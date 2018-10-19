 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

14 Bars for Singing Karaoke Around D.C.

D.C.’s Essential Seafood Restaurants

Where to Eat and Drink in Annapolis, Maryland

A wedding scene at District Winery
Navy Yard’s waterfront District Winery is a stunning spot to tie the knot.
District Winery/official photo

These D.C. Restaurants Transform Into Stylish Wedding Venues

16 places to eat and party properly

by Tim Ebner Updated
View as Map
Navy Yard’s waterfront District Winery is a stunning spot to tie the knot.
| District Winery/official photo
by Tim Ebner Updated

Spring marks the surge of wedding season, which means thousands of couples across the D.C. region are preparing to say “I do.”

While there’s no shortage of event spaces here, restaurants can be a great option for nuptials because couples don’t have to compromise on the quality of food or drinks.

The following venues on this list score points for superior menu offerings, soaring views, and stylish decor. From cobblestone garden patios to a warehouse distillery in Ivy City, these restaurants and bars outshine the rest.

—Updated by Tierney Plumb

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hook Hall

Copy Link
3400 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
(202) 629-4339
(202) 629-4339
Visit Website

Open since 2019, Park View’s sprawling beer garden doubles as a 12,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor private event space with cabanas, shuffleboard, and corn hole games. This is the venue for a warehouse-style wedding with an extra-large seating capacity and low event minimums. Usually bar tabs range from $4,000 to $8,000, depending on wedding size.

The interior at Hook Hall
Hook Hall boasts a soaring industrial-chic interior.
Hook Hall/official photo

Also Featured in:

2. No Goodbyes

Copy Link
1770 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 864-4180
(202) 864-4180
Visit Website

Chef Opie Crooks’s locavore-driven restaurant in the lobby of an Adams Morgan church-turned-Line hotel is outfitted with large communal tables, brass accents, and stylish mohair couches. An original pipe organ-turned-dramatic chandelier hangs from its vaulted ceilings, making for a picturesque wedding for 450 across the 5,000-square-foot space.

No Goodbyes sits on the first floor of the Line hotel.
The Line/official photo

Also Featured in:

3. Roofers Union

Copy Link
2446 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 232-7663
(202) 232-7663
Visit Website

Roofers Union in Adams Morgan offers three levels of fun for a wedding. Start on the ground floor for a drinks reception for up to 50. The second floor dining room, big enough for 85 seated guests or 150 standing, can play host to the main event. Up high on the roof, up to 100 standing patrons (or 50 seated) can enjoy sweeping views of 18th Street NW.

Roofers Union
Roofers Union’s sun-drenched dining area.
Roofers Union/official photo

Also Featured in:

4. Seven Reasons

Copy Link
2208 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 417-8563
(202) 417-8563
Visit Website

Need a reason to book a wedding at Seven Reasons? In addition to the critically acclaimed food from Venezuelan-born chef Enrique Limardo, there’s an incredible indoor-outdoor aesthetic between two floors. The space, including its cozy and secluded second floor patio, can accommodate 115 seats or 140 people for a reception-style wedding. Event minimums for food and drink range between $20,000 to $30,000. U2 frontman Bono recently hosted a glitzy birthday dinner for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

The bar at Seven Reasons.
The jungle-themed bar at Seven Reasons.
Seven Reasons/official photo

Also Featured in:

5. City Winery

Copy Link
1350 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 250-2531
(202) 250-2531
Visit Website

This Ivy City venue is a winery, restaurant, and music space all in one, which makes it a versatile spot to tie the knot. There are six private rooms and four semi-private rooms available, plus a rooftop bar featuring an arched patio blanketed with vines.

The rooftop patio at City Winery
Flowers perch on wine barrels at City Winery’s rooftop patio.
City Winery/official photo

Also Featured in:

6. One Eight Distilling

Copy Link
1135 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 636-6638
(202) 636-6638
Visit Website

This distillery, tasting room, and bar offers multiple private event spaces with extremely low minimums, ranging from $800 to $2,000 depending on the day booked. The main tasting room can host 100 seated or 150 standing. But there’s also a hidden second floor space that can fit an extra 130 seats, and the whiskey production space can accommodate 150 standing.

One Eight Exterior
One Eight Distilling’s facade.
One Eight/official photo

Also Featured in:

7. Big Bear Cafe

Copy Link
1700 1st St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 643-9222
(202) 643-9222
Visit Website

Big Bear Cafe is fit for intimate weddings. The menu is seasonal, and much of the produce comes from the herb-filled patio garden, which also makes for the perfect wedding backdrop. On-site ceremonies for up to 90 guests are available for a $500 fee, and can be held indoors on its second-floor space or outdoors on its romantic cobblestone patio.

The exterior at Big Bear
The vine-adorned patio at Big Bear.
Big Bear Cafe/official photo

Also Featured in:

8. Dacha Loft

Copy Link
1600 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 350-9888
(202) 350-9888
Visit Website

The Dacha Loft, the adjacent space above Shaw’s Dacha Beer Garden, is well equipped to host rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, bridal showers, and corporate events. The brick-lined perch also houses a curated selection of glossy artwork.

Dacha Loft can host sit-down and standing soirees.
Dacha Loft/official photo

9. Iron Gate Restaurant

Copy Link
1734 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 524-5202
(202) 524-5202
Visit Website

Executive chef Anthony Chittum can prepare a three-course, family-style seated meal in the garden for 50 or a cocktail reception for 75. The dining room, once horse stables for a general in the Civil War, seats 48. The entire restaurant holds 100 seated and 120 standing. The menu is made up of Greek and Italian dishes but can be customized to include small plates and vegetarian options.

The brick patio at Iron Gate
Historic details are aplenty at Iron Gate.
Iron Gate/official photo

Also Featured in:

10. Greenhouse

Copy Link
1200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 448-2300
(202) 448-2300
Visit Website

If money is no object, consider booking this posh new replacement to Michelin-rated Plume inside The Jefferson Hotel. The colonial revival space requires a $22,500 food and beverage minimum, with the option to do a cocktail reception at Quill, the hotel’s lobby bar.

The interior at Plume
The Greenhouse’s elaborate dining room.
Greenhouse/official photo

Also Featured in:

11. Reverie

Copy Link
3201 Cherry Hill Ln
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 808-2952
(202) 808-2952
Visit Website

With an open kitchen and a peaceful backyard patio tucked at the end of a cobblestone walkway, chef Johnny Spero’s New American-style restaurant that just got its first Michelin star makes for an excellent Georgetown wedding destination.

A look inside Reverie’s kitchen.
A modern open kitchen is the focal point at Reverie.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also Featured in:

12. Sequoia DC

Copy Link
3000 K St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-4200
(202) 944-4200
Visit Website

Situated on the banks of the Potomac River, this scenic and newly renovated American restaurant at Georgetown Harbor is a popular pick for weddings. A unique lighting installation from Japanese artist Hitoshi Kuriyama provides an illuminating backdrop at night.

Sequoia’s soaring interior.
Sequoia/official photo

13. Maketto

Copy Link
1351 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 838-9972
(202) 838-9972
Visit Website

Maketto offers all the hip vibes one would expect from stylish chef Erik Bruner-Yang and his team. Where else serves its guests Taiwanese fried chicken? The indoor space and outdoor plant-filled courtyard can easily accommodate modest or medium-sized weddings.

A look inside Maketto
Maketto’s revamped rooftop draws inspiration from a faraway vacation.
Maketto/official photo

Also Featured in:

14. Zaytinya

Copy Link
701 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 638-0800
(202) 638-0800
Visit Website

José Andrés’s Zaytinya has several event spaces, but it can hold more than 200 people if the whole restaurant is rented out. The menu offers family-style plates of Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese dishes.

Zaytinya’s facade
Zaytinya is a Penn Quarter staple.
Zaytinya/official photo

Also Featured in:

15. Officina

Copy Link
1120 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 747-5222
(202) 747-5222
Visit Website

On the Wharf, Nicholas Stefanelli’s classic Italian trattoria offers rooftop views overlooking the Potomac River. The terrace is modeled after a restaurant and cafe in Rome, and it can hold 100 to 150 standing guests for a cocktail reception. Meanwhile, a full restaurant buyout is possible for an extra-large wedding (combined, the three stories can host 500 people). Large-scale buyouts range from $20,000 to $25,000. Stefanelli’s downtown Greek showpiece Philotimo and NoMa’s Michelin-rated Masseria also offer full buyouts for weddings.

The outdoor patio at Officina
The airy rooftop patio at Officina.
Officina/official photo

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. District Winery

Copy Link
385 Water St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 484-9210
(202) 484-9210
Visit Website

Couples who hate organizing the details and love drinking wine can choose from one of District Winery’s set packages, which come with a dedicated events manager. This is also the spot where President Barack Obama officiated a wedding for two of his former staffers.

A wedding at District Winery
District Winery offers waterfront views and modern vibes.
District Winery/official photo

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
The interior at Hook Hall
Hook Hall boasts a soaring industrial-chic interior.
Hook Hall/official photo

Open since 2019, Park View’s sprawling beer garden doubles as a 12,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor private event space with cabanas, shuffleboard, and corn hole games. This is the venue for a warehouse-style wedding with an extra-large seating capacity and low event minimums. Usually bar tabs range from $4,000 to $8,000, depending on wedding size.

3400 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
(202) 629-4339
Visit Website

2. No Goodbyes

1770 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009
No Goodbyes sits on the first floor of the Line hotel.
The Line/official photo

Chef Opie Crooks’s locavore-driven restaurant in the lobby of an Adams Morgan church-turned-Line hotel is outfitted with large communal tables, brass accents, and stylish mohair couches. An original pipe organ-turned-dramatic chandelier hangs from its vaulted ceilings, making for a picturesque wedding for 450 across the 5,000-square-foot space.

1770 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 864-4180
Visit Website

3. Roofers Union

2446 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Roofers Union
Roofers Union’s sun-drenched dining area.
Roofers Union/official photo

Roofers Union in Adams Morgan offers three levels of fun for a wedding. Start on the ground floor for a drinks reception for up to 50. The second floor dining room, big enough for 85 seated guests or 150 standing, can play host to the main event. Up high on the roof, up to 100 standing patrons (or 50 seated) can enjoy sweeping views of 18th Street NW.

2446 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 232-7663
Visit Website

4. Seven Reasons

2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
The bar at Seven Reasons.
The jungle-themed bar at Seven Reasons.
Seven Reasons/official photo

Need a reason to book a wedding at Seven Reasons? In addition to the critically acclaimed food from Venezuelan-born chef Enrique Limardo, there’s an incredible indoor-outdoor aesthetic between two floors. The space, including its cozy and secluded second floor patio, can accommodate 115 seats or 140 people for a reception-style wedding. Event minimums for food and drink range between $20,000 to $30,000. U2 frontman Bono recently hosted a glitzy birthday dinner for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

2208 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 417-8563
Visit Website

5. City Winery

1350 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
The rooftop patio at City Winery
Flowers perch on wine barrels at City Winery’s rooftop patio.
City Winery/official photo

This Ivy City venue is a winery, restaurant, and music space all in one, which makes it a versatile spot to tie the knot. There are six private rooms and four semi-private rooms available, plus a rooftop bar featuring an arched patio blanketed with vines.

1350 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 250-2531
Visit Website

6. One Eight Distilling

1135 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
One Eight Exterior
One Eight Distilling’s facade.
One Eight/official photo

This distillery, tasting room, and bar offers multiple private event spaces with extremely low minimums, ranging from $800 to $2,000 depending on the day booked. The main tasting room can host 100 seated or 150 standing. But there’s also a hidden second floor space that can fit an extra 130 seats, and the whiskey production space can accommodate 150 standing.

1135 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 636-6638
Visit Website

7. Big Bear Cafe

1700 1st St NW, Washington, DC 20001
The exterior at Big Bear
The vine-adorned patio at Big Bear.
Big Bear Cafe/official photo

Big Bear Cafe is fit for intimate weddings. The menu is seasonal, and much of the produce comes from the herb-filled patio garden, which also makes for the perfect wedding backdrop. On-site ceremonies for up to 90 guests are available for a $500 fee, and can be held indoors on its second-floor space or outdoors on its romantic cobblestone patio.

1700 1st St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 643-9222
Visit Website

8. Dacha Loft

1600 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Dacha Loft can host sit-down and standing soirees.
Dacha Loft/official photo

The Dacha Loft, the adjacent space above Shaw’s Dacha Beer Garden, is well equipped to host rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, bridal showers, and corporate events. The brick-lined perch also houses a curated selection of glossy artwork.

1600 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 350-9888
Visit Website

9. Iron Gate Restaurant

1734 N St NW, Washington, DC 20036
The brick patio at Iron Gate
Historic details are aplenty at Iron Gate.
Iron Gate/official photo

Executive chef Anthony Chittum can prepare a three-course, family-style seated meal in the garden for 50 or a cocktail reception for 75. The dining room, once horse stables for a general in the Civil War, seats 48. The entire restaurant holds 100 seated and 120 standing. The menu is made up of Greek and Italian dishes but can be customized to include small plates and vegetarian options.

1734 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 524-5202
Visit Website

10. Greenhouse

1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
The interior at Plume
The Greenhouse’s elaborate dining room.
Greenhouse/official photo

If money is no object, consider booking this posh new replacement to Michelin-rated Plume inside The Jefferson Hotel. The colonial revival space requires a $22,500 food and beverage minimum, with the option to do a cocktail reception at Quill, the hotel’s lobby bar.

1200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 448-2300
Visit Website

11. Reverie

3201 Cherry Hill Ln, Washington, DC 20007
A look inside Reverie’s kitchen.
A modern open kitchen is the focal point at Reverie.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

With an open kitchen and a peaceful backyard patio tucked at the end of a cobblestone walkway, chef Johnny Spero’s New American-style restaurant that just got its first Michelin star makes for an excellent Georgetown wedding destination.

3201 Cherry Hill Ln
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 808-2952
Visit Website

12. Sequoia DC

3000 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Sequoia’s soaring interior.
Sequoia/official photo

Situated on the banks of the Potomac River, this scenic and newly renovated American restaurant at Georgetown Harbor is a popular pick for weddings. A unique lighting installation from Japanese artist Hitoshi Kuriyama provides an illuminating backdrop at night.

3000 K St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-4200
Visit Website

13. Maketto

1351 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
A look inside Maketto
Maketto’s revamped rooftop draws inspiration from a faraway vacation.
Maketto/official photo

Maketto offers all the hip vibes one would expect from stylish chef Erik Bruner-Yang and his team. Where else serves its guests Taiwanese fried chicken? The indoor space and outdoor plant-filled courtyard can easily accommodate modest or medium-sized weddings.

1351 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 838-9972
Visit Website

14. Zaytinya

701 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Zaytinya’s facade
Zaytinya is a Penn Quarter staple.
Zaytinya/official photo

José Andrés’s Zaytinya has several event spaces, but it can hold more than 200 people if the whole restaurant is rented out. The menu offers family-style plates of Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese dishes.

701 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 638-0800
Visit Website

15. Officina

1120 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
The outdoor patio at Officina
The airy rooftop patio at Officina.
Officina/official photo

On the Wharf, Nicholas Stefanelli’s classic Italian trattoria offers rooftop views overlooking the Potomac River. The terrace is modeled after a restaurant and cafe in Rome, and it can hold 100 to 150 standing guests for a cocktail reception. Meanwhile, a full restaurant buyout is possible for an extra-large wedding (combined, the three stories can host 500 people). Large-scale buyouts range from $20,000 to $25,000. Stefanelli’s downtown Greek showpiece Philotimo and NoMa’s Michelin-rated Masseria also offer full buyouts for weddings.

1120 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 747-5222
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. District Winery

385 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003
A wedding at District Winery
District Winery offers waterfront views and modern vibes.
District Winery/official photo

Couples who hate organizing the details and love drinking wine can choose from one of District Winery’s set packages, which come with a dedicated events manager. This is also the spot where President Barack Obama officiated a wedding for two of his former staffers.

385 Water St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 484-9210
Visit Website

Related Maps