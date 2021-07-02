15 Espresso Martinis to Try in D.C. Right Now

15 Espresso Martinis to Try in D.C. Right Now

With restaurants and bars back in full swing, espresso martinis are having a major moment. Eater sister site Punch Drink just did a deep dive on the timeless cocktail’s nationwide revival, noting its popular versatility at brunch, before dinner, or for dessert to stay alert through last call.

Around D.C., bartenders tinker with recipes that go beyond the traditional recipe of vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Modernized versions loop in fresh chocolate shavings, frothy Italian liqueurs, and more on-trend ingredients. Mr. Black, an intensely flavored Australian cold brew coffee liqueur, is the caffeine component of choice at several local bars.

“It’s a cocktail that naturally has that ‘sizzling fajita effect’ in appearance,” NYC bar director Brian Evans tells Punch. “Once one goes out, many more will inevitably follow.”

Here are 15 spots to slurp a superior espresso martini in D.C.

