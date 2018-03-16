While D.C. cooks have been known to spike chicken wings with everything from Old Bay seasoning to creme fraiche sauce, classic hot wing sauce still reigns supreme for many people. The pandemic only increased demand, leading kitchens across the city to add wings of all flavors to their menus that are here to stay.

For those looking to satisfy a craving for the messy snack, here are several bars and restaurants serving spicy, saucy wings around town in all levels of Buffalo-style heat. Options range from carry outs and dive bars to some of the city’s top chef-driven kitchens.