everyday Starbucks. Whether one needs to get in a solid study session or put together some slides for an upcoming meeting, the D.C. area is packed with plenty of hangouts to type over tasty sandwiches, snacks, coffee — and even an afternoon cocktail — with a complimentary side of Wi-Fi. D.C. also has a handy map to find free Wi-Fi all over the city.

As some office buildings remain closed or at limited capacity, these cafes and restaurants double as ideal work stations.

Don’t see a personal favorite on the list? Sound off in the comments or shoot us an email (dc@eater.com).

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.