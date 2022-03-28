 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Colada Shop’s leafy Wharf location encourages customers to sit and stay.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

D.C. Cafes and Restaurants With Free Wi-Fi

Where to find fast internet, strong coffee, and delicious food

by Kalina Newman
View as Map
Colada Shop’s leafy Wharf location encourages customers to sit and stay.
| Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.
by Kalina Newman

Sometimes the work day calls for getting outside of the house, laptop in tow, and posting up at a place more enticing than an everyday Starbucks. Whether one needs to get in a solid study session or put together some slides for an upcoming meeting, the D.C. area is packed with plenty of hangouts to type over tasty sandwiches, snacks, coffee — and even an afternoon cocktail — with a complimentary side of Wi-Fi. D.C. also has a handy map to find free Wi-Fi all over the city.

As some office buildings remain closed or at limited capacity, these cafes and restaurants double as ideal work stations.

Don’t see a personal favorite on the list? Sound off in the comments or shoot us an email (dc@eater.com).

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bump 'n Grind

900 Wayne Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The one part coffee shop, one part record store offers ample seating and complimentary Wi-Fi for customers. A selection of fresh doughnuts from neighboring Woodmoor Pastry shop (including a “cronut” croissant-doughnut combo), are available for purchase, in addition to bagels, muffins, and sandwiches like the “9:30 Club” made with spinach, egg, cheddar, and spicy vegan mayonnaise ($8).

2. Open City

2331 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The popular Woodley Park cafe is the complete remote work package: free Wi-Fi, indoor and outdoor seating, and all-day breakfast. Open City also serves hearty lunch dishes like roasted chicken with garlic mashed potato ($18) and grilled salmon with steamed broccoli and wild rice ($18).

3. Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Wrap up the long work week at Bloomingdale’s trusty tavern, which opens at noon on Fridays and offers free Wi-Fi, as well as a menu featuring homemade cinnamon rolls, a honey hot chicken sandwich, and a strong selection of draft beers to start the weekend early.

An interior of a bar
Boundary Stone’s lived-in interior
Boundary Stone

4. doi moi

1800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The color-soaked Vietnamese destination on 14th Street NW opens at 11:30 a.m. for all-day banh mi, steamed buns, colorful juices and smoothies, and condensed milk slow drip coffees. Happy hour here starts early (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), with $4 snacks, $5 Singha drafts, and $7 tropical highballs and daiquiris.

5. Big Bear Cafe

1700 1st St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Soak up some vitamin D while working outdoors on the cobblestone patio at Bloomingdale’s cozy coffee house and restaurant. Munch on dishes like a breakfast sandwich topped with eggs, caramelized onions and arugula ($9) and a falafel wrap that includes fried ground chickpeas, cilantro, cucumber, yogurt, and sumac ($12). The cafe’s hours range from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays).

6. Commissary

1443 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
This Logan Circle cafe and restaurant opens at 8 a.m. daily and offers complimentary Wi-Fi alongside versatile menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Kick off the day with a selection of breakfast sandwiches ranging from a classic egg and cheddar ($9) to a dulce de leche “grilled cheese” made with mascarpone ($13).

7. Emissary

2032 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
This independent coffee house, bar, and cafe opens at 8 a.m. daily, with both outdoor and indoor seating available. Its extensive menu features a variety of Counter Culture coffees and Teasim teas, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer in case the remote work day extends into happy hour. Breakfast ranges from almond butter brioche toast ($10) to Mexican chilaquiles made with fried eggs and tortilla chips ($15).

8. Tatte Bakery & Cafe

1301 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Boston cafe expanded into the D.C. area in 2020 and doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon. Stop by at any of its locations, with another in CityCenter on the way, for halloumi breakfast sandwiches, shakshuka, and Israeli-influenced pastries, and linger for the free Wi-Fi. Its weekend brunch fills up fast, so getting in some work on the weekdays is the perfect time to find an empty seat.

9. Slipstream

1201 New York Avenue Northwest, Entrance on, I St NW Suite 260
Washington, DC 20005
Early risers can roll in to Slipstream starting at 7 a.m. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m., and lunch brings honey glaze Virginia ham sandwich ($13) and heirloom apple salad ($11) to the table. All three locations (the others are in Navy Yard and Logan Circle) offer outdoor seating.

10. Maketto

1351 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Erik Bruner-Yang’s hip, three-story H Street NE restaurant, retail store, and coffee shop opens daily at 9 a.m. six days a week (closed on Sundays). Its cafe offers a variety of classic coffee, tea, and espresso selections, as well as speciality drinks such as a “Five Spice Honey Latte” ($6). Pastry selections range from chocolate croissants to Kouign-Amann, a croissant dough laminated with butter and sugar. A breezy patio out back is a prime perch to type away.

11. Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22201
For those who need a beignet or breakfast biscuit to go with their never-ending Zoom meetings, Bayou Bakery in Arlington’s Courthouse neighborhood is the spot. Perk up with Bayou’s unique selection of espresso drinks like the “Strawberry Blonde” iced coffee made with fresh strawberry syrup and oat milk. Additional drinks include a cinnamon-spiced “Red Hot Latte” and a new “Guava Latte” made with sweet guava, vanilla bean, and a hint of lemon.

12. Detour Coffee

946 N Jackson St
Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon’s unassuming cafe and eatery is tucked underneath a hookah bar. Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2 a.m., Detour offers a substantial menu of made-to-order Mediterranean dishes for both breakfast and lunch. Try the “Aleppo” made with falafel, hummus, beets and tahini served on pita bread ($12) for lunch, or the “Magician” breakfast arepa stuffed with eggs, corn, queso fresco alongside plantains ($10).

13. Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The expansion-minded Cuban cafe is an ideal spot to linger over strong espresso drinks, cold brew, empanadas, mojitos, sandwiches, and empanadas. Each Wi-Fi enabled locale features upbeat music, tropical decor, and bright colors, which makes a remote work day feel like a mini vacation. There’s also outposts in Shaw, Potomac, Maryland, and Fairfax, with another en route to Dupont Circle.

The front facade of Colada Shop at the Wharf
The front facade of Colada Shop at the Wharf
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

14. Foxtrot

701 King St
Alexandria, VA 22314
While it’s possible to get Foxtrot’s coffees, snacks, and meals delivered door to door through its app, the all-day boutique convenience store and market also encourages customers to sit and stay. The growing chain just opened a new location in Alexandria, Virginia with two floors of mezzanine seating. Additional locations include one in Dupont Circle and another in Mount Vernon Triangle.

