Consider a lively weekend meal full of entertainment, buffets, bottomless beverages, and more

Brunching is already a popular pastime in D.C., but the addition of all-inclusive drinks and well-dressed drag queens working a room to hit songs makes it even better. D.C. is home to a few legendary drag show brunches, from Perry’s in Adams Morgan to City Tap House Dupont, and the packed daytime party is finally back in full swing in a post-pandemic world.

Remember to bring dollar bills to tip performers, and because many seatings sell out fast, be sure to secure tickets in advance.