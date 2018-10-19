Share All sharing options for: These D.C. Restaurants Transform Into Stylish Wedding Venues

Share All sharing options for: These D.C. Restaurants Transform Into Stylish Wedding Venues

Spring marks the surge of wedding season, which means thousands of couples across the D.C. region are preparing to say “I do.”

While there’s no shortage of event spaces here, restaurants can be a great option for nuptials because couples don’t have to compromise on the quality of food or drinks.

The following venues on this list score points for superior menu offerings, soaring views, and stylish decor. From cobblestone garden patios to a warehouse distillery in Ivy City, these restaurants and bars outshine the rest.

—Updated by Tierney Plumb

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.