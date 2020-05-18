Where to Find Top-Notch Pasta Around D.C.

Pasta lovers know there’s no such thing as too much pasta. Whether a craving calls for spaghetti, gnocchi, cacio e pepe, or a little bit of everything in between, the quest for the perfect plate of pasta is a never-ending journey.

Luckily, the D.C. area is filled with plenty of options for getting that pasta fix, from cozy neighborhood eateries to traditional osterias. Recent arrivals include Petworth pasta pad San Matteo, Roman-styled Aventino in Bethesda, and old-school red sauce joint Carbonara in Ballston just this week. And Osteria Morini adds another D.C. pasta parlor to its plate on Tuesday, March 26 with the opening of Cucina Morini in Mt. Vernon Triangle.

Below, find the top Italian restaurants for pasta in D.C., and get all sorts of culinary inspiration for that upcoming date night or family outing. And for D.C.’s essential pizza places, go here.