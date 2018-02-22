 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sizzling Korean barbecue beef short ribs at Wheaton’s year-old Jongro BBQ.
Jongro/Facebook

Where to Eat Korean Barbecue Around D.C.

Grill bulgogi right at the table at these crowd-pleasing favorites

by Vinciane Ngomsi, Tierney Plumb, and Eater Staff
Sizzling Korean barbecue beef short ribs at Wheaton’s year-old Jongro BBQ.
| Jongro/Facebook
by Vinciane Ngomsi, Tierney Plumb, and Eater Staff

Korean barbecue joints offer a multisensory feast. At restaurants outfitted with tabletop grills, staff members crank up the fire and swap out grates in front of diners to cook various cuts of meat often marinated in sweet and spicy sauces. The most popular orders are typically thinly sliced, marinated beef bulgogi, thicker galbi (short ribs), brisket shavings, and pork belly. Chicken, shrimp, and seafood are common, too. Sesame oil and gochujang-based condiments are served on the side for dipping, and customers can usually count on a complimentary stream of banchan (or panchan), side dishes of pickles, salads, and other vegetables (kimchi is a must). Boiling clay pots of sundubu jjigae (Korean stew) also accent these communal meals alongside cold beer and soju.

While Annandale, Virginia, is the epicenter of the area’s Korean food culture, the District now has two tabletop grilling places inside the city: Gogi Yogi in Shaw, and a location of the Iron Age chain in Columbia Heights.

Here are 17 restaurants serving superior Korean barbecue around D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Hwa Gae Jang Tuh (HGJT) 화개장터

Rockville’s Hwa Gae Jang Tuh offers tabletop grilling for meats like bulgogi, marinated short ribs or galbi, and pork belly. The menu includes dishes like japchae (sweet potato noodles) and mandu (dumplings), too. Book one of two party rooms for private events.

2104 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD 20851
(301) 340-6880
(301) 340-6880

K-Pot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

Get two tabletop cooking experiences in one from this East Coast chain, which includes outlets in Rockville, Germantown, and Falls Church. Other area locales are en route to Alexandria, Fairfax, Manassas, Laurel, and Frederick.

5550 Randolph Rd, Rockville, MD 20852
(240) 880-2155
(240) 880-2155

Jongro BBQ

Part of a respected restaurant chain in South Korea, Westfield Wheaton’s 240-seat Jongro that just got a glowing Washington Post review is the second locale in the U.S. and the first in the area. Open since spring 2022, premium meats marinated and butchered in-house get cooked tableside with laser thermometers and overhead smoke lamps. All-you-can-eat pork, beef, chicken, seafood, and sides run $32.99 per person. Other offerings include kimchi pancakes, fried dumplings, clear noodles, wine, cocktails, and beers.

11160 Veirs Mill Rd Suite LLH15, Wheaton-Glenmont, MD 20902
(240) 669-7344
(240) 669-7344

Kangnam BBQ

In College Park, Kangnam BBQ serves meat and seafood like galbi, shrimp, chicken teriyaki, and spicy squid cooked on a tabletop grill. An all-you-can-eat option is available, and there’s a ramen bar inside the restaurant as well.

8503 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740
(301) 220-1635
(301) 220-1635

Iron Age Columbia Heights

Iron Age Korean Steak House brought all-you-can-eat barbecue to Columbia Heights in 2020, with an array of meat and seafood to grill at the table. There are also Iron Age locations in Rockville, Annandale, and Centreville.

3365 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
(202) 558-5579
(202) 558-5579

Ingle Korean Steakhouse

The upscale steakhouse boasts seafood forward servings. There is an a la carte option with steamed mussels and crab fried rice, but those desiring a full experience can opt for a $55 prix-fixe experience. At dinner time, the prix-fixe option jumps to $75 per person.

8369 Leesburg Pike Suite A, Vienna, VA 22182
(202) 845-4966
(202) 845-4966

Gogi Yogi

Shaw’s Gogi Yogi opened in 2019 as the first K-BBQ venue in D.C. proper equipped with tabletop grills. All-you-can-eat barbecue is available, alongside high-end options like dry-aged New York strip or New Zealand lamb with rosemary. Try fun drinks like soju slushies or So-Maek towers (lager mixed with soju). Happy hour (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) includes a $6 price tag for Hite Extra Cold lagers or rail cocktails.

1921 8th St NW #115, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-4167
(202) 525-4167
A tabletop grill in action at Gogi Yogi in Shaw
A tabletop grill in action at Gogi Yogi in Shaw.
Gogi Yogi/Facebook

Manna Korean BBQ and Dosirak

Northeast D.C. is getting into the Korean BBQ craze. At Manna, choose from tasty trays of steak, chicken, pork, and tofu with either white or brown rice. Additional sides include grilled kimchi and yellow corn with cheese.

409 15th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 921-9456
(202) 921-9456

Firepan Korean BBQ (Multiple locations)

For kimchi pancakes and all-you-can-eat barbecue in Falls Church, try Firepan Korean BBQ. For Maryland residents, there’s also a Silver Spring location.

6793 - C Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044
(571) 378-0238
(571) 378-0238

Puzukan Tan Korean Grill

With a name that translates to “butcher shop” and “charcoal” in Korean, it’s almost certain the options are aplenty. The all-you-can-eat preference promises unlimited pork, ribs, bulgogi and a premium protein like dry-aged ribeye. A la carte plates are available, and of course alternative fare in the form of noodles and stew.

8114 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042
(571) 395-4727
(571) 395-4727

Meokja Meokja - Korean BBQ

Popular Fairfax spot Meokja Meokja grills everything from prime ribeye to pork belly and beef intestines, along with decadent sides like corn cheese. Show up early or expect a lengthy wait.

9619 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031
(571) 459-2875
(571) 459-2875

Breakers Korean Bar-B-Q Fair Oaks Mall

Situated in blue LED-lit digs in Fair Oaks Mall, national chain Breakers aims to fuse “fine-dining and traditional Korean BBQ” with grill-your-own options and a $17.95 weekday lunch special. The sleek setup with a double-sided bar opens until 11 p.m. on weekends. There’s another in Manassas, too.

11724 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA 22033
(703) 623-8181
(703) 623-8181
Korean Bar-B-Q at Fair Oaks Mall.
Breakers/Facebook

Sō Korean Bbq

The owners of Kogiya opened a larger Korean barbecue spot with a minimalist look in Centreville in 2017. At Sō, choose between all-you-can-eat options, a la carte, or combination sets. For example, a $90-for-two (or $170-for-four) beef menu includes skirt steak, short ribs, brisket, and more. AYCE options start at $35 per person. Its website offers dine-in reservations and takeout kits.

5728 Pickwick Rd, Centreville, VA 20121
(571) 446-4950
(571) 446-4950

Honest Grill

Honest Grill pride themselves on merging fine dining culture with Korean food. Start with classic beef tartare before moving toward beef and pork “guides,” which start at $74.99 and tap out at $299.99 for a premium beef dinner that serves four. All selections arrive with a side of kimchi and soybean stew. Reserve a seat or order online.

14215 H, Centreville Square, Centreville, VA 20121
(703) 543-2320
(703) 543-2320

Yechon

This Northern Virginia standby was well-known for serving Korean barbecue 24 hours a day, but since the pandemic, it’s now open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Featured offerings include beef (including intestines and tongue), pork, chicken, shrimp, and squid. Craving something different? A lengthy menu that also leans into Japanese cuisine includes noodle dishes and sushi.

4121 Hummer Rd, Annandale, VA 22003
(703) 914-4646
(703) 914-4646
Yechon’s facade in Annandale.
Yechon/Facebook

Kogiya

In addition to serving Korean barbecue dishes a la carte, this family-run eatery offers all-you-can-eat options at both lunch and dinner. Featured items range from bulgogi and galbi to fatty brisket and large intestines. Tip: store jackets/outer layers of clothing in the corresponding stool to avoid leaving with the scent of grilled meat hanging over everything. Kogiya now offers takeout and meal kits with meat ready to grill at home.

4220-A Annandale Rd, Annandale, VA 22003
(703) 942-6995
(703) 942-6995

Honey Pig BBQ (Multiple locations)

Virginia-based chain Honey Pig is one of the most popular Korean barbecue establishments in the region and has even expanded to Taiwan and Texas. Featured offerings include brisket, bulgogi, galbi, beef tongue, tripe, duck breast, marinated squid, and more. Honey Pig can be found in both the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, with other locations in Centreville, Rockville, and Ellicott City.

7220 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA 22003
(703) 256-5229
(703) 256-5229
Honey Pig BBQ’s core offerings.
Honey Pig BBQ/Facebook

