Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food Around D.C.

From turo turos with basic adobo and pancit to fancier options for lechon, lumpia, sisig, and all the ube pastries

The District, Maryland, and Virginia have long fostered a thriving Filipino community who could get their fix of lumpia (skinny egg rolls) and lechon kawali (crispy pork belly) from diners and turo turos — steam table buffets where customers order by pointing at hot trays of noodle-based pancit and chicken adobo.

Today around D.C. there’s a bigger variety of sit-down or takeaway Filipino fare than ever before, thanks to more pop-ups turning into long-term fixtures. That includes Filipino chef Paolo Dungca’s extended collaboration with Supreme Barbeque in Annandale and Balangay out of Bullfrog Bagels on H Street NE. And Filipino chef Jerome Grant’s roving, American-style Mahal BBQ is currently taking catering orders for the holidays.

For great grab-and-go options, turn to reliable grocers like Filipino Global Supermarket in Falls Church and Manila Oriental Market in Springfield.