Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Hot Dogs of All Styles Around D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Hot Dogs of All Styles Around D.C.

First things first: This is not a half-smoke map (for that, click here.) This is not a guide to brats or sausages, either. It’s a list of places to go in the Washington area when a craving hits for a tried-and-true hot dog. That’s not to say these hot dogs are boring, though (in fact, the humble handheld has gotten a lot of hype recently). Flavor inspirations on this map span across regional American styles, with stopovers in Guatemala, Italy, and Korea.

No matter the interpretation, this American classic shines at these 14 destinations for a top dog.