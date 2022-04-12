Where to Find Fantastic French Food in D.C.

There’s no shortage of international cuisine in D.C., and residents can find a French restaurant in just about every neighborhood. Some are nationally recognized while others are familiar to locals only, but all serve fare commonly spotted in bakeries and bistros across France.

If a trip overseas isn’t on the calendar yet, consider visiting one of the following 18 destinations to satisfy cravings in the meantime. The steak frites, escargot, or creme brulee won’t come with a picturesque view of the Eiffel Tower or the charming countryside of Provence, but the temptation to browse flights might be the perfect post-meal activity.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.