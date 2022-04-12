 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A leafy salad in a white bowl next to a Vogue magazine
A roasted and pickled beet salad with walnut vinaigrette at Bistro du Jour.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Where to Find Fantastic French Food in D.C.

Casual to fancy destinations for delicate croissants, escargot, gooey croque-madame, and other Parisian favorites

by Vinciane Ngomsi and Tierney Plumb Updated
A roasted and pickled beet salad with walnut vinaigrette at Bistro du Jour.
| Rey Lopez/Eater DC
by Vinciane Ngomsi and Tierney Plumb Updated

There’s no shortage of international cuisine in D.C., and residents can find a French restaurant in just about every neighborhood. Some are nationally recognized while others are familiar to locals only, but all serve fare commonly spotted in bakeries and bistros across France. D.C. saw an unprecedented surge of French restaurant openings in the past year, feeding more cravings for Parisian food like never before.

While the steak frites, escargot, or creme brulee won’t come with a picturesque view of the Eiffel Tower or the charming countryside of Provence, the following picks offer a fine taste of France right here in D.C.

Celebrate Bastille Day, France’s national holiday (Friday, July 14), with these planned festivities around town.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

L'Auberge Chez Francois

Culinary pioneer François Haeringer brought a taste of his native Alsatian countryside to D.C. way back in the 1950s. His sons keep his spirit alive at the cherished Falls Church inn that’s filled with family heirlooms and murals of Haeringer’s birthplace in France. The restaurant remains most famous for its hot souffle, along with lobster bisque and delicacies like snails plucked from Burgundy vineyards. Arrive early for a cocktail from the downstairs bar or take a stroll around the six-acre property’s gorgeous gardens. A tasting menu option starts at $97.

332 Springvale Rd, Great Falls, VA 22066
The dining room at L’Auberge Chez Francois
The dining room at L’Auberge Chez Francois.
L’Auberge Chez Francois/Facebook

Le Chat Noir

Friendship Height dwellers have been flocking to Le Chat Noir since 2005, and have no plans of stopping anytime soon. The spread offers everything from modest plates of quiche, sandwiches and salads to more gluttonous entrees like grilled pork tenderloin, duck confit, and boeuf Bourguignon.

4907 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016
(202) 244-2044
(202) 244-2044

Bistrot Du Coin

Owners Yannis Felix and Michel Verdon have been keeping hungry Washingtonians full for nearly 20 years. Dupont Circle might have undergone plenty of changes since the early 2000s, but the plentiful menu of beef, chicken, mussels, and more continue to make Bistrot Du Coin a sought-after spot.

1738 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 234-6969
(202) 234-6969

Le Diplomate

This bustling 14th Street brasserie is known as a power dining destination for Washington’s political set. But it’s also an everyday stop where visitors can walk in and grab a baguette to go. Le Diplomate’s doors open promptly at noon (and 9:30 a.m. on weekends) and stay open until as late as midnight for French onion soup, foie gras, cheeseburgers, steak frites, and featured specials every day of the week.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333

Lutèce.

This cozy bistro in historic Georgetown is the perfect backdrop for a leisurely brunch. Find universal favorites like steak tartare, crispy duck terrine and pain perdu, an elevated version of French toast. Brunch cocktails and mocktails are also aplenty.

1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-8830
(202) 333-8830

Convivial

Chef/owner Cedric Maupillier’s Shaw staple has maintained a loyal following since 2015, thanks to plates reminiscent of what restaurants would serve in the French towns where Maupillier was raised. For those experiencing French fare for the first time, steak frites, roasted half chicken (poulet roti), and steamed mussels with a white wine and garlic sauce are all fine choices.

801 O St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-2870
(202) 525-2870

Brasserie Liberté

Wrap up a day of shopping in Georgetown with dinner at Brasserie Liberté. Start off with a hearty bowl of French onion soup before diving into the seared salmon with vegetables or boeuf Bourguignon. Finish the meal with either creme brulee or charcuterie.

3251 Prospect St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 878-8404
(202) 878-8404
Tables and chairs inside Brasserie Liberté Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Ellington Park Bistro

The West End’s St. Gregory Hotel welcomed an elegant European bistro in November honoring D.C. music legend Duke Ellington, whose namesake park sits across the street. The 90-seat dining room opened with French onion soup, oven-roasted escargot swimming in absinthe butter, beef tartare mixed with caper berries and piccalilli, charcuterie and cheese boards, and rotating crudo with grapefruit and shiso. Veteran D.C. chef Frank Morales formerly cooked at downtown power spot Oval Room (now La Bise) and Alexandria’s modern American eatery Rustico.

2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 888-2899
(202) 888-2899
Onion tempura-topped New York strip is bathed in cognac-green peppercorn sauce on a bed of garlicky spinach at Ellington Park Bistro. 
Ellington Park Bistro

Le Clou

Nick Stefanelli capitalized on his classically-trained French training to open Le Clou, located inside NoMa’s The Morrow Hotel. For diners desiring to really lean into the France’s eclectic fare, splurge on mains like escargot, grenouilles (frog legs with Parisian gnocchi), and braised local rabbit accompanied with a light stew cooked in a creamy, white sauce.

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 742-9777
(202) 742-9777

La Chaumiere

Recognized with a Rammys Honorary Milestone Award in 2021, La Chaumiere celebrates the luxury of French cuisine in a modest fashion. Traditional plates include grilled medallions of beef tenderloin with a bordelaise sauce, sauteed sea scallops with garlic and tomatoes, and for a sweet treat, fresh fruit tart, sorbet or profiteroles: pastry puffs stuffed with vanilla ice cream and topped with runny chocolate sauce. The decades-old restaurant just changed hands but vows to remain largely unchanged.

2813 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 338-1784
(202) 338-1784
Fish on a white plate with silver utensils
Dover sole at La Chaumiere.
La Chaumiere

L'Avant-Garde

The team behind Georgetown’s acclaimed cocktail bar L’Annexe added a sophisticated, 100-seat brasserie next door in December that pays homage to Parisian nightlife with foie gras beignets, John Dory, classic French roast chicken with frites, and a parade of bubbly Bellinis. Renowned French chef Gilles Epié — the youngest chef to receive a Michelin star at age 22 (in 1980 at Le Pavillon des Princes) — was most recently at the helm of the five-star Turtle Bay Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, and the former Montage Beverly Hills before that.

2915 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 652-1855
(202) 652-1855

Petite Cerise

Chef Jeremiah Langhorne and partner Alex Zink, the duo behind Michelin-starred sensation the Dabney, expanded nearby with the opening of a French cafe-meets-bistro in March. The bright corner newcomer exudes a low-key elegance with plenty of French influences across its 90-seat space and morning-to-night menus. Start the day at the coffee bar with traditional French pastries like croissants, canelés, and pains au chocolat. As the day goes on, opt for an endive salad with smoked pig ears; scallops, white asparagus, and sauce barigoule; and potato-crusted snapper. Baguettes hail from Maryland’s breakout bakery Manifest Bread.

1027 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 977-4550
(202) 977-4550
Poisson ‘À La John Haywood’ at Petite Cerise. 
Scott Suchman

Chez Billy Sud

Copy Link

Exposed brick, a cobblestone patio, and cushy fireplace elicits the feeling of walking into a neighborhood favorite in the French countryside that recently resurfaced after a months-long makeover. Indulge on steak tartare, potato-crusted salmon and croque-madame. Wash it down with beer, mocktails, wine and specialty gin, rum and scotch-based cocktails.

1039 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 965-2606
(202) 965-2606

Marcel's by Robert Wiedmaier

Restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier’s longstanding flagship near the Kennedy Center continues to impress locals with fixed-price menus celebrating French-Belgian cuisine. Highlights include filet mignon tartare, ricotta and artichoke tortellini, and goat cheese mousse studded with beets. The fine-dining standby is also home to one of the widest Champagne-and-caviar selections in the city. A new patio happy hour offers discounts on wines by the glass, cocktails, and bites.

2401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 296-1166
(202) 296-1166

Opaline Bar and Brasserie

Following an extensive interior and menu makeover, Sofitel’s newly revamped French bistro revived service in March with its original chef Kevin Lalli back in charge. Butternut squash agnolotti, P.E.I. mussels, endive salads, and duck fat potatoes join daily specials like roasted half chicken, cassoulet, braised short ribs, lobster risotto, and beef Bourguignon.

806 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 730-8800
(202) 730-8800
Hand-cut steak tartare with malt vinegar, onions, and crostini.
byjacquiphoto

La Bise

Located just steps from The White House, La Bise occupies the space formerly held by The Oval Room for 28 years. Owner Ashok Bajaj recently tapped executive chef Michael Fusano, who features dishes that aren’t pompous but instead display the greatest hits of French food. Start dinner with beef tartare, Spanish octopus or Berkshire pork belly. Delectable mains include cassoulet, coq a vin and Parisian gnocchi, which arrive loaded with foraged mushrooms, toasted pistachios and golden raisins.

800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 463-8700
(202) 463-8700

Central Michel Richard

A stone’s throw from the Ford’s Theatre, Central Michel Richard calls itself “an American bistro with a French accent.” That certainly reflects on the menu. Versatile entrees include ahi tuna burger, fried chicken, and mussels with frites, all served in a chic, wood-framed setting.

1001 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 626-0015
(202) 626-0015

Bistro Cacao

Capitol Hill’s residential French restaurant boasts an array of plates for every palate. Feast on French onion soup, mussels in white wine and for larger entrées, beef wellington, pan seared duck breast and mushroom ravioli tossed in a parmesan cream sauce.

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 546-4737
(202) 546-4737

Bistro du Jour

The casual French bistro at the Wharf easily draws crowds thanks to both its picturesque waterfront location and meticulously decorated interior that evokes Parisian vibes. Before diving into the quiche Florentine or coq au vin over a Kir Royale cocktail, start with the macaron au foie. A raspberry macaron, chicken liver mousse, and fig jam combine for a salty-and-sweet experience sure to entice taste buds.

99 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 984-7400
(202) 984-7400
Duck leg in a white bowl
Daily dinner at Bistro du Jour brings confit de canard to the table (duck leg, parsley breadcrumbs, green lentils, and red wine-shallots). 
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

2941 Restaurant

Come to 2941 for chef Bertrand Chemel’s mushroom potato gnocchi and braised lamb, and stay for the peaceful views of waterfalls and a koi pond.

2941 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 270-1500
(703) 270-1500

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

The Alexandria mainstay from chefs Christophe and Michelle Poteaux relies on seasonal and local ingredients. The menu is subject to change, but current can’t-miss selections on the dinner menu include Atlantic sea scallops with a lemon and pea risotto, and duck breast slathered in a Grand Marnier sauce. Save room for dessert, which includes profiteroles, chocolate pot du creme, ice creams, and sorbets.

606 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 519-3776
(703) 519-3776

Josephine

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s first French brasserie popped open in June, bringing Old Town a hot new spot for martini service, escargots, beef Bourguignon, and big bottles of bubbly.

Executive chef Matt Cockrell pays extra attention to his pates, terrines, and classics like French onion soup, skillets of mussels, and creations like a seared red drum with tomato concasse, eggplant, olives, herbs de provence, and squid ink beurre blanc. The three-level space with room for 220 offers plenty of cozy nooks to dine and drink, with a Champagne bar popping up top on Bastille Day.

109 S St Asaph St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 683-1776
(703) 683-1776
A free-flowing Champagne tower at Josephine. 
Rey Lopez/Leading DC

Patty O’s Cafe

For elegant French fare in Virginia’s countryside, consider making the drive to Patrick O’Connell’s charming, all-day destination for flaky croissants, Pernod-perfumed escargot, calvados-spiked French onion soup, and half roast chicken with Grand Marnier-glazed carrots. The versatile sidewalk cafe, bakery, bar, and cozy dining room sits a short walk from O’Connell’s legendary The Inn at Little Washington, the D.C. area’s only restaurant with three Michelin stars that’s known for its show-stopping tasting menus.

389 Main St, Washington, VA 22747
(540) 675-3801
(540) 675-3801
Parisian pastries on a white marble table
Delicate Parisian pastries at rural Virginia’s months-old Patty O’s Cafe.
Greg Powers for Patty O’s

Related Maps