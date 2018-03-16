 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A variety of wings from Jack Rose’s Wing Club menu
A variety of wings from Jack Rose’s Wing Club menu.
Jack Rose [official]

Where to Find Hot, Tender Chicken Wings Around D.C.

Standout options for Buffalo-style, crispy Korean, jerk, and Hennessy wings

by Missy Frederick, Travis Mitchell, and Tierney Plumb Updated
A variety of wings from Jack Rose’s Wing Club menu.
| Jack Rose [official]
by Missy Frederick, Travis Mitchell, and Tierney Plumb Updated

While D.C. cooks have been known to spike chicken wings with everything from Old Bay seasoning to creme fraiche sauce, classic hot wing sauce still reigns supreme for many people. The pandemic only increased demand, leading kitchens across the city to add wings of all flavors to their menus that are here to stay.

For those looking to satisfy a craving for the messy snack, here are several bars and restaurants serving spicy, saucy wings around town in all levels of Buffalo-style heat. Options range from carry outs and dive bars to some of the city’s top chef-driven kitchens.

Wingo’s Glover Park (Wisconsin Ave)

This Glover Park wings haunt has more than 20 sauces to choose from, including options dubbed “bite me” and “nuclear” on the hottest end of the scale. For something more unique, try the mango habanero, lemon pepper, or hot garlic.

2218 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 878-6576
(202) 878-6576

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Although the bourbon, honey and habanero “whiskey wings” remain the signature here, Jack Rose now offers fried and grilled wings in a variety of flavors. Heat ranges from mild garlic truffle Parmesan to a kicking option with harissa and herbed feta. Check out the Jack Rose Wing Club section of the menu for takeout through Tock or delivery via Caviar and Doordash.

2007 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 588-7388
(202) 588-7388
Jack Rose [official]

Oohh's & Aahh's

The soul food standby on U Street and Georgia Avenue NW fixes wings as either an appetizer or an entrée (accompanied by two sides). Fried chicken pieces are finished in traditional Buffalo sauce, teriyaki, lemon pepper, or a barbecue sauce reminiscent of D.C.’s iconic mumbo sauce. Order online here.

1005 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 667-7142
(202) 667-7142
Fried wings from Oohh’s &amp; Aahh’s
Fried wings from Oohh’s & Aahh’s
Oohh’s & Aahh’s [official]

Boundary Stone

Bloomingdale’s go-to pub coats its destination wings in an award-winning honey hot sauce or whiskey barbecue, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing on the side. Vegetarian seitan versions (pictured) cost $1 more.

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 621-6635
(202) 621-6635

KoChix Chicken

While many D.C. residents get their crispy Korean chicken fix from mega-chain Bonchon, Shaw diners in the know flock to this family-run carryout from chef-owner Karen Park. There are three flavors for wings or drums: soy garlic, mild honey spicy, and hot honey spicy. Order online here for an individual portion or a family style 40-pack for $61.99.

400 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 232-3468
(202) 232-3468

Fedwings

From the team at Federalist Pig, Fedwings dry brines its wings for 24 hours and smokes them with hickory before their fried and seasoned. Dipping sauces include Alabama white barbecue, sticky garlic, ranch and more. Order for pickup or delivery on Doordash or Uber Eats from its two D.C. outposts.

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
Fedwings [official]

Stoney's (Multiple locations)

This neighborhood hangout may have built its reputation on grilled cheese, but its wings are exactly what they should be: spicy, while retaining their crispiness.

1433 P St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 234-1818
(202) 234-1818

Ghostburger

Beef isn’t the only way to order at Shaw’s new burger and cheesesteak bar. The wings are coated with a spicy, buttery Fresno chile sauce, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Order online for pickup or delivery.

1250 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 827-5237
(202) 827-5237
Fresno chile wings from Ghostburger
Fresno chile wings from Ghostburger
Leah Judson/For Ghostburger

Stan's

A D.C. staple for over 30 years, this downtown dive offers chicken wings fried or baked — the former is the way to go — with a tangy-sweet mumbo sauce for dipping. Order takeout online or go for limited indoor dining.

1029 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 347-4488
(202) 347-4488

Duffy's Irish Pub

Arguably D.C.’s most famous wings, Duffy’s version leans traditional: fried in peanut oil and served with a choice of sauces. They’re half-priced on Wednesdays. The bar staff here even uses wings as garnishes for Bloody Mary cocktails. Order for pickup or delivery or reserve a table for indoor seating and outdoor seating.

1016 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 462-9464
(202) 462-9464

Present Company Public House

Located inside D.C.’s oldest firehouse, this pub cranks out Nashville-style hot wings sure to bring on a sweat. Orders are dressed with whiskey, maple, dill, ranch, and shaved celery. Takeout orders are accepted over the phone.

438 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 289-1100
(202) 289-1100

Maketto

Crispy chicken wings with cumin glaze are the popular bar snack that eats like a meal. Full-sized drums and carefully trimmed flats are slathered in spicy-sweet sauce, dusted with crushed peanuts and parked atop a bowl of steamed rice studded with toasted nuts and crispy crust.

1351 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 838-9972
(202) 838-9972

Chiko (Multiple locations)

Double-fried dry spiced chicken wings are on the menu every day at Chiko, the popular Chinese-Korean counter with locations in Capitol Hill, Dupont Circle, Bethesda, and Shirlington. Order online for pickup or delivery here.

423 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 558-9934
(202) 558-9934
A wings sampler at Chiko.
Chiko [Official photo]

In A Minute Cafe

This Capitol Heights soul food carryout from veteran catering chefs Reginald Mack and Steven Wilson coats its wings in a sweet Hennessy sauce. 

9244 E Hampton Dr #203, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
(240) 390-7146
(240) 390-7146
Hennessy wings from In a Minute Cafe
Hennessy wings from In a Minute Cafe
In a Minute [official]

Hard Times Cafe (Multiple locations)

Local chili chain Hard Times grills its wings, and its “original Texas” style is geared towards diners with a high tolerance for heat. Other varieties include chile-lime and sweet red chili. Hard Times also has boneless wings.

1404 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 837-0050
(703) 837-0050

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
