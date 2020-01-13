Where to Find Fabulous French Onion Soup in D.C.

These restaurants do the melty dish justice

Maybe it’s the beef broth, croutons, or gloriously gooey cheese, but there’s something extremely satisfying and comforting about a giant bowl of French onion soup.

Come winter, D.C.’s French-influenced restaurants and brasseries especially turn their attention to serving stock that’s filled with onions and finished with a crust of soft melted cheese.

While plenty of D.C. restaurants offer the ubiquitous order, a few stand out of the pack. Here are 17 places to dig into a perfect bowl of French onion soup.