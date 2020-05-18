 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Rigatoni from I’m Eddie Cano
Rigatoni from I’m Eddie Cano in Chevy Chase.
I’m Eddie Cano [official]

Where to Find Top-Notch Pasta Around D.C.

How to fulfill a fix for spaghetti, rigatoni, and tortellini

by Aparna Krishnamoorthy, Stephanie Carter, and Tierney Plumb Updated
Rigatoni from I’m Eddie Cano in Chevy Chase.
| I’m Eddie Cano [official]
by Aparna Krishnamoorthy, Stephanie Carter, and Tierney Plumb Updated

Pasta lovers are always on the quest for the perfect plate, whether a craving calls for rigatoni bolognese, gnocchi, cacio e pepe, fancy lobster pasta, or everything in between.

Luckily, the D.C. area is jam packed with plenty of prime Italian places — both affordable and fancy — that check all the noodle boxes. Many reliable restaurants listed below have also mastered the art of to-go or DIY pastas during the pandemic, making it even easier to curb a carb fix in the comfort of one’s home.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. I’m Eddie Cano

5014 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 890-4995
This mod favorite in Chevy Chase has affordable, reliable pastas split into categories for traditional Italian and Italian-American. The selection includes classics such as Sunday lasagna, chicken Milanese, and cacio pepe. Order online for pickup, or on DoorDash for lunch or dinner deliveries.

Retro wallpaper and red chairs in a dining room
I’m Eddie Cano’s retro-chic dining room.
Rey Lopez/Eater. D.C.

2. Sfoglina (Multiple locations)

4445 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 525-1402
Longtime D.C. chef Fabio Trabbochi’s casual pasta house is named for the Italian masters who make fresh pasta. There’s a mozzarella bar with buffalo mozz, fior di latte, and burrata to pair with add-ons like tomatoes, beef bresaola, and more. Pastas include carbonara, potato gnocchi with porcini crema, and garganelli with clams and chiles. Order online for takeout and delivery.

3. Capa Tosta

2737 Sherman Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 299-0758
Columbia Heights’s Italian replacement to Napoli opened last spring, and its new neighbors swear by its orecchiette tossed with broccoli rabe and spicy sausage, pillowy ricotta gnocchi topped with fresh burrata, and homey meatballs. Partner Angelo Ciotola’s culinary parents from Naples came out of retirement just to revive their recipes inside.

4. Al Volo Osteria (Multiple locations)

1790 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 758-0759
Known for fresh pastas and sauces it sells at many local farmers markets (and online), Al Volo shines with generous portions and rich ragus. Home-style dishes include filled raviolis and vegetarian sauces, too. Online ordering is available for takeout and delivery for Adams Morgan and the Cleveland Park locations.

5. The Red Hen

1822 1st St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-3021
The mezzi rigatoni with fennel sausage and pecorino from this Bloomingdale favorite is one of D.C.’s iconic dishes. Crispy arancini cacio e pepe with herb aioli hit the spot, and the spaghetti squash carbonara is a neat little compromise with vegetables front and center in lieu of pasta, but the dish doesn’t take all the fun out of it as the egg yolk and bacon make for a silky decadence.

6. Floriana

1602 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-5937
This old-school, neighborhood restaurant in Dupont has refined pastas like pappardelle with ragu, burrata ravioli with mushrooms and spinach, lambr gnocchi, and a tortelloni with tenderloin. Order online for pickup and delivery. The restaurant recently added dishes to assemble at home, with tutorials to help home cooks hone their craft. Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris famously swung by right before Inauguration.

7. Masseria a Casa

1340 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 608-1330
This warm and rustic Michelin-starred Italian gem only offers six-course tasting menus, with many dishes drawing inspiration from chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s Italian background in Puglia. Masseria also lets diners take it all home with a delivery service that offers prix fixe dinners for two for $105. The menu changes often, so there is plenty if variety in the home dining routine. (Meanwhile, the Greek side of Stefanelli’s heritage is now celebrated at his recently opened Philotimo.)

8. Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 851-3995
This Union Market favorite that recently put roots in Shirlington rounds out a robust menu of pizzas with a few reliable pasta items like tonnarelli cacio e pepe, paccheri with meat ragu, and squid ink chitarra dotted with seafood. Round out the meal with a crispy crust pizza and a serving of fried artichokes. Delivery is via Caviar, order online for pickup. Another location is en route to Mt. Vernon Triangle.

9. Flavio Restaurant DC

1073 31st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 965-6666
Georgetown’s bustling destination for Italian cuisine counts its lobster diavolo as its most popular dish, built with the chef’s choice of pasta, shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, and spicy tomato cream sauce. The light and airy gnocchi, made with ricotta instead of potato, is also not to miss. Flavio plans to expand across the city this year with a second location in Cathedral Heights.

10. Via Sophia

1001 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 218-7575
This elegant osteria inside the Hamilton hotel offers pasta dishes such as bucatini cacio e pepe and chile flake-flecked linguini and clams, tossed with garlic and olive oil. Fiola Mare alum Colin Clark’s pizzas, also made fresh daily, are worth an add-on too. Reserve a seat online or over email.

Former Fiola Mare chef de cuisine Colin Clark opened Via Sophia in the Hamilton Hotel in June.
Via Sophia’s marble-lined dining room.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

11. RPM Italian

650 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 204-4480
This swanky spot in Mt. Vernon Triangle offers up a selection of familiar pastas like a best-selling bucatini and more high-end options like Maine lobster ravioli. Reserve a seat or order online for takeout or delivery.

12. Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 898-2426
James Beard award-nominated chef Amy Brandwein is well known for her regional Italian fare made with mid-Atlantic ingredients. Dine indoors on its CityCenter DC patio, or order online for takeout, or via Caviar and Tock for delivery. Stock up on pantry items from the attached market while you are at it.

13. Modena

1199 H St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Ashok Bajaj replaced downtown’s long-running Bibiana in 2019 with this Northern Italian showpiece helmed by Fiola alum John Melfi. The kitchen takes heavy cues from seasonal and regionally sourced ingredients, as seen in the house-milled whole wheat tagliatelle and Shenandoah Valley lamb ragu made with local oat pappardelle and 36-month parmesan. Open for dinner service only for now.

New tables, chairs, and wall art at Modena.
Modena’s chic dining room.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

14. Thompson Italian

124 N Washington St
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 269-0893
Shortly after opening in Falls Church in 2019, this mom-and-pop pasta shop from chefs Gabe and Katherine Thompson won positive reviews for its spicy meatballs and olive oil cake. The couple, who rose through the ranks of the NYC restaurant scene before moving to be close to family in Northern Virginia, added a pandemic-era takeout option that includes pork tortelini and other on-site favorites to prepare at home.

The interior of Thompson Italian
Thompson Italian’s funky Falls Church dining room.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

15. Caruso's Grocery

914 14th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(000) 000-0000
Matt Adler’s decidedly unmodern tribute to classic red sauce joints delivers dishes heavy on nostalgia, quality ingredients, and technique, all served in a red banquette, vintage photo-laden dining room. Adler’s kitchen makes its own gnocchi, fettuccine, ravioli, and bucatini topped with a spicy Neapolitan ragu. His personal favorite pasta is penne alla vodka with peas and prosciutto.

Chicken Parm from Caruso’s Grocery
Chicken Parm from Caruso’s Grocery gets pounded thin every morning before service.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Related Maps