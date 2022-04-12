Where to Find Fantastic French Food in D.C.

There’s no shortage of international cuisine in D.C., and residents can find a French restaurant in just about every neighborhood. Some are nationally recognized while others are familiar to locals only, but all serve fare commonly spotted in bakeries and bistros across France. D.C. saw an unprecedented surge of French restaurant openings in the past year, feeding more cravings for Parisian food like never before.

While the steak frites, escargot, or creme brulee won’t come with a picturesque view of the Eiffel Tower or the charming countryside of Provence, the following picks offer a fine taste of France right here in D.C.

Celebrate Bastille Day, France’s national holiday (Friday, July 14), with these planned festivities around town.