The classic grilled cheese at Stoney’s in Logan Circle.
Stoney’s

Where to Find Gloriously Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in D.C.

A guide to the meltiest, stretchiest handhelds around

by Vinciane Ngomsi, Tierney Plumb, and Tim Ebner Updated
The classic grilled cheese at Stoney’s in Logan Circle.
| Stoney’s
by Vinciane Ngomsi, Tierney Plumb, and Tim Ebner Updated

Grilled cheese is an elementary dish that most at-home cooks can prepare. But it takes a special touch to transform the familiar comfort food into a must-have menu item. At these restaurants, grilled cheese is more than just cheese and bread — it’s a gourmet treat that’s a must-order no matter the time of day. The warm favorite pairs perfectly with brisk fall weather, especially when the sandwich comes with a side of tomato soup.

Grilled cheese emporiums like downtown’s GCDC and Falls Church’s Spacebar offer a medley of gooey options. Track down local food truck Big Cheese for seasonal specials like blue cheese and fig on multigrain.

Here are 14 grilled cheese sandwiches to track right now.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Ted's Bulletin (Multiple locations)

Call it old fashioned, but the tomato soup paired with grilled cheese at homegrown chain Ted’s Bulletin is a match made in heaven. The “deluxe” option folds in braised short rib and mac and cheese ($17.89).

1818 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 265-8337
(202) 265-8337
Grilled cheese and tomato soup at Ted’s Bulletin.
Ted’s Bulletin/Facebook

Cork Wine Bar & Market

The wine bar’s relocated 14th Street NW digs has a grilled cheese built with a curated selection of artisanal cheese and tomato-onion jam on award-winning Bread Furst bread ($13).

1805 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 265-2675
(202) 265-2675

Get up close and personal on #grilledcheesesandwich night @corkdc. Try the #bluecheese, #comte and #bacon with #roastedshallot comfit. #corkdc #dceats

Posted by Cork Wine Bar and Market on Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Stoney's on P St.

This no-frills watering hole has a whole grilled cheese sandwich menu starting at $12 that can be customized to suit just about any taste. One of the most popular versions is the “super grilled cheese” featuring tomato, bacon, and onions on challah. For an even heartier option, the “Boss Hog” piles barbecue pork and gouda between sourdough.

1433 P St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 234-1818
(202) 234-1818
The Super Grilled Cheese at Stoney’s.
Stoney’s

Quill at The Jefferson

At the Jefferson’s glamorous bar, opt for Gruyere grilled cheese and roasted tomato soup for a simple meal that doesn’t skimp on indulgence.

1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 448-2300
(202) 448-2300

Immigrant Food at the Planet Word Museum

Immigrant Food just introduced a simple, yet delicious, take on the French classic with Swiss and ham. Guests can ask for the sandwich on naan and choose from additions like cherry tomatoes or bacon to take it up a notch.  

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
(202) 888-0760
The grilled cheese at Immigrant Food.
Immigrant Food

The Best Sandwich Place

The 9-to-5 set flocks to this Franklin Square cafe to start the day with an under-$5 “TBSP” grilled cheese sandwich until 10:30 a.m. After that, patrons can pick their own cheese to built a melty lunchtime creation on sourdough.

1300 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 408-1509
(202) 408-1509

Stable

During brunch, chef David Fritsche’s Swiss-centric menu features fondue grilled cheese on homemade sourdough along with Italian speck, asparagus, and egg ($17).

1324 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 733-4604
(202) 733-4604
The fondue grilled cheese at Stable.
Tim Ebner/Eater DC

District MeltHouse

The delivery-only ghost kitchen from Clyde’s Restaurant Group lives up to its name with a menu full of melty sandwiches stacked high with all sorts of meats and toppings. The $10 three-cheese order unites cheddar, American and muenster between bread.

707 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 349-3700
(202) 349-3700

GCDC

Downtown diners head to this self-styled “grilled cheese bar” for build-your-own creations and a dizzying list of rotating specials. The decadent Carolina BBQ offers a double dose of dairy via cheddar and mac and cheese, joined by a medley of roast pork, jalapenos, and barbecue sauce on white bread.

1730 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 393-4232
(202) 393-4232

Barmini

José Andrés’ elite cocktail den is best known for its inventive and over-the-top beverages, but there’s also bar bites worth trying too. One upscale snack features rectangular strips of grilled cheese featuring gorgonzola, brie, and white cheddar cooked in truffle butter.

501 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 393-4451
(202) 393-4451

Earl's Sandwiches

Arlington’s longtime sandwich staple markets its grilled cheese to both kids and adults. The $5.99 order showcases cheddar and provolone on grilled sourdough, with the option to add proteins and toppings.

2605 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 248-0150
(703) 248-0150

Spacebar

Vegan grilled cheese is an option at this beloved Falls Church eatery, as are dozens of other fillings thanks to the build-your-own menu (starts at $6.50 and increases with each additional topping). Or choose from a dizzying 20 grilled cheese sandwich selections like one stuffed with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, and sharp cheddar on rye.

709 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 992-0777
(703) 992-0777

SER Restaurant

Named after the Mediterranean island where Mahón cheese is made, SER’s lunchtime version of the American classic pairs young Mahón, queso style, with brioche bread ($11). Meat eaters can add a salty bite with bacon for a little extra.

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 746-9822
(703) 746-9822

Cheesetique (Multiple locations)

Around since 2004, this Northern Virginia chain prides itself on cooking with cheeses of all shapes and sizes. A crowd-pleasing favorite is the “Sassy Goat,” a grilled cheese sandwich featuring chèvre, bacon, avocado, roasted tomatoes, and garlic aioli. Add its award-winning side of “Mac ‘N Cheesetique” for $6 extra. The Del Ray original is joined by another locale in Shirlington.

2411 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 706-5300
(703) 706-5300
Grilled pimiento cheese from Cheesetique in Del Ray.
Chris Barber/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Related Maps