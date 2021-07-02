 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Find Outstanding Mexican Food Around D.C.

Bottomless Brunches That Will Turn Your Weekend Into a Blur

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around D.C.

More in Washington DC See more maps
An espresso martini made on a metal bar
Service Bar’s complex espresso martini stars coconut, chocolate, and Don Ciccio’s coffee liqueur.
Service Bar

18 Espresso Martinis to Try in D.C. Right Now

Demand for the caffeine-packed cocktail continues to surge

by Mekita Rivas and Tierney Plumb Updated
View as Map
Service Bar’s complex espresso martini stars coconut, chocolate, and Don Ciccio’s coffee liqueur.
| Service Bar
by Mekita Rivas and Tierney Plumb Updated

Orders keep flowing in for the ever-popular espresso martini at D.C. bars, with no signs of slowing down any time soon. Last year, Eater sister site Punch did a deep dive on the timeless cocktail’s nationwide revival, noting its versatility at brunch, before dinner, or for dessert to stay alert and awake through last call.

Around D.C., bartenders often tinker with recipes that go beyond the traditional combo of vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Modernized versions of this century loop in fresh chocolate shavings, hazelnut and walnut liqueurs, and more unexpected ingredients. Mr. Black, an intensely flavored Australian cold brew coffee liqueur, is the caffeine component of choice at several local bars. For those seeking a decaf version, places like Parlour Victoria and Le Diplomate have you covered.

While there’s no shortage of well-executed espresso martinis around D.C., here are 18 recommendations to consider right now.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Seven Reasons

Copy Link

The trendy Latin American restaurant on 14th Street NW sends out a stellar — albeit pricey — pick-me-up from its leafy 12-seat bar featuring Grey Goose vodka, Faretti Biscotti, J. Rieger’s coffee amaro, and espresso ($18). It’s last call for the 4-year-old location, which will relocate to CityCenter DC in the coming months.

2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 417-8563
(202) 417-8563
An espresso martini on a wood table
The after-dinner cocktail at Seven Reasons
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

Also featured in:

The Imperial

Copy Link

Adams Morgan’s polished bar makes its espresso martini with Tito’s vodka, St. George Nola, fresh espresso, and simple syrup. The $16 drink is $4 less during its Wednesday to Friday happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2001 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 299-0334
(202) 299-0334
A glass coupe filled with espresso and vodka
The Imperial’s elegant espresso martini
The Imperial

Also featured in:

Service Bar DC

Copy Link

The mixologists at Shaw’s award-winning cocktail bar go with vodka, 99-percent bittersweet chocolate, double brew nitro coffee, coconut, and Don Ciccio Concerto coffee liqueur ($16).

926-928 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 462-7232
(202) 462-7232
An espresso martini made on a metal bar
Service Bar’s espresso martini
Service Bar

Also featured in:

The Royal

Copy Link

The breezy cafe’s espresso martini showcases the team’s coffee-making skills. Freshly-pulled Counter Culture espresso joins forces with vodka, Borghetti Cafe liqueur, and sugar ($16). Its coffee cocktail selection also includes a hot Latin carajillo with Licor 43.

501 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 332-7777
(202) 332-7777
An espresso martini in front of leafy plants
The Royal’s all-day espresso martini
The Royal

Also featured in:

The Red Hen

Copy Link

Bloomingdale’s treasured Italian restaurant makes a mean espresso martini with D.C.’s Civic vodka, cold brew, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, caffe amaro, and simple syrup ($14).

1822 1st St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-3021
(202) 525-3021
A frothy espresso martini
Red Hen’s frothy espresso martini
Red Hen

Also featured in:

Jane Jane

Copy Link

This adorable 14th Street NW bar is a must for cocktail enthusiasts, and the espresso martini ($15) doesn’t disappoint. Its classic recipe combines vodka, coffee liqueur, and cold brew — which pairs surprisingly well with the complimentary cheese crackers.

1705 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 481-2166
(202) 481-2166

Also featured in:

Le Diplomate

Copy Link

It should come as no surprise that this D.C. institution makes a mean espresso martini ($16). The popular brassiere uses fresh espresso (decaf or regular), Tito’s vodka, Caffè Amaro, and Nux Alpina walnut liqueur. Add an order of pomme frites for a winning combination every time.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333

Also featured in:

Residents Cafe & Bar

Copy Link

The Bib Gourmand-designated cafe in Dupont Circle credits the espresso martini with putting it on the map when it opened in 2019. The stylish spot’s consistent best seller ($17) starts with local beans from Bump ‘n Grind brewed in its snazzy Slayer espresso machine. Vodka, vanilla, and chocolate join Borsci, Galliano, and organic ghee for a silky-smooth texture, finished with a generous amount of chocolate shavings.

1306 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 733-7143
(202) 733-7143
Hawkeye Johnson/Residents

Also featured in:

Eighteenth Street Lounge

Copy Link

Eater DC’s 2022 Bar of the Year in Blagden Alley hits the mark with its espresso martini. The Havana 3AM showcases Skyy vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, espresso, and sugar. Happy hour from Wednesday to Sunday (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) shaves $4 off the caffeinated coupe, joined by $8 prosecco and $7 sangria.

1230 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Also featured in:

Unconventional Diner

Copy Link

At this relaxed Mt. Vernon Square restaurant, the house espresso martini ($13) is made with guests’ preferred vodka and Swing’s espresso. Looking for snacks, too? Don’t miss the Moroccan taquitos — filled with chicken and pine nuts and served with harissa salsa — and stir-fried okra and broccolini.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

Also featured in:

Upstairs Rooftop at The Morrow

Copy Link

At this NoMa rooftop bar, guests will find a sprawling outdoor terrace, panoramic D.C. views reaching as far as RFK Stadium, and a nitro espresso martini on tap. One unexpected twist? The inclusion of lavender with the otherwise classic recipe. Vesper, a moody and intimate 11th-floor lounge with live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and caviar service is set to open soon.

222 M St NE Suite 1201, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 280-2288
(202) 280-2288

L'Avant-Garde

Copy Link

Ambiance is everything at this Parisian-inspired restaurant tucked inside a converted Georgetown rowhouse. The dim amber lighting and wood-burning fireplaces create a romantic, moody atmosphere and that same vibe is reflected in the house espresso martini. I Said Enough ($20) combines popcorn washed Cirrus vodka, espresso, Mr. Black cold brew, and salted caramel. The end result is a decadent yet drinkable cocktail with a subtle butterscotch flavor — in other words, it could definitely double as dessert.

2915 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 652-1855
(202) 652-1855

Also featured in:

Parlour Victoria

Copy Link

The newly opened Parlour Victoria adjacent to Moxy Hotel is stretched across two bars on both levels of a historic 19th-century townhouse. In addition to an impressive raw bar and weekend brunch, guests can choose between the “Excelsior” ($22) — made with cask-strength rye whiskey, vermouth, cherry eau-de-vie, coffee and hazelnut liqueurs — and a classic espresso martini, which is also available in decaf format.

1011 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(771) 999-3900
(771) 999-3900

Also featured in:

Michele’s

Copy Link

Chef Matt Baker’s chic lobby-level restaurant in downtown’s Eaton hotel is the spot to sip a caffeinated concoction made with Maggie’s Farm spiced rum and falernum, St. Elizabeth all-spice dram, oat milk, and cinnamon vanilla ($16).

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 758-0895
(202) 758-0895

Also featured in:

Yardbird Table & Bar

Copy Link

Buttermilk biscuits and thick-battered fried chicken brined for 27 hours have put Yardbird on the map, but this restaurant delivers more than reliable Southern-inspired staples. Take, for instance, the house espresso martini ($16) crafted from fresh espresso (decaf or regular), Tito’s vodka, Kahlua, and crème de cacao. Pro tip: The drink pairs perfectly with the banana pudding cheesecake for dessert (pictured).

901 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 333-2450
(202) 333-2450

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Bar Chinois

Copy Link

Mt. Vernon Triangle’s industrial-chic hotspot for drinks and dumplings has an off-menu espresso martini made with Lavazza espresso, angostura bitters, simple, and vodka of choice ($13-$15).

455 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 838-9633
(202) 838-9633
An artistic espresso martini
Bar Chinois sends out an off-menu espresso martini
Bar Chinois

Also featured in:

Café Riggs

Copy Link

Housed in the ground floor of the opulent Riggs hotel, Penn Quarter’s Café Riggs serves a robust all-day menu in an elegant European environment. The nitro espresso martini ($21) is served on tap using espresso, Ketel One vodka, and Mr. Black coffee liquor. On “Martini Monday,” they’re priced at $16 each.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
(202) 788-2800

Also featured in:

Smoke & Mirrors

Copy Link

For the perfect sunset view, head to Navy Yard’s Smoke and Mirrors atop the AC Hotel, which boasts clear vistas of the Capitol. To satisfy caffeine cravings, go for the espresso martini ($19) composed of homemade coffee cordial, orange, vanilla, and guests’ choice of tequila (Ilegal Joven or Altos Blanco) or vodka (Grey Goose).

867 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 984-2474
(202) 984-2474

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Seven Reasons

2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

The trendy Latin American restaurant on 14th Street NW sends out a stellar — albeit pricey — pick-me-up from its leafy 12-seat bar featuring Grey Goose vodka, Faretti Biscotti, J. Rieger’s coffee amaro, and espresso ($18). It’s last call for the 4-year-old location, which will relocate to CityCenter DC in the coming months.

2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 417-8563
(202) 417-8563
An espresso martini on a wood table
The after-dinner cocktail at Seven Reasons
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

The Imperial

2001 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Adams Morgan’s polished bar makes its espresso martini with Tito’s vodka, St. George Nola, fresh espresso, and simple syrup. The $16 drink is $4 less during its Wednesday to Friday happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2001 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 299-0334
(202) 299-0334
A glass coupe filled with espresso and vodka
The Imperial’s elegant espresso martini
The Imperial

Service Bar DC

926-928 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The mixologists at Shaw’s award-winning cocktail bar go with vodka, 99-percent bittersweet chocolate, double brew nitro coffee, coconut, and Don Ciccio Concerto coffee liqueur ($16).

926-928 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 462-7232
(202) 462-7232
An espresso martini made on a metal bar
Service Bar’s espresso martini
Service Bar

The Royal

501 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

The breezy cafe’s espresso martini showcases the team’s coffee-making skills. Freshly-pulled Counter Culture espresso joins forces with vodka, Borghetti Cafe liqueur, and sugar ($16). Its coffee cocktail selection also includes a hot Latin carajillo with Licor 43.

501 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 332-7777
(202) 332-7777
An espresso martini in front of leafy plants
The Royal’s all-day espresso martini
The Royal

The Red Hen

1822 1st St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Bloomingdale’s treasured Italian restaurant makes a mean espresso martini with D.C.’s Civic vodka, cold brew, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, caffe amaro, and simple syrup ($14).

1822 1st St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-3021
(202) 525-3021
A frothy espresso martini
Red Hen’s frothy espresso martini
Red Hen

Jane Jane

1705 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

This adorable 14th Street NW bar is a must for cocktail enthusiasts, and the espresso martini ($15) doesn’t disappoint. Its classic recipe combines vodka, coffee liqueur, and cold brew — which pairs surprisingly well with the complimentary cheese crackers.

1705 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 481-2166
(202) 481-2166

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

It should come as no surprise that this D.C. institution makes a mean espresso martini ($16). The popular brassiere uses fresh espresso (decaf or regular), Tito’s vodka, Caffè Amaro, and Nux Alpina walnut liqueur. Add an order of pomme frites for a winning combination every time.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

The Bib Gourmand-designated cafe in Dupont Circle credits the espresso martini with putting it on the map when it opened in 2019. The stylish spot’s consistent best seller ($17) starts with local beans from Bump ‘n Grind brewed in its snazzy Slayer espresso machine. Vodka, vanilla, and chocolate join Borsci, Galliano, and organic ghee for a silky-smooth texture, finished with a generous amount of chocolate shavings.

1306 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 733-7143
(202) 733-7143
Hawkeye Johnson/Residents

Eighteenth Street Lounge

1230 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Eater DC’s 2022 Bar of the Year in Blagden Alley hits the mark with its espresso martini. The Havana 3AM showcases Skyy vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, espresso, and sugar. Happy hour from Wednesday to Sunday (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) shaves $4 off the caffeinated coupe, joined by $8 prosecco and $7 sangria.

1230 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

At this relaxed Mt. Vernon Square restaurant, the house espresso martini ($13) is made with guests’ preferred vodka and Swing’s espresso. Looking for snacks, too? Don’t miss the Moroccan taquitos — filled with chicken and pine nuts and served with harissa salsa — and stir-fried okra and broccolini.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

Upstairs Rooftop at The Morrow

222 M St NE Suite 1201, Washington, DC 20002

At this NoMa rooftop bar, guests will find a sprawling outdoor terrace, panoramic D.C. views reaching as far as RFK Stadium, and a nitro espresso martini on tap. One unexpected twist? The inclusion of lavender with the otherwise classic recipe. Vesper, a moody and intimate 11th-floor lounge with live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and caviar service is set to open soon.

222 M St NE Suite 1201, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 280-2288
(202) 280-2288

L'Avant-Garde

2915 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Ambiance is everything at this Parisian-inspired restaurant tucked inside a converted Georgetown rowhouse. The dim amber lighting and wood-burning fireplaces create a romantic, moody atmosphere and that same vibe is reflected in the house espresso martini. I Said Enough ($20) combines popcorn washed Cirrus vodka, espresso, Mr. Black cold brew, and salted caramel. The end result is a decadent yet drinkable cocktail with a subtle butterscotch flavor — in other words, it could definitely double as dessert.

2915 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 652-1855
(202) 652-1855

Parlour Victoria

1011 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The newly opened Parlour Victoria adjacent to Moxy Hotel is stretched across two bars on both levels of a historic 19th-century townhouse. In addition to an impressive raw bar and weekend brunch, guests can choose between the “Excelsior” ($22) — made with cask-strength rye whiskey, vermouth, cherry eau-de-vie, coffee and hazelnut liqueurs — and a classic espresso martini, which is also available in decaf format.

1011 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(771) 999-3900
(771) 999-3900

Michele’s

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Chef Matt Baker’s chic lobby-level restaurant in downtown’s Eaton hotel is the spot to sip a caffeinated concoction made with Maggie’s Farm spiced rum and falernum, St. Elizabeth all-spice dram, oat milk, and cinnamon vanilla ($16).

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 758-0895
(202) 758-0895

Yardbird Table & Bar

901 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Buttermilk biscuits and thick-battered fried chicken brined for 27 hours have put Yardbird on the map, but this restaurant delivers more than reliable Southern-inspired staples. Take, for instance, the house espresso martini ($16) crafted from fresh espresso (decaf or regular), Tito’s vodka, Kahlua, and crème de cacao. Pro tip: The drink pairs perfectly with the banana pudding cheesecake for dessert (pictured).

901 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 333-2450
(202) 333-2450

Related Maps

Bar Chinois

455 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Mt. Vernon Triangle’s industrial-chic hotspot for drinks and dumplings has an off-menu espresso martini made with Lavazza espresso, angostura bitters, simple, and vodka of choice ($13-$15).

455 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 838-9633
(202) 838-9633
An artistic espresso martini
Bar Chinois sends out an off-menu espresso martini
Bar Chinois

Café Riggs

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Housed in the ground floor of the opulent Riggs hotel, Penn Quarter’s Café Riggs serves a robust all-day menu in an elegant European environment. The nitro espresso martini ($21) is served on tap using espresso, Ketel One vodka, and Mr. Black coffee liquor. On “Martini Monday,” they’re priced at $16 each.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
(202) 788-2800

Smoke & Mirrors

867 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

For the perfect sunset view, head to Navy Yard’s Smoke and Mirrors atop the AC Hotel, which boasts clear vistas of the Capitol. To satisfy caffeine cravings, go for the espresso martini ($19) composed of homemade coffee cordial, orange, vanilla, and guests’ choice of tequila (Ilegal Joven or Altos Blanco) or vodka (Grey Goose).

867 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 984-2474
(202) 984-2474

Related Maps