Share All sharing options for: 18 Espresso Martinis to Try in D.C. Right Now

Orders keep flowing in for the ever-popular espresso martini at D.C. bars, with no signs of slowing down any time soon. Last year, Eater sister site Punch did a deep dive on the timeless cocktail’s nationwide revival, noting its versatility at brunch, before dinner, or for dessert to stay alert and awake through last call.

Around D.C., bartenders often tinker with recipes that go beyond the traditional combo of vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. Modernized versions of this century loop in fresh chocolate shavings, hazelnut and walnut liqueurs, and more unexpected ingredients. Mr. Black, an intensely flavored Australian cold brew coffee liqueur, is the caffeine component of choice at several local bars. For those seeking a decaf version, places like Parlour Victoria and Le Diplomate have you covered.

While there’s no shortage of well-executed espresso martinis around D.C., here are 18 recommendations to consider right now.