Haute Dogs & Fries serves a top-selling banh mi dog at its Alexandria flagship and new Arlington location.
Haute Dogs & Fries/official photo

Where to Find Hot Dogs of All Styles Around D.C.

From traditional wieners to fancier franks full of international flavors

by Adele Chapin and Travis Mitchell Updated
Haute Dogs & Fries serves a top-selling banh mi dog at its Alexandria flagship and new Arlington location.
| Haute Dogs & Fries/official photo
by Adele Chapin and Travis Mitchell Updated

First things first: This is not a half-smoke map (for that, click here.) This is not a guide to brats or sausages, either. It’s a list of places to go in the Washington area when a craving hits for a tried-and-true hot dog. That’s not to say these hot dogs are boring, though (in fact, the humble handheld has gotten a lot of hype recently). Flavor inspirations on this map span across regional American styles, with stopovers in Guatemala, Italy, and Korea.

No matter the interpretation, this American classic shines at these 14 destinations for a top dog.

Dog Haus - Dogs Sausages Burgers

LA-based gourmet hot dog shop Dog Haus is expanding all over the DMV after opening its first East Coast location in Bethesda in 2018. The latest outpost to open is in Silver Spring, and a Dupont location is in the works along with one in College Park. Served on grilled King’s Hawaiian Rolls, these all-beef hot dogs are dressed up with ingredients like wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, and spicy basil aioli — the toppings for the “Sooo Cali” dog. These biergartens stay open late, until 2 a.m. on the weekends.

933 Ellsworth Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(240) 450-7000
(240) 450-7000
Dog Haus Sooo Cali
Dog Haus Sooo Cali

Catalyst Hot Dog at Denizens Brewing Co. Riverdale Park

New Jersey native and hospitality vet Chris Van Jura pivoted to hot dogs during the pandemic’s turmoil, creating buzz with a mobile vending machine serving both classic and specialty dogs using Maryland’s acclaimed Roseda Farm beef. Specialty hot dogs include the “Lincoln Logs,” a butterflied dog slathered with cream cheese, or the “Nico Sauve” with ketchup, mustard, mayo, and crispy potato sticks. Catalyst Hot Dogs recently landed an outpost at Denizens Brewing in Riverdale Park, featuring even more hot dog varieties like the bacon-wrapped Sonoran Dog nestled on bolillo bread and topped with pinto beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and jalapeño ranch.

4550 Van Buren St, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
(240) 582-6817
(240) 582-6817

Ben's Chili Bowl (Multiple Locations)

D.C.’s half-smoke landmark also serves up traditional hot dogs, too. There’s a jumbo beef dog, a jumbo turkey dog, and a veggie dog at this historic grill on U Street. And all of these can be topped with Ben’s trademark chili, plus mustard and onion.

1213 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-0909
(202) 667-0909

Ivy and Coney

Ketchup is decidedly not an option at this Shaw dive bar, where patrons tend to fall into the Detroit hot dog camp (a Coney dog has beef chili, mustard, and onion) or Chicago dog camp (pickle spear, green relish, mustard, tomato, onion, peppers, and celery salt).

1537 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 670-9489
(202) 670-9489

Ghostburger

This Philly-loving sandwich spot in Shaw is all about Chicago-style dogs this summer, topped the traditional way with relish, peppers, tomato, pickle, mustard, and celery salt. Available for the month of July at the playfully pink restaurant, or order online for pickup or delivery.

1250 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 827-5237
(202) 827-5237

Vienna Inn

This 60-year-old dive bar is well-known for its cheese-smothered chili dogs, and they sell a ton of them. The bar on Vienna’s main drag asserts on its website that it sells over 10,000 chili dogs every month, each smothered with chili, cheese, spicy mustard, and diced onion.

120 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-9548
(703) 938-9548

Loeb's NY Deli

Located in downtown D.C. for more than 60 years, this old-school, New York-style deli is still slinging hot dogs in addition to a plethora of sandwiches. The menu includes kosher frankfurters and a footlong kosher dog for bigger appetites, and toppings range from chili, cheese, and onions to the kosher salami-wrapped “Coney Island.”

1712 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 965-5632
(202) 965-5632

Nim Ali

The couple behind Nim Ali, a pop-up devoted to shukos or Guatemalan-style loaded hot dogs, now boast a permanent location in Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, while a food truck also roams around the DMV. The anatomy of the dish involves a beef frank placed on a bed of cabbage on toasted bread, then doused in guacamole and squiggly layers of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and spicy picamas sauce.

2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 506-2460
(202) 506-2460
Guatemalan-style shukos from Nim Ali get doused in condiments
Guatemalan-style shukos from Nim Ali get doused in condiments.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Silver Lyan

Fancy hot dogs are apparently having a moment in summer 2023, and swanky subterranean cocktail bar Silver Lyan is going all in with a self-described “somewhat extravagant” $18 wagyu hot dog with kimchi. While you’re there, pair the dog with new cocktails made with ambitious ingredients like distilled emu neck and smoked bee larvae.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2799
(202) 788-2799

The Pretzel Bakery

A freshly baked everything pretzel encases an all-beef Hebrew National dog to form the pretzel dogs at Capitol Hill’s beloved Pretzel Bakery.

257 15th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 450-6067
(202) 450-6067

Trusty's

It's not fancy (nothing at Trusty's is), but this Capitol Hill dive bar with a heart does a fine job with its all-beef hot dog. This jumbo dog is served with ketchup, mustard, and Ruffles (tack on chili for an extra $1.50). Look for specials like a bacon-wrapped dog too.

1420 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 547-1010
(202) 547-1010

Boardwalk Bar & Arcade

Naturally, a bar that evokes Santa Monica’s beachside boardwalks would serve up hot dogs. The Wharf’s Boardwalk Bar & Arcade from Better Hospitality Group stocks its dogs with meat from Shenandoah’s Autumn Olive Farms. Beyond the typical ketchup and mustard, there are choices like a spicy sriracha dog with slaw or a loaded dog with bacon, cheese sauce, tomatoes, onions, and chipotle aioli. During daily happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., hot dogs are $5.95 each.

715 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 481-0044
(202) 481-0044
Boardwalk Bar & Arcade sends out delightfully snappy hot dogs.
Boardwalk Bar & Arcade/Facebook

Weenie Beenie

Times have changed since 1954: the Weenie Beanie hot dog stand and its all-beef chili dogs have not. Order a hot dog “all the way” aka with all the fixings like mustard, onion, chili, and relish.

2680 Shirlington Rd, Arlington, VA 22206
(703) 671-6661
(703) 671-6661

Haute Dogs and Fries (Multiple Locations)

This Black-owned chain devoted to hot dogs added to its Alexandria outpost with a new location in Arlington as well as a widespread presence at Nationals Park (Sections 105, 234, and 315). The kitchen gets creative with options like the Vietnamese-style banh mi dog or an OBX dog topped with chili, coleslaw and mustard. The nearly 20 hot dog varieties are inspired by cultures across the globe, from a bruschetta dog to a dog covered with hoisin sauce, scallions, and cucumbers.

610 Montgomery St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 548-3891
(703) 548-3891
Haute Dogs feature for the $20 Diner
Haute Dogs’ namesake orders.
Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

