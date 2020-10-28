The District, Maryland, and Virginia have long fostered a thriving Filipino community who could get their fix of lumpia (skinny egg rolls) and lechon kawali (crispy pork belly) from diners and turo turos — steam table buffets where customers order by pointing at hot trays of noodle-based pancit and chicken adobo.
Today around D.C. there’s a bigger variety of sit-down or takeaway Filipino fare than ever before, thanks to more pop-ups turning into long-term fixtures. That includes Filipino chef Paolo Dungca’s extended collaboration with Supreme Barbeque in Annandale and Balangay out of Bullfrog Bagels on H Street NE. And Filipino chef Jerome Grant’s roving, American-style Mahal BBQ is currently taking catering orders for the holidays.
For great grab-and-go options, turn to reliable grocers like Filipino Global Supermarket in Falls Church and Manila Oriental Market in Springfield.Read More
