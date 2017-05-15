13 Hearty Half-Smokes Around D.C.

Say the word half-smoke, and the first place that typically comes to mind is Ben’s Chili Bowl, the landmark U Street restaurant that’s spent decades dishing out spicy pork and beef sausage links seared on a flat top and served “all the way” with onions, mustard, and chili.

But there plenty of other places to find alternative takes on the iconic dish. From a historic competitor located just across the river to a homegrown sausage maker that simply loves meat, this list has got it covered.

The featured bars and restaurants are not ranked. They are arranged geographically from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.