 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat and Drink on H Street

Where to Find Standout Sushi Around D.C.

14 Places to Dine Solo Around D.C.

More in Washington DC See more maps
The French onion soup on the lunch menu at Cafe du Parc.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Where to Find Fabulous French Onion Soup in D.C.

These restaurants do the melty dish justice

by Vinciane Ngomsi and Tim Ebner Updated
View as Map
The French onion soup on the lunch menu at Cafe du Parc.
| Rey Lopez/Eater DC
by Vinciane Ngomsi and Tim Ebner Updated

Maybe it’s the beef broth, croutons, or gloriously gooey cheese, but there’s something extremely satisfying and comforting about a giant bowl of French onion soup.

Come winter, D.C.’s French-influenced restaurants and brasseries especially turn their attention to serving stock that’s filled with onions and finished with a crust of soft melted cheese.

While plenty of D.C. restaurants offer the ubiquitous order, a few stand out of the pack. Here are 17 places to dig into a perfect bowl of French onion soup.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

L'Auberge Chez Francois

Copy Link

While it’s a trek across the Potomac River and through the woods, L’Auberge offers a dining experience unlike any other. The French farmhouse-styled mainstay has been in service for more than 60 years under the guidance of chef Jacques Haeringer and his father. The menu offers a la carte and multi-course options, but always order the French onion soup as a starter or pairing dish.

332 Springvale Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066
(703) 759-3800
(703) 759-3800
chef-haeringer
L’Auberge Chez Francois chef Jacques Haeringer
Tim Ebner/Eater DC

Also featured in:

Primrose

Copy Link

For a vegetarian French onion soup, head to this Brookland wine bar and bistro. Each bowl arrives piping hot, and rather than beef stock, Primrose’s recipe calls for a mushroom-umami broth topped with melted gruyère cheese ($10).

3000 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20017
(202) 248-4558
(202) 248-4558
A look inside Primrose Primrose/official photo

Also featured in:

Bistrot Du Coin

Copy Link

Over the past two decades, Bistro Du Coin has risen as the go-to brasserie for Dupont Circle neighbors and French expats alike. Its Gratinée des Halles, or French onion soup, goes for $12.95 and pairs nicely with escargot or pâté.

1738 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 234-6969
(202) 234-6969

Also featured in:

Le Diplomate

Copy Link

Whether it’s a weekend brunch, mid-day lunch, or late dinner, restaurateur Stephen Starr’s popular all-day brasserie always puts a French onion soup special on the menu. The $13 order is great for dipping with the complimentary bread.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333
Le Diplomate/official photo

Also featured in:

Duck Duck Goose (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

The cozy Dupont eatery’s French onion soup is simple on its own for $17, but diners can add duck confit for an additional $6.

2100 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 450-1591
(202) 450-1591

Also featured in:

Lutèce by Bonaparte

Copy Link

Chef Martin Senoville recently retooled the Georgetown classic that was once Cafe Bonaparte. Now Lutèce by Bonaparte, the revamp features French comfort foods like a vegetarian French onion soup for $10.

1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-8830
(202) 333-8830
Channing Foster/Lutèce by Bonaparte

Brasserie Liberté

Copy Link

This new Georgetown brasserie has a French onion soup made from a beef-mushroom broth and topped with emmental (Swiss) cheese for $12.95. Chef Jaryd Hearn says his recipe took three months to perfect.

3251 Prospect St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 878-8404
(202) 878-8404
Brasserie Liberté/official photo

Also featured in:

Ellington Park Bistro

Copy Link

Located in the recently renovated St. Gregory Hotel in Dupont, veteran Chef Frank Morales serves his French onion soup with garlicky toast points and gruyere. 

2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 530-3608
(202) 530-3608

Also featured in:

Le Clou

Copy Link

Found inside The Morrow Hotel in NoMa, chef Nicholas Stefanelli serves his soupe à l’oignon with comte, gruyère, sherry, and a baguette ($14).

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 742-9777
(202) 742-9777

Also featured in:

La Chaumiere

Copy Link

Want to escape the D.C. rush? Enter M Street NW mainstay La Chaumiere, which feels like a lodge in Alsace, France. Try to book a table near the fireplace and order baked onion soup, the cozy restaurant’s signature dish ($9).

2813 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 338-1784
(202) 338-1784
La Chaumiere/official photo

Also featured in:

La Bise

Copy Link

For $15, La Bise presents its French onion soup with a baguette and gruyère cheese.

800 Connecticut Ave NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 463-8700
(202) 463-8700

Also featured in:

Café Riggs

Copy Link

Cafe Riggs just debuted a new French onion soup on the menu, and it features bits of croutons and hot, melted comte cheese ($15).

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
(202) 788-2800

Also featured in:

Café du Parc

Copy Link

French onion soup is one of the best sellers on the lunch and dinner menus at the Willard’s Cafe du Parc. The order comes with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and toasted croutons ($14).

1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 942-7000
(202) 942-7000
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

Bistro Bis

Copy Link

Near Union Station on the Senate side of Capitol Hill, chances are they’ll be a politician also enjoying a warm bowl of caramelized onion soup, sourdough croûton, and gruyère cheese ($16.50).

15 E St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 661-2700
(202) 661-2700

Also featured in:

Central Michel Richard

Copy Link

Chef Nick Johnson has carefully updated the menu at Michel Richard’s Central on Pennsylvania Avenue with French-influenced dishes, but he hasn’t made any changes to the French onion soup. The reliable order calls for a miso stock with melted gruyère and provolone cheese.

1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 626-0015
(202) 626-0015

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Parc de Ville

Copy Link

The Hilton brothers’ lively brasserie in Merrifield’s Mosaic District centers around classic French fare, which calls for onion soup, along with omelets, steak frites, and croque madame. Their Georgetown staple Chez Billy Sud is currently undergoing a renovation and will resurface in the spring (its attached wine bar is open, however).

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA 22031
(703) 663-8931
(703) 663-8931
Parc de Ville’s menu items Mykl Wu/Parc de Ville

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

L'Auberge Chez Francois

332 Springvale Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066

While it’s a trek across the Potomac River and through the woods, L’Auberge offers a dining experience unlike any other. The French farmhouse-styled mainstay has been in service for more than 60 years under the guidance of chef Jacques Haeringer and his father. The menu offers a la carte and multi-course options, but always order the French onion soup as a starter or pairing dish.

332 Springvale Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066
(703) 759-3800
(703) 759-3800
chef-haeringer
L’Auberge Chez Francois chef Jacques Haeringer
Tim Ebner/Eater DC

Primrose

3000 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20017

For a vegetarian French onion soup, head to this Brookland wine bar and bistro. Each bowl arrives piping hot, and rather than beef stock, Primrose’s recipe calls for a mushroom-umami broth topped with melted gruyère cheese ($10).

3000 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20017
(202) 248-4558
(202) 248-4558
A look inside Primrose Primrose/official photo

Bistrot Du Coin

1738 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009

Over the past two decades, Bistro Du Coin has risen as the go-to brasserie for Dupont Circle neighbors and French expats alike. Its Gratinée des Halles, or French onion soup, goes for $12.95 and pairs nicely with escargot or pâté.

1738 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 234-6969
(202) 234-6969

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Whether it’s a weekend brunch, mid-day lunch, or late dinner, restaurateur Stephen Starr’s popular all-day brasserie always puts a French onion soup special on the menu. The $13 order is great for dipping with the complimentary bread.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333
Le Diplomate/official photo

Duck Duck Goose (Multiple locations)

2100 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037

The cozy Dupont eatery’s French onion soup is simple on its own for $17, but diners can add duck confit for an additional $6.

2100 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 450-1591
(202) 450-1591

Lutèce by Bonaparte

1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

Chef Martin Senoville recently retooled the Georgetown classic that was once Cafe Bonaparte. Now Lutèce by Bonaparte, the revamp features French comfort foods like a vegetarian French onion soup for $10.

1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-8830
(202) 333-8830
Channing Foster/Lutèce by Bonaparte

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St NW, Washington, DC 20007

This new Georgetown brasserie has a French onion soup made from a beef-mushroom broth and topped with emmental (Swiss) cheese for $12.95. Chef Jaryd Hearn says his recipe took three months to perfect.

3251 Prospect St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 878-8404
(202) 878-8404
Brasserie Liberté/official photo

Ellington Park Bistro

2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Located in the recently renovated St. Gregory Hotel in Dupont, veteran Chef Frank Morales serves his French onion soup with garlicky toast points and gruyere. 

2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 530-3608
(202) 530-3608

Le Clou

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Found inside The Morrow Hotel in NoMa, chef Nicholas Stefanelli serves his soupe à l’oignon with comte, gruyère, sherry, and a baguette ($14).

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 742-9777
(202) 742-9777

La Chaumiere

2813 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Want to escape the D.C. rush? Enter M Street NW mainstay La Chaumiere, which feels like a lodge in Alsace, France. Try to book a table near the fireplace and order baked onion soup, the cozy restaurant’s signature dish ($9).

2813 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 338-1784
(202) 338-1784
La Chaumiere/official photo

La Bise

800 Connecticut Ave NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006

For $15, La Bise presents its French onion soup with a baguette and gruyère cheese.

800 Connecticut Ave NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 463-8700
(202) 463-8700

Café Riggs

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Cafe Riggs just debuted a new French onion soup on the menu, and it features bits of croutons and hot, melted comte cheese ($15).

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
(202) 788-2800

Café du Parc

1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004

French onion soup is one of the best sellers on the lunch and dinner menus at the Willard’s Cafe du Parc. The order comes with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and toasted croutons ($14).

1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 942-7000
(202) 942-7000
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Bistro Bis

15 E St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Near Union Station on the Senate side of Capitol Hill, chances are they’ll be a politician also enjoying a warm bowl of caramelized onion soup, sourdough croûton, and gruyère cheese ($16.50).

15 E St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 661-2700
(202) 661-2700

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004

Chef Nick Johnson has carefully updated the menu at Michel Richard’s Central on Pennsylvania Avenue with French-influenced dishes, but he hasn’t made any changes to the French onion soup. The reliable order calls for a miso stock with melted gruyère and provolone cheese.

1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 626-0015
(202) 626-0015

Related Maps

Parc de Ville

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA 22031

The Hilton brothers’ lively brasserie in Merrifield’s Mosaic District centers around classic French fare, which calls for onion soup, along with omelets, steak frites, and croque madame. Their Georgetown staple Chez Billy Sud is currently undergoing a renovation and will resurface in the spring (its attached wine bar is open, however).

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA 22031
(703) 663-8931
(703) 663-8931
Parc de Ville’s menu items Mykl Wu/Parc de Ville

Related Maps