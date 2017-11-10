 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A crispy fried piece of chicken being dipped into a spicy sauce using metal chopsticks, with another cluster of chicken and vegetables on the side.
Orange-ish chicken from Chiko.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

23 Essential Chinese Restaurants Around D.C.

Where to order stellar dim sum, dan dan noodles, and more

by Tierney Plumb, Missy Frederick, and Eater Staff
Orange-ish chicken from Chiko.
| Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.
by Tierney Plumb, Missy Frederick, and Eater Staff

The D.C. are is home to many outstanding Chinese restaurants, but diners willing to travel outside the city limits will be rewarded. Places like Rockville, Falls Church, and Fairfax County boast seriously satisfying Chinese cooking, from fiery Sichuan noodles to savory soup dumplings. And although D.C.’s own Chinatown has only a scattering of Chinese restaurants remaining, the District maintains a few destinations for dim sum, dan dan noodles, and Cantonese barbecue.

Shanghai Taste

Shanghai Taste offers arguably the best soup dumplings in the area, with three varieties of the cult favorite (two steamed, and one pan-fried on weekends). It also serves an array of chef’s specials, pork with rice cakes, and more. The Rockville restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, offering call-in orders and curbside pickups.

1121 Nelson St, Rockville, MD 20850
Bob's Shanghai 66

Soup dumplings are also a favorite at Bob's Shanghai 66, where they’re filled with regular pork or with pork and crab roe. Other Shanghai specialities appear on an extensive menu that ranges from spicy pig ears to sizzling flounder. Bob’s Shanghai offers dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery (on Grubhub or UberEats) for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

N Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850
Salt and pepper pork at Bob’s Shanghai.
Bob’s Shanghai [official photo]

A&J Restaurant (Multiple locations)

Another Rockville mainstay, A&J is known for its noodles, dim sum, and Northwest Chinese food. Both the Maryland location and one in Annandale, Virginia, are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with a 9 p.m. closing time. Order contact-free takeout online here. Order delivery via UberEats from the Rockville and Annandale locations.

1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
Joe's Noodle House

Joe's Noodle House has long been a standard bearer for Sichuan cuisine in the area. Spicy dishes like dumplings with red hot sauce, mapo tofu, and homemade bacon with leeks have brought diners in for well over a decade. Want it more incendiary? Just ask. The Rockville restaurant offers food for pickup and dine-in.

1488 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
Dumplings from Joe’s
Joe’s [official photo]

Gourmet Inspirations

The spacious dining room at this Wheaton fixture is regularly filled with customers ordering har gow (shrimp dumplings), rice crepes, and beef chow fun noodles from rolling carts. Customers can also place pickup orders online for lunch or dinner until 8 p.m. six days a week (closed Tuesdays).

2646 University Blvd W, Silver Spring, MD 20902
Hollywood East Cafe

Founded by Janet Yu in 1996, this Hong Kong-style dim spot in the Westfield Montgomery Mall has been renowned for decades. Hollywood East accepts online takeout orders from 3 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Indoor dining and patio seating are also available.

11160 Veirs Mill Rd, Wheaton, MD 20902
Northwest Chinese Food

Cumin lamb burgers, spicy potato noodles, and cold skin noodles are among the popular dishes at this College Park restaurant that specializes in dishes from the Shanxi province. It’s open for dine-in and takeout for lunch (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) from Wednesday through Sunday.

#E, 7313 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740
A stir fry from Northwest Chinese
Northwest Chinese [official site]

Dolan Uyghur Restaurant

Uyghur cuisine is not very widely represented in D.C., but Dolan provides a taste of this culture. Uyghurs are a Turkic group who now live primarily in a province in Northwest China. The cuisine at Dolan features a variety of dishes, but the most essential are the pulled noodles, called laghman, as well dumplings dubbed manti. Overall, the food here shares qualities and spices that touch on both Chinese and Middle Eastern cooking. Call for carryout or order online via delivery apps like DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates, and Seamless.

3518 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Signature rice noodles from Dolan Uyghur
Dolan Uyghur

Queen’s English

This cozy, well-appointed Cantonese restaurant in Columbia Heights quickly became a destination for chef Henji Cheung’s modern, Hong Kong-style cooking and co-owner Sarah Thompson’s natural wine list. Cheung changes the menu frequently, sending out recent dishes like cumin pork jowl or homemade silken tofu in a fermented black bean. Reserve a spot indoors or on the patio via Tock.

3410 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
The dining room and small bar at Queen’s English
The dining room and small bar at Queen’s English
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Han Palace

Tysons Corner gets a new option for Cantonese dim sum with the opening of Han Palace. Made-to-order dishes rolled around on carts include steamed shrimp dumplings, baked barbecue pork buns, and sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves, along with a variety of crepes, noodle, and rice dishes. For dessert, there’s a deep-fried durian cake. Han Palace is also big on cocktails and Japanese whiskey pours. Chris Zhu, which also runs China Garden in Rockville, added two more Han Palaces in Barracks Row and Woodley Park.

7900 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA 22102
Panda Gourmet

This not-so-hidden-anymore gem for Sichuan cooking is inside the Days Inn off of New York Avenue. Dan dan noodles and ma po tofu are sure bets. Panda Gourmet doesn’t offer delivery, but there is online ordering for takeout.

2700 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Great Wall Szechuan House

Many D.C. residents turn to Great Wall for their carryout needs, especially when it comes to dishes like dan dan noodles and ma la wontons. Call for pickup at the Logan Circle restaurant, which dine-in for dinner (plus weekend lunch service).

1527 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Mapo tofu from Great Wall
Great Wall [official site]

Astoria DC

Devin Gong, the bar manager behind trusty H Street NE cocktail bar CopyCat Company, opened this Sichuan restaurant in 2019 and taught himself to work the wok. Peppers imported from Chengdu go into dishes like mapo tofu, water boiled beef, and chili wontons. The basil eggplant is a sleeper hit. Reserve a spot at the bar, in the dining room, or at a small patio out front via Resy. To-go is no longer an option.

1521 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Da Hong Pao Restaurant and Bar

Jerry Chen, the owner of Yum’s II carryout, has been in Logan Circle since 1988. Da Hong Pao, a high-end dim sum parlor, is next-door. Dine in, call in takeout orders for roast pork buns and steamed spare ribs, or get delivery through Postmates.

1409 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Casual Dining - Da Hong Pao
Dim Sum at Da Hong Pao
Washington Post via Getty Images

Tiger Fork

This hip Hong Kong kitchen in Blagden Alley accepts reservations for indoor or outdoor dining. A takeout menu features eggplant mapo tofu, peanut dan dan noodles, and char siu plates with barbecue pork and pickles. Cocktails from beverage director Ian Fletcher, who’s known to mix in Chinese medicinal ingredients, are also available to go. Place takeout orders online for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, or get deliveries via DoorDash and Caviar.

922 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
Fall Dining Guide - Tiger Fork
A Chinese barbecue plate from Tiger Fork
Washington Post via Getty Images

New Big Wong

People determined to eat Chinese food in Chinatown should descend the steps into this standby to discover a deep selection of consistent Cantonese classics. Heaping plates of dry scallop fried rice are specialties here. Call the restaurant for carryout dinner orders until as late as 3 a.m.

610 H St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Peter Chang

Peter Chang’s first restaurant is one place fans can reliably find signature dishes from the well-known former Chinese embassy chef, whether it be dry-fried eggplant, bamboo fish, or giant scallion bubble pancakes. Sample the excellent chow fun that often appears on the specials list, or delve into other dishes like the crunchy golden chicken and the homey Grandma’s noodles. The Arlington restaurant offers carryout via phone orders or online orders on its website, with delivery via DoorDash.

2503-E N Harrison St, Arlington, VA 22207
Peter Chang at his Arlington restaurant
Peter Chang at his Arlington restaurant
R. Lopez/Eater DC

Chiko (Multiple Locations)

This combined effort from lauded chefs Scott Drewno, Danny Lee, and Drew Kim brought fast-casual Chinese and Korean dishes to new heights in D.C. Chiko has branched out from Capitol Hill with newer locations in Dupont Circle, Bethesda, and Shirlington. All offer online ordering for pickup or delivery.

423 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
A bowl filled with brisket, egg, and more.
Wagshal’s brisket fried rice from Chiko
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Hong Kong Palace

Sichuan fare is the focus at this Falls Church mainstay, including fiery twice-cooked pork and expert cumin lamb. Specials on the wall (in Chinese) reveal additional options. The American Chinese may not excite everyone, but the kitchen still churns out a mean General Tso’s chicken. Call for carryout, and the restaurant also offers delivery within a three-mile radius after 5 p.m. (try DoorDash and UberEats before 5 p.m.).

6387 Seven Corners Center, Falls Church, VA 22044
Lucky Danger (Multiple locations)

This takeout-only operation in Arlington from Tim Ma and Andrew Chiou started as a pandemic-era pop-up meant to honor the immigrant experience of their Taiwanese-American predecessors. The chefs mix family favorites, takeout classics, and fine dining techniques with dishes such as a duck fried rice with tea-smoked breasts and confit leg, orange beef made with real citrus peel, and homemade lo mein noodles.

1101 S Joyce St B27, Arlington, VA 22202
Lucky Danger founders Tim Ma, right, and Andrew Chiou pose in front of their new takeout storefront in Arlington, Virginia
Lucky Danger founders Tim Ma, right, and Andrew Chiou pose in front of their new takeout storefront in Arlington, Virginia
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Mama Chang

Fairfax got an edge with the 2019 opening of Mama Chang. While it’s part of Peter Chang’s mini empire, it offers a special personal touch, including family recipes spearheaded by the women in the family, Lisa and Lydia Chang. Check out the spicy flounder, dry fried cauliflower, and much more. Dine-in or order online for pickup on Mama Chang’s website. The restaurant is also on Postmates, UberEats, and DoorDash for delivery. Sichuan flavor planted his first flag in D.C. last fall with the opening of Change Chang in Dupont.

3251 Old Lee Hwy Ste101, Fairfax, VA 22030
Mama Chang dumplings.
Dumplings with a lacy wrapper from Mama Chang
Rey Lopez/For Mama Chang

Peking Gourmet Inn

This historic Falls Church restaurant, a favorite of President George Bush and visited by countless other American leaders, serves up Peking duck, with leeks from its own farm, in an old-school white tablecloth atmosphere. Diners can round out a meal with dishes like black pepper beef or hefty egg rolls. To find even more duck, check out China Wok in Tysons Corner, where a Peking Gourmet alumnus is cooking up the iconic dish with particularly crispy skin. Call the restaurant for carryout orders.

6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041
The empty dining room at the regal Peking Gourmet Inn in Falls Church
Peking Gourmet Inn
Peking Gourmet Inn [official site]

Yunnan By Potomac Noodle House

This Old Town restaurant serves up bright “comfort food” bowls with Mixian rice noodles and toppings like braised beef chunks, pulled chicken, fresh vegetables, and braised tea egg. A lengthy menu also includes crispy pork belly steamed buns, garlic butter crab dumplings, and a selectin of “night market-style” barbecue. Order online for takeout or delivery via UberEats.

814 N Fairfax St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Yunnan By Potomac
Adele Chapin/Eater DC

