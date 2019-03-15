D.C.’s Essential Irish Pubs

Where to down a creamy pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day — or all year long

It’s not hard to stumble onto a bar in D.C. serving corned beef and cabbage or Guinness. But some Irish pubs take that extra step, whether it be importing rare decorations straight from the Emerald Isle or putting a particular emphasis on traditional Irish recipes.

Sadly, D.C. bid adieu to a trio of Irish standbys over the past few years: Georgetown’s Ri Ra, Alexandria’s Fiona’s Irish Pub, James Hoban’s Irish Restaurant in Dupont Circle, and most recently, Chinatown’s Fado.

Here’s a map of the D.C. area’s 13 standout Irish bars, which will likely be more crowded than usual for St. Patrick’s Day (Thursday, March 17) but are worth a visit any day of the year. And to curb a craving for a proper (or nontraditional) order of fish and chips, go here.

—Updated by Tierney Plumb

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.